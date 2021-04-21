Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Bomba Estéreo, Mora and Jhay Cortez, Ximena Sariñana
Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.
Bomba Estéreo – “Deja”
Bomba Estéreo’s music video for “Deja” is a trippy adventure leading you to a hidden tropical paradise. Watch and it’ll make you wish you were going on vacation.
Mora x Jhay Cortez – “512”
Mora and Jhay Cortez get to work in a body shop while singing their new collab “512”. Shout out to la bandera de PR for making a special cameo in the video.
Ximena Sariñana – “A No Llorar”
Fields. Red dresses. Choreography. Ximena Sariñana continues to push boundaries with her music and looks for her new single “A No Llorar.”
BLESSD – “DE TODO”
Colombian rising rapper BLESSD dropped the music video for “DE TODO”, a retrospective look on his life through the lens of his younger self back in 2010, riding his bike through the streets of Medellín.
David Bisbal, Danna Paola – “Vuelve”
Filmed between their respective hometowns of Madrid and Mexico City, David Bisbal and Danna Paola explore the struggles of long-distance relationships in the music video for “Vuelve”.
Llane, Zion & Alvaro Diaz – “Presente Y Futuro”
Llane shows off his dance moves from staircases and balconies in the music video for “Presente Y Futuro”. Zion and Alvaro Diaz also join the Colombian singer with their verses for this chill collab.
Andry Kiddos – “No Eres Tú, Soy Yo”
Venezuelan rising star Andry Kiddos continues his animated music videos from his EP ‘Confíen En Mí’, this time around dropping tearjerker video for “No Eres Tú, Soy Yo.”
El Coyote The Show, Justin Quiles, Nio Garcia, De La Ghetto – “TODOS PERREANDO”
Reggaeton OG El Coyote The Show recruited Justin Quiles, Nio Garcia and De La Ghetto for a train ride with the destination to some heavy perreo.
HENAO – “CONTROL”
Houston-born Colombian-American artist Henao released the music video for her bilingual R&B single “CONTROL.”
Boza – “Ella”
Panamanian rising star Boza released the follow up to his latest hit “Hecha Pa’ Mi” with “Ella”. The music video will make you miss meeting someone at the bar, and the occasional bar fight.
