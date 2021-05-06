Bad Bunny Is His Own Competition At 2021 Billboard Music Awards + More Latin Nominees

Latidomusic

The nominees for this year’s Billboard Music Awards are out. In one of the Latin categories, all three of Bad Bunny’s quarantine albums are nominated. The Puerto Rican superstar faces off with himself, J Balvin, and Anuel AA.

The winners at the Billboard Music Awards are based on sales, streaming, and chart performance.

The Billboard Music Awards gathers its nominees and winners from data on the charts this past year. If no one was buying or streaming your music, then you won’t get nominated. If you know the sales figures of the nominees, it’s easy to tell who will end up taking the award.

Good luck to whoever is nominated against Bad Bunny.

It should be no surprise that Bad Bunny dominated the nominations in the Latin categories. YHLQMDLG peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and El Último Tour Del Mundo became the first all-Spanish album in history to hit No. 1. To whoever is nominated alongside Benito, good luck.

All three of Benito’s albums that he dropped during the COVID-19 quarantine are nominated in one category.

In the Top Latin Album category, Bad Bunny is impressively nominated three times for YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and El Último Tour Del Mundo. His competition in the category includes fellow Boricua Anuel AA’s Emmanuel and Colombiano J Balvin’s Colores albums.

Karol G, Becky G, and La Rosalía face off for Top Latin Female Artist.

The Top Latin Artist nominees are all men, including Bad Bunny, his previous competition, Maluma, and Ozuna. In the Top Latin Male Artist category, it’s Benito against Ozuna and J Balvin. In the Top Latin Female Artist category, Chicana singer Becky G faces Colombiana Karol G and Spanish pop star Rosalía.

All of last year’s big hits are nominated in Top Latin Song category.

The Top Latin Song category captures all of the bangers from the past year. Bad Bunny is nominated twice for “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez. Maluma and The Weeknd’s “Hawái” remix is also up for the award with the Black Eyed Peas’ “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” with J Balvin and Ozuna’s “Caramelo” remix featuring Karol G and Myke Towers.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on May 23. The live show will be broadcast on NBC and hosted by the Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas.

