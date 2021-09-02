Cali Y El Dandee & Luis Fonsi Are Missing You In “Yo No Te Olvido” Music Video

Music

Colombian hit-makers Cali y El Dandee teamed up with Luis Fonsi for their new single “Yo No Te Olvido.” The Puerto Rican superstar joins the duo for their sentimental music video that’s premiering today on Crema.

Cali y El Dandee are fans of collaborating with other artists.

Universal Music Latin

Cali y El Dandee is comprised of brothers Alejandro (Cali) and Mauricio Rengifo (Dandee). The duo has collaborated with Latin artists from all over the world like Mexico’s Danna Paola, Panama’s Boza, Venezuela’s Mau y Ricky, and fellow countryman Sebastián Yatra. In April, Cali y El Dandee talked with mitú about their love for collaborations.

“The collaborations have played a very important role for us and have allowed us to refine and change our sound, and I think that for urban music, collaborations are what have made this genre last so long, and why it’s heard in so many languages and how the streams nowadays come from different countries,” Cali said.

“Yo No Te Olvido” is a full-circle moment for Cali y El Dandee and Luis Fonsi.

Universal Music Latin

Mauricio Rengifo won the Latin Grammy for Producer of the Year in November with his partner Andrés Torres. Rengifo and Torres have produced many of today’s Latin music hits, including “Despacito” by Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. “Yo No Te Olvido” is Rengifo’s reunion with Fonsi. The beautiful love song blends the reggaeton beats of Cali y El Dandee with the balladry that Fonsi known for. The trio delivers heartfelt performances as they ask for their lovers to come back.

Cali y El Dandee and Luis Fonsi spread the love in the music video.

“It’s the kind of song that defines Cali y El Dandee 100 percent,” the duo tells mitú. “We are sure that the song will transport you to that era of romantic music that we like so much. We hope you dedicate it [to loved ones] and enjoy it as much as we did making it.”

The music video for “Yo No Te Olvido” was shot by Colombian director deathofgian. Cali y El Dandee and Fonsi sing their song to couples who are sharing intimate and romantic moments.

