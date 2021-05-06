Latidomusic

Bad Bunny Is His Own Competition At 2021 Billboard Music Awards + More Latin Nominees

By May 6, 2021 at 8:41 am
BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

The nominees for this year’s Billboard Music Awards are out. In one of the Latin categories, all three of Bad Bunny’s quarantine albums are nominated. The Puerto Rican superstar faces off with himself, J Balvin, and Anuel AA.

The winners at the Billboard Music Awards are based on sales, streaming, and chart performance.

The Billboard Music Awards gathers its nominees and winners from data on the charts this past year. If no one was buying or streaming your music, then you won’t get nominated. If you know the sales figures of the nominees, it’s easy to tell who will end up taking the award.

Good luck to whoever is nominated against Bad Bunny.

It should be no surprise that Bad Bunny dominated the nominations in the Latin categories. YHLQMDLG peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and El Último Tour Del Mundo became the first all-Spanish album in history to hit No. 1. To whoever is nominated alongside Benito, good luck.

All three of Benito’s albums that he dropped during the COVID-19 quarantine are nominated in one category.

In the Top Latin Album category, Bad Bunny is impressively nominated three times for YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and El Último Tour Del Mundo. His competition in the category includes fellow Boricua Anuel AA’s Emmanuel and Colombiano J Balvin’s Colores albums.

Karol G, Becky G, and La Rosalía face off for Top Latin Female Artist.

The Top Latin Artist nominees are all men, including Bad Bunny, his previous competition, Maluma, and Ozuna. In the Top Latin Male Artist category, it’s Benito against Ozuna and J Balvin. In the Top Latin Female Artist category, Chicana singer Becky G faces Colombiana Karol G and Spanish pop star Rosalía.

All of last year’s big hits are nominated in Top Latin Song category.

The Top Latin Song category captures all of the bangers from the past year. Bad Bunny is nominated twice for “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez. Maluma and The Weeknd’s “Hawái” remix is also up for the award with the Black Eyed Peas’ “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” with J Balvin and Ozuna’s “Caramelo” remix featuring Karol G and Myke Towers.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on May 23. The live show will be broadcast on NBC and hosted by the Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas.

J Balvin Opens Up About Concert Nerves And Social Responsibility In New Trailer For 'The Boy From Medellín'

Entertainment

J Balvin Opens Up About Concert Nerves And Social Responsibility In New Trailer For ‘The Boy From Medellín’

By April 29, 2021 at 1:17 pm
BY  | April 29, 2021 AT 1:17 pm
Amazon Prime Video

We’ve been waiting for what seems like an eternity since the project was first announced, but we’re finally getting a first look at the upcoming J Balvin documentary, The Boy From Medellín.

J Balvin is arguably one of the world’s biggest stars and so many of his fans have been dying to get a look behind the scenes and into the life of the Colombian superstar. And following the release of the trailer, we won’t have to wait much longer to get the full film.

The Boy From Medellín is almost here and we’re finally getting a sneak peek!

Colombian superstar J Balvin has released the trailer for his upcoming documentary set to debut on Amazon Prime on May 7. The documentary follows J Balvin throughout the week leading up to a massive homecoming show at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, Colombia, in December 2019. 

But what should have been a time of unadulterated joy for the performer becomes something much more complex.

The film is from Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel LandCity of GhostsA Private War), and is is an intimate portrait of J Balvin.

The film shows the real life drama and tumult leading up to one of Balvin’s biggest performances of his life.

Shot entirely in the dramatic week leading up to the concert, The Boy from Medellín offers unprecedented access to “Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador” as he returns to the city of his childhood and struggles to reconcile his personal identity as José Álvaro Osorio Balvín with his celebrity persona.

As the pressure of the approaching concert heightens, he also continues to wrestle with the anxiety and depression that has plagued him for years. At the same time, Colombia itself is in the grips of widespread political upheaval, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets in demonstrations against right-wing president Iván Duque.

Despite his desire to focus on “giving light to the world,” Balvin soon finds himself pressured on social media to take a stand. As the concert grows ever closer and tensions mount around him on all sides, Balvin soon begins to reconsider his responsibilities to his community and redefines his voice as an artist.

Watch the full trailer below:

Watch The Boy From Medellín on Amazon Prime Video May 7th.

Amazon PrimedocumentaryJ Balvin

Alternative Boricua Singer iLe Dazzles in "No Es Importante" Music Video

Latidomusic

Alternative Boricua Singer iLe Dazzles in “No Es Importante” Music Video

By at 11:25 am
BY  | April 29, 2021 AT 11:25 am
STEPH SEGARRA

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter iLe puts on a show in her music video for “No Es Importante.” The former Calle 13 member dances like there’s no tomorrow to her new single.

iLe was part of Calle 13 with her brothers.

Ileana Mercedes Cabra Joglar, who is better known as iLe, was in the Boricua group Calle 13 with her brothers, Residente and Visitante. Before their hiatus in 2015, the trio won an astonishing 21 Latin Grammy Awards. Calle 13 also has three Grammy Awards.

iLe collaborated with Residente and Bad Bunny on a musical takedown of Puerto Rico’s governor in 2019.

iLe went solo in 2016 with her debut album iLevitable, which garnered her the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist. She recently made waves around the world when she teamed up with Residente and fellow Boricua Bad Bunny for “Afilando Los Cuchillos.” The song was released in 2019 in response to Puerto Rico’s corrupt governor Ricardo Roselló. Following massive protests on the island, Roselló resigned from the job.

iLe moves on from a bad romance in “No Es Importante.”

“No Es Importante” marks iLe’s first release of 2021. In the tender tune, she sings about letting go of a toxic relationship. This is one of the most understated yet bluesy releases yet. Her epiphany that she deserves better is powerful.

“‘No Es Importante’ is a song that speaks from an intimate perspective,” iLe said in a statement. “When you need to make yourself realize that someone has been inhabiting your mind for too long and it’s time to let go.”

In the music video, she performs the heck out of the song.

In the music video for “No Es Importante,” iLe does karaoke to her own song in Puerto Rican restaurant. Even though no one is paying attention to her, she has the time of her life under a disco ball. When she disconnects the microphone at the end, it feels like she’s broken free of the romance.

“No Es Importante” previews iLe’s upcoming album. She won the Latin Grammy for Best Alternative Song last year thanks to her collaboration “En Cantos” with Natalia Lafourcade.

Bad BunnyCalle 13ileNatalia LafourcadeResidente