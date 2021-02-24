Latidomusic

Camilo’s New Album ‘Mis Manos’ is Coming Next Month

Camilo announced the release date for his next album and it’s coming sooner than you think. The Colombian singer-songwriter’s Mis Manos album will be released at the top of next month.

Camilo says this album will be a gift to fans since he can’t tour right now.

“My album Mis Manos will be in your hands on March 5,” Camilo wrote in a post on Instagram. “If everything had happened according to my plans, at this moment I would be on tour, singing face to face with all of you. But the reality is different. I hope that Mis Manos is a flag of hope and joy in these moments when we need it the most.”

Mis Manos will most likely feature Camilo’s latest hits that have gone viral on TikTok, the cumbia-influenced “Vida de Rico” and the polarizing “Ropa Cara.” The latter has gone viral thanks to the booty-shaking dance challenge that Camilo started on TikTok. The pseudo perreo song has lodged itself into people’s minds, for better or worse, thanks to the challenge. Camilo is the most followed Latin music artist on TikTok with 21.9 million followers.

Another song that will most likely make the cut is Camilo’s “Bebé,” his bachata song with Dominican artist El Alfa. The two performed it for the first time at last week’s Premio Lo Nuestro. Camilo also joined his family, his wife Evaluna Montaner, his father-in-law Ricardo Montaner, and his brothers-in-law Mau y Ricky, to sing their hit “Amén.”

Camilo is currently nominated for a Grammy Award for his last album, Por Primera Vez. He faces competition like Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and Kany García’s Mesa Para Dos in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category.

Bad Bunny made his Saturday Night Live debut on Feb. 20 as a musical guest. As expected, he was joined by Spanish singer Rosalía for a steamy performance of their duet “La Noche de Anoche.”

Bad Bunny and Rosalía turned up the heat on SNL.

As we predicted, one of Bad Bunny’s two performances was for his latest El Último Tour Del Mundo hit “La Noche de Anoche” with Rosalía. Both artists stared into each other’s eyes as they performed the reggaeton bop. The crowd screamed when Rosalía sang, “Dime papi.” Benito and Rosalía took the embracing from the music video to the next level when they nearly kissed at the end of the performance. There was a lot of brushing of their cheeks that had the crowd screaming more.

Bad Bunny and Rosalía’s romance for “La Noche de Anoche” is just for on-screen purposes. Benito is in a relationship with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri and Rosalía is rumored to be going out with Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro. She has uncredited backing vocals on Alejandro’s song “Dile a Él” from his Afrodisíaco album.

For his second performance, Bad Bunny opted for a ballad.

Currently Bad Bunny has the biggest hit Latin song in the world with “Dákiti” featuring Jhay Cortez. For his second performance, he opted to perform the heartbreaking ballad “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.” With that song he was able to show off the alternative rock edge to his El Último Tour Del Mundo album.

In the episode of SNL hosted by Bridgerton star Rége-Jean Page, Bad Bunny also acted in the digital skit “Loco.” He played a house plant that encouraged Ego Nwodim to “buss it down if you’re mentally ill.”

In other Bad Bunny news, he retained his 24/7 Championship belt during last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber special. He notably slapped his rival on the series, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, in the face.

What can’t Bad Bunny do?

After releasing an album of cover songs, Latin boyband CNCO got the opportunity to perform one of those hits with the original artist. The guys teamed up with Ricardo Montaner for a live duet of “Tan Enamorados” at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards last night.

The hopes were high for a CNCO-Montaner duet.

Earlier this month, CNCO released its third album, Déjà Vu, where they cover Latin music classics from the ’80s to the early 2000s. The guys first previewed the project late last year with their cover of “Tan Enamorados” by Argentine icon Ricardo Montaner.

When CNCO and Montaner both confirmed their appearances at Premio Lo Nuestro, hopes were running high for them to perform “Tan Enamorados” together. During the group’s medley performance of songs from Déjà Vu, Montaner emerged for the final song.

CNCO delivered a Déjà Vu medley that included Ricardo Montaner!

In white suits that were reminiscent of the Backstreet Boys, CNCO sang the highlights of Déjà Vu that included Cheyanne’s “Dejaría Todo,” Aventura’s “Un Beso,” and Sin Bandera’s “Entra En Mi Vida.” The guys sounded great as they struck their signature synchronized moves.

When the music for their reggaeton version of “Tan Enamorados” version of started, Montaner joined CNCO onstage for the performance. He sang the house down like the old days, giving the song its original ballad touch. The guys of the group were obviously starstruck to be performing the song alongside him.

CNCO won the award for Best Group/Duo of the Year. The guys also recently premiered their music video for “Un Beso.”

Montaner hit the stage a second time to sing his latest hit “Amén.” It was a family affair when he performed the song alongside his sons, Mau y Ricky, his daughter, Evaluna Montaner, and his son-in-law, Camilo.

