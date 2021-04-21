Latidomusic

Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Bomba Estéreo, Mora and Jhay Cortez, Ximena Sariñana

By April 21, 2021 at 8:32 am
Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.

Bomba Estéreo – “Deja”

Bomba Estéreo’s music video for “Deja” is a trippy adventure leading you to a hidden tropical paradise. Watch and it’ll make you wish you were going on vacation.

Mora x Jhay Cortez – “512”

Mora and Jhay Cortez get to work in a body shop while singing their new collab “512”. Shout out to la bandera de PR for making a special cameo in the video.

Ximena Sariñana – “A No Llorar”

Fields. Red dresses. Choreography. Ximena Sariñana continues to push boundaries with her music and looks for her new single “A No Llorar.”

BLESSD – “DE TODO”

Colombian rising rapper BLESSD dropped the music video for “DE TODO”, a retrospective look on his life through the lens of his younger self back in 2010, riding his bike through the streets of Medellín.

David Bisbal, Danna Paola – “Vuelve”

Filmed between their respective hometowns of Madrid and Mexico City, David Bisbal and Danna Paola explore the struggles of long-distance relationships in the music video for “Vuelve”.

Llane, Zion & Alvaro Diaz – “Presente Y Futuro”

Llane shows off his dance moves from staircases and balconies in the music video for “Presente Y Futuro”. Zion and Alvaro Diaz also join the Colombian singer with their verses for this chill collab.

Andry Kiddos – “No Eres Tú, Soy Yo”

Venezuelan rising star Andry Kiddos continues his animated music videos from his EP ‘Confíen En Mí’, this time around dropping tearjerker video for “No Eres Tú, Soy Yo.”

El Coyote The Show, Justin Quiles, Nio Garcia, De La Ghetto – “TODOS PERREANDO”

Reggaeton OG El Coyote The Show recruited Justin Quiles, Nio Garcia and De La Ghetto for a train ride with the destination to some heavy perreo.

HENAO – “CONTROL”

Houston-born Colombian-American artist Henao released the music video for her bilingual R&B single “CONTROL.”

Boza – “Ella”

Panamanian rising star Boza released the follow up to his latest hit “Hecha Pa’ Mi” with “Ella”. The music video will make you miss meeting someone at the bar, and the occasional bar fight.

By April 16, 2021 at 1:12 pm
BY  | April 16, 2021 AT 1:12 pm
ESLABONARMADOOFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

The 2021 Latin American Music Awards were last night and Bad Bunny emerged victorious. Even though the Puerto Rican superstar was absent, he won five awards.

Karol G and Nicki Minaj were big winners.

Right behind Benito, who took home Artist of the Year, was Karol G, with three wins. She won for her smash hit “Tusa,” which also made her collaborator Nicki Minaj a three-time winner. “Tusa” won the Song of the Year award over Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” and Colombian singer Maluma’s “Hawái.”

Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro also won big.

In the New Artist of the Year category, rising Puerto Rican pop star Rauw Alejandro took home the award. Like Bad Bunny, he was also absent from the ceremony. “Thanks to all those who voted for me,” Alejandro wrote in his Instagram stories. “I’ll see you all soon. Wait for me.”

The night was also filled with plenty of performances. Latido Music is here with five of our favorite Latin AMAs performances.

Eslabón Armado

Eslabón Armado is the Mexican-American trio that is reviving the sierreño sound in regional Mexican music. They’re doing it with their own emo spin on the genre. The guys won two awards: Favorite Regional Mexican Duo or Group and the Favorite Duo or Group general category. In one of their first major award show performances, the crowd was treated to Eslabón Armado’s “Con Tus Besos” live.

Ozuna

Last night Ozuna was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution Award for his incredible music career. The moment was extra special for the Puerto Rican superstar because his grandmother gave him the award. Ozuna was in tears of joy over the gesture. He also performed a medley of hits like “Vaina Loca” and “Dile Que Tu Me Quieres.”

Karol G

Fresh off her new album KG0516 topping Billboard‘s Latin Album chart, Karol G performed at the Latin AMAs. She gave her first live performance of “El Makinon” with rising Latina singer Mariah Angeliq. The sensual performance was a show of girl power at the awards.

Maluma

Maluma performed a few times at the Latin AMAs. He teamed up with Wisin, Myke Towers, and Anitta for their remix of “Mi Niña.” He also joined fellow Colombian act Piso 21 for their hit duet “Más de la Una.” His best performance of the night was “Tonika” from his 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ) album. He sang it with Jamaican music royalty Ziggy Marley for the first time.

David Bisbal and Carrie Underwood

In one of the most-anticipated moments of the night, Spanish singer David Bisbal teamed up with country music superstar Carrie Underwood. The duo debuted their duet “Tears of Gold” live and Underwood sang in Spanish.

Top 10 All-Women Collaborations in Latin Music

Latidomusic

Top 10 All-Women Collaborations in Latin Music

By March 29, 2021 at 6:00 am
BY  | March 29, 2021 AT 6:00 am
SONY MUSIC LATIN

In honor of Women’s History Month, Latido Music has lined up 10 of our favorite all-women collaborations in Latin Music. In no particular order, here’s 10 girl-power anthems that we should be bumping all year long.

“Sin Pijama”

Mexican-American singer Becky G flipped the script on the antiquated idea that two women couldn’t get a hit together when she collaborated with Dominican reggaetonera Natti Natasha. Their fun and flirty music video for “Sin Pijama” has racked up over 1.8 billion on views on YouTube, outpacing some of top reggaetoneros. Following the success of this knockout duo, collaboration among women in Latin music has been on the rise, and we love to see it.

“Tick Tock”

Mexican pop icon Thalía has been one of the top proponents for all-women collaborations. She became the first Mexican female artist to score a billion a views on YouTube with “No Me Acuerdo” featuring Natasha. On 2018’s Valiente album, Thalía also teamed up with Argentine pop princess Lali for “Lindo Pero Bruto.” Last year, Thalía joined forces with her Latin Music Queens co-stars, fellow Mexicana Sofía Reyes and Colombian rapper Farina, for the empowering “Tick Tock.” The trio of women didn’t have time for any foolishness.

“Tusa”

Trini-American superstar Nicki Minaj got all up her in reggaeton gig on Karol G’s “Tusa.” She was even singing a bit in Spanish with the Colombian reggaetonera. Last year, Minaj had everyone, even the guys, singing, “Ahora soy una chica mala.” This was a regal bop fit for two queens and they wore that crown well. The song also garnered Minaj her first Latin Grammy nomination. That’s the power of “La Tusa.”

“No Al Aguacil”

One overlooked all-women collaboration is Mexican goddess Gloria Trevi’s “No Al Aguacil” with fellow Mexicana Paulina Rubio. The song was never released as a single (thought it should’ve been one) and it’s buried in Trevi’s 2011 album Gloria. Very much reflecting the early 2010s, “No Al Aguacil” is an electro-pop moment that these pop icons served with plenty of girl power.

“22”

In 2019, Argentine pop princess Tini came through with one of the best collaborations of the year. For kiss-off anthem “22,” she teamed up with Colombian singer Greeicy. Tini, who was turning 22 at the time, was not going to let any heartbreak rain on her birthday celebrations. Greeicy served as another voice of reason for why crying over that guy would not be worth it. This cumbiatón moment was everything.

“Santería”

Last year, Spanish star Lola Índigo recruited Mexican pop princess Danna Paola and Chilean singer Denise Rosenthal for “Santería.” Each woman adds their own flair and attitude to this bubbling pop cauldron. Like the Charmed sisters, the power of three is real here, and together these women serve a spellbinding collaboration.

“Ladrón”

Argentine pop princess Lali teamed up with Argentina’s top woman in Latin trap, Cazzu, last year. The alluring “Ladrón” was a moment of girl power that highlighted the talent in their country. The two women united in turning the tables on a no-good men. “You wanted to play me… the one that’s playing you is me,” Lali and Cazzu sang together.

“High” Remix

Last year, rising Argentine singer Maria Becerra upped the girl power of her breakthrough hit “High.” For the all-women remix, she teamed up with Índigo and her compatriot Tini. Together, they also upped the angst factor on this mesmerizing, trap-lite bop.  

“La Rueda”

Ivonne Galaz and Natalie López are making way for women in the male-dominated corridos tumbados space. As the two women signed to the Rancho Humilde record label, they teamed up for “La Rueda” on last year’s Corridos Tumbados Vol. 2 album. What a moment to hear two Mexicanas find strength in each other’s stories of overcoming the struggle. Galaz and López tap into an emotion in the genre that the guys can’t touch.

“Modo Turbo”

Three Brazilian queens joined forces for last year’s “Modo Turbo.” Anitta and Luísa Sonza aligned with drag pop superstar Pabllo Vittar. “Fasten your seatbelt / Turbo mode,” Sonza encouraged in Portuguese. They certainly took their fans for a wild ride with this fierce and stellar collaboration.  

