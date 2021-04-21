Latidomusic

Bronx Native Séssi Talks Music Influences, Body Positivity, Working with Jhay Cortez and More

By April 21, 2021 at 9:37 am
Courtesy of Séssi

Urban-pop singer-songwriter Séssi joined us for an exclusive interview for Latido Music by mitú where we got to know more about the Puerto Rican and Cuban songstress, her musical influences, what it means to be a Latina in the music industry, and the message she wants to share with women through her music.

Séssi comes from a musical background.

Born and raised in The Bronx to Puerto Rican and Cuban parents, Séssi grew up in a musical household where her father was a producer and her mom worked in event planning setting up concerts.

“Since I was a child, I’ve always been on stage, singing… always had a passion for music. I come from dance music, but a lot of Latin influences like La India, Lady Gaga. I also love the Disco Divas like Gloria Gaynor, Donna Summer. So I would say my music is very eclectic, I have a lot of R&B sounds, pop sounds, I’m big on melodies.”

One of the main themes Sésssi wants to transmit through her music is body positivity and self-expression

Growing up with a family that embraced her uniqueness, Séssi doesn’t shy away from expressing herself through music. “I was raised that way, that you have to love yourself, be proud of who you are, and I’m very blessed to have a team that believes in me and to be able to express myself and talk about toxic relationships, and all the crazy things that women go through, it’s not easy being us. I’m here to lift up all the women,” Séssi says. “And some men as well because… if I gotta check a man, I will,” she laughed.

Her new single, “2C”, she describes it as a hallucination, a man mesmerized by a woman’s confidence and her beauty

Séssi’s latest single “2C” is a sultry reggaeton track where a man and a woman fall in love for the first time and the woman knows exactly what she’s worth and takes command of the situation.

Séssi worked with Jhay Cortez on the track “Kobe en LA.”

For the outro of Jhay Cortez’s “Kobe en LA,” you can hear Séssi’s vocals during the final verses of the song, which Séssi calls them “extremely spiritual.”

About the experience working with Jhay, Séssi calls it a “dream come true,” and it was a gratifying experience for her to work with someone that loves to express themselves through lyrics, just like she does, and hopes to work with Jhay again in the future.

Séssi was recently named one of the 20 Latinas to discover before 2020 ends by Billboard.

From our conversation alone, you can tell that Séssi’s personality thrives by performing on stage and we can’t wait to see her perform live very soon. We’ll be tuned in for the music she has in store for us.

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.

Bomba Estéreo – “Deja”

Bomba Estéreo’s music video for “Deja” is a trippy adventure leading you to a hidden tropical paradise. Watch and it’ll make you wish you were going on vacation.

Mora x Jhay Cortez – “512”

Mora and Jhay Cortez get to work in a body shop while singing their new collab “512”. Shout out to la bandera de PR for making a special cameo in the video.

Ximena Sariñana – “A No Llorar”

Fields. Red dresses. Choreography. Ximena Sariñana continues to push boundaries with her music and looks for her new single “A No Llorar.”

BLESSD – “DE TODO”

Colombian rising rapper BLESSD dropped the music video for “DE TODO”, a retrospective look on his life through the lens of his younger self back in 2010, riding his bike through the streets of Medellín.

David Bisbal, Danna Paola – “Vuelve”

Filmed between their respective hometowns of Madrid and Mexico City, David Bisbal and Danna Paola explore the struggles of long-distance relationships in the music video for “Vuelve”.

Llane, Zion & Alvaro Diaz – “Presente Y Futuro”

Llane shows off his dance moves from staircases and balconies in the music video for “Presente Y Futuro”. Zion and Alvaro Diaz also join the Colombian singer with their verses for this chill collab.

Andry Kiddos – “No Eres Tú, Soy Yo”

Venezuelan rising star Andry Kiddos continues his animated music videos from his EP ‘Confíen En Mí’, this time around dropping tearjerker video for “No Eres Tú, Soy Yo.”

El Coyote The Show, Justin Quiles, Nio Garcia, De La Ghetto – “TODOS PERREANDO”

Reggaeton OG El Coyote The Show recruited Justin Quiles, Nio Garcia and De La Ghetto for a train ride with the destination to some heavy perreo.

HENAO – “CONTROL”

Houston-born Colombian-American artist Henao released the music video for her bilingual R&B single “CONTROL.”

Boza – “Ella”

Panamanian rising star Boza released the follow up to his latest hit “Hecha Pa’ Mi” with “Ella”. The music video will make you miss meeting someone at the bar, and the occasional bar fight.

K-Pop Star Chung Ha Tackles Reggaeton in “Demente” Music Video with Guaynaa

Latidomusic

K-Pop Star Chung Ha Tackles Reggaeton in “Demente” Music Video with Guaynaa

By March 24, 2021 at 8:48 am
BY  | March 24, 2021 AT 8:48 am
MNH ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean superstar Chung Ha has released a music video for her hit song “Demente” with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa. Both artists are longing for love in the stylish visual.

Chung Ha sings completely in Spanish for this new version of “Demente.”

“Demente” is one of the songs on Chung Ha’s debut album Querencia. She dabbled in reggaeton music for the first time with Guaynaa, who is known for the hits like “ReBoTa” and “Chica Ideal” with Sebastián Yatra. In the original version of “Demente,” she sang in Korean and Spanish. For the music video version, Chung Ha tackles the song completely in Spanish and her pronunciation sounds great.

Chung Ha and Guaynaa are a dream team in the music video.

The music video for “Demente” was directed by Daniel Duran, who has shot videos for Latin music superstars like Yatra, Maluma, Ozuna, and Becky G. Chung Ha looks stunning as she walks through an empty hotel. Guaynaa is alone as well at the hotel bar. The two artists never meet as this was probably shot from two different locations, but Duran does an immaculate job hiding that. This genre-bending collaboration really deserved a video and Chung Ha came through.

“Songs like ‘Demente’ wouldn’t have been possible a few years ago, when streaming was just starting to chip away at genre and cultural barriers in the music industry,” Chunga Ha said in an interview with Billboard. “I think that today everyone is more open. I’m so thankful for that and for all the K-Pop artists out here with us [pushing boundaries].”

Another standout collaboration on Chunga Ha’s Querencia album is “Dream of You.” She crossed over to the world of EDM with the help of Dutch producer R3HAB.

