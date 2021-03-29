10 Times Latin Singers Gave Shoutouts To Their Fave Sneakers in Their Songs

Latidomusic

From J Balvin’s history making Jordans, to Bad Bunny’s adidas collab, Myke Towers and more Latin singers give shoutouts to their fave sneakers in their songs.

BAD BUNNY

Benito’s sneaker journey started off with shoutouts to the fact that he doesn’t need to even buy sneakers, he has the plugs and gets them for free. See example on “I Like It” featuring Cardi B and J Balvin:

Tú compras to’a las Jordan, bo’, a mí me las regalan

But Bad Bunny also gave a shoutout to the Jordan Brand and Nike again on “MIA” featuring Drake.

El capo que tenía to’ las Jordans y las Nike (Y las Nike; ¡wouh-wouh!)

However, he did take a turn on where he pledged allegiance to. Benito famously signed an exclusive partnership with adidas and reflected the deal in his lyrics for “YO VISTO ASI”.

Hey, boté toa’ la’ Nikes y firmé con Adidas (wuh)

J BALVIN

J Balvin made history when he became the first Latino to collaborate with the Jordan brand and the release of the Air Balvin, which sold out in minutes. The Colombian singer made sure to reflect his historic achievement on “MA’ G”.

Mi nombre ya está escrito en los Jordan Retro High (Uh)

ANUEL AA

When Real Hasta La Muerte dropped, Anuel had to give a shoutout to the adidas Yeezy brand on trap anthem “Yeezy” with Ñengo Flow.

¡No hay excusa! Anuel AA isn’t shy to show off his kicks on the Gram, but he made sure to shoutout the biggest brands on “Medusa” with Jhay Cortez and J Balvin. BRRR!

Pero él ‘tá con Adida’ y yo con Nike (Nike), ah

NIO GARCIA & MYKE TOWERS

One of the most solid bangers of 2020 was definitely “La Jeepeta Remix”. The summer anthem gave shoutouts to the iconic Nike Air Forces

Las Air Force son brand new

Y me compre una’ Air Force que ni en Foot Locker las tienen

Llevo to’ el día joseando en una Air Force One

DARELL

El de la verdadera vuelta, knows a thing or two about color ways. Darell knows that to go to the Discotek looking fresh, you better have the belt match the Jordan Retro colors on “Se Supone Remix”.

Por eso la correa con las Retro las combiné

BRYANT MYERS

Let me take you back to 2016 with this track from Bryant Myers and Kevin Roldán. Bryant Myers gives a shoutout to what it seems is his favorite pair of Jordans: the Air Jordan 11.

Baby, yo tengo to’as las Retro 11

FEID

If he takes care of his shoes, he’ll take care of you. Don’t take my word for it, take Feid’s word on his song “NEA” from his album Bahía Ducati.

Yo te cuido como a las Retro

MYKE TOWERS

When “Estamo Arriba” from Bad Bunny and Myke Towers dropped in June 2019, it was in a way, a manifestation anthem. Both artists have grown tremendously since then: Bad Bunny becoming THE most streamed artist worldwide in 2020, and Myke has since cemented himself as one of the heavy hitters in Reggaeton.

Tratamo’ las Balenciaga como Adida’ (Uh-huh)

COSCULLUELA

Michael Jordan revolutionized basketball and sneaker culture, and Cosculluela is aware of that. In “23” featuring Anuel AA, the Puerto Rican rapper wants to be buried next to his Jordan shoes. Now, that’s love.

Que me entierren con las Jordan.

