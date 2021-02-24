Camilo’s New Album ‘Mis Manos’ is Coming Next Month

Latidomusic

Camilo announced the release date for his next album and it’s coming sooner than you think. The Colombian singer-songwriter’s Mis Manos album will be released at the top of next month.

Camilo says this album will be a gift to fans since he can’t tour right now.

Tribu ⛺🔥 Mi álbum MIS MANOS estará en sus manos el 5 de marzo ✋🏼🤚🏼 pic.twitter.com/8hDg7pNI4O — Camilo (@CamiloMusica) February 20, 2021

“My album Mis Manos will be in your hands on March 5,” Camilo wrote in a post on Instagram. “If everything had happened according to my plans, at this moment I would be on tour, singing face to face with all of you. But the reality is different. I hope that Mis Manos is a flag of hope and joy in these moments when we need it the most.”

Camilo’s viral “Ropa Cara” will most likely be featured in the album.

Mis Manos will most likely feature Camilo’s latest hits that have gone viral on TikTok, the cumbia-influenced “Vida de Rico” and the polarizing “Ropa Cara.” The latter has gone viral thanks to the booty-shaking dance challenge that Camilo started on TikTok. The pseudo perreo song has lodged itself into people’s minds, for better or worse, thanks to the challenge. Camilo is the most followed Latin music artist on TikTok with 21.9 million followers.

Another song that will most likely make the cut is Camilo’s “Bebé,” his bachata song with Dominican artist El Alfa. The two performed it for the first time at last week’s Premio Lo Nuestro. Camilo also joined his family, his wife Evaluna Montaner, his father-in-law Ricardo Montaner, and his brothers-in-law Mau y Ricky, to sing their hit “Amén.”

Camilo is currently nominated for a Grammy Award for his last album, Por Primera Vez. He faces competition like Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and Kany García’s Mesa Para Dos in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com