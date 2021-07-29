Bizarrap Celebrates Argentina’s Copa América Win With Nicki Nicole & Duki In “YaMeFui”

Latidomusic

Thanks to Argentina’s recent win in the Copa América, three of the country’s biggest stars have come together on one song. Argentine DJ Bizarrap enlisted Nicki Nicole and Duki for his new single “YaMeFui.”

Bizarrap has gone global thanks to BZRP Music Sessions.

Gonzalo Julián Conde, who is better known as Bizarrap, has become of one Argentina’s most global artists. Thanks to his BZRP Music Sessions on YouTube, his music has gone viral with hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. Among Bizarrap’s most-viewed sessions are #36 with Nathy Peluso, #39 with Snow Tha Product, #32 with Cazzu, and #13 with Nicki Nicole.

Bizarrap, Duki, and Nicki Nicole are celebrating Argentina’s first Copa América win in 28 years.

Bizarrap had collaborated with both Nicki Nicole and Duki, but he never had both of them on the same song. Before Argentina faced off with Brazil for the 2021 Copa América finale, Bizarrap and Duki promised to release a song with Nicki Nicole if their country won. After Argentina came home with the Copa for the first time in 28 years, the guys delivered on their promise.

Bizarrap’s “YaMeFui” is the perfect song to celebrate the occasion.

“YaMeFui” is an interesting blend of reggaeton and Latin trap music. Bizarrap also gives the song some electronic shimmer. In one of his few lines in English, Duki spits, “We just started from the bottom.” Nicki Nicole awesomely references the woman’s voice on a Bad Bunny hit. “Yo perreo sola como Nesi,” she adds. For celebrating Argentina’s Copa América win, “YaMeFui” is a triumphant kiss-off anthem.

In the music video for “YaMeFui,” Bizarrap, Nicki Nicole, and Duki are living the high life. Nicole starts flying at one point. Earlier this year, she teamed up with Lunay for their hit “No Toque Mi Naik.” She also jumped on Rochy RD’s “Ella No Es Tuya” remix with Myke Towers.

