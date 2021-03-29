Latidomusic

10 Times Latin Singers Gave Shoutouts To Their Fave Sneakers in Their Songs

From J Balvin’s history making Jordans, to Bad Bunny’s adidas collab, Myke Towers and more Latin singers give shoutouts to their fave sneakers in their songs.

BAD BUNNY

Benito’s sneaker journey started off with shoutouts to the fact that he doesn’t need to even buy sneakers, he has the plugs and gets them for free. See example on “I Like It” featuring Cardi B and J Balvin:

Tú compras to’a las Jordan, bo’, a mí me las regalan

But Bad Bunny also gave a shoutout to the Jordan Brand and Nike again on “MIA” featuring Drake.

El capo que tenía to’ las Jordans y las Nike (Y las Nike; ¡wouh-wouh!)

However, he did take a turn on where he pledged allegiance to. Benito famously signed an exclusive partnership with adidas and reflected the deal in his lyrics for “YO VISTO ASI”.

Hey, boté toa’ la’ Nikes y firmé con Adidas (wuh)

J BALVIN

J Balvin made history when he became the first Latino to collaborate with the Jordan brand and the release of the Air Balvin, which sold out in minutes. The Colombian singer made sure to reflect his historic achievement on “MA’ G”.

Mi nombre ya está escrito en los Jordan Retro High (Uh)

ANUEL AA

When Real Hasta La Muerte dropped, Anuel had to give a shoutout to the adidas Yeezy brand on trap anthem “Yeezy” with Ñengo Flow.

¡No hay excusa! Anuel AA isn’t shy to show off his kicks on the Gram, but he made sure to shoutout the biggest brands on “Medusa” with Jhay Cortez and J Balvin. BRRR!

Pero él ‘tá con Adida’ y yo con Nike (Nike), ah

NIO GARCIA & MYKE TOWERS

One of the most solid bangers of 2020 was definitely “La Jeepeta Remix”. The summer anthem gave shoutouts to the iconic Nike Air Forces

Las Air Force son brand new

Y me compre una’ Air Force que ni en Foot Locker las tienen

Llevo to’ el día joseando en una Air Force One

DARELL

El de la verdadera vuelta, knows a thing or two about color ways. Darell knows that to go to the Discotek looking fresh, you better have the belt match the Jordan Retro colors on “Se Supone Remix”.

Por eso la correa con las Retro las combiné

BRYANT MYERS

Let me take you back to 2016 with this track from Bryant Myers and Kevin Roldán. Bryant Myers gives a shoutout to what it seems is his favorite pair of Jordans: the Air Jordan 11.

Baby, yo tengo to’as las Retro 11

FEID

If he takes care of his shoes, he’ll take care of you. Don’t take my word for it, take Feid’s word on his song “NEA” from his album Bahía Ducati.

Yo te cuido como a las Retro

MYKE TOWERS

When “Estamo Arriba” from Bad Bunny and Myke Towers dropped in June 2019, it was in a way, a manifestation anthem. Both artists have grown tremendously since then: Bad Bunny becoming THE most streamed artist worldwide in 2020, and Myke has since cemented himself as one of the heavy hitters in Reggaeton.

Tratamo’ las Balenciaga como Adida’ (Uh-huh)

COSCULLUELA

Michael Jordan revolutionized basketball and sneaker culture, and Cosculluela is aware of that. In “23” featuring Anuel AA, the Puerto Rican rapper wants to be buried next to his Jordan shoes. Now, that’s love.

Que me entierren con las Jordan.

Myke Towers Makes it Rain Money in "Cuenta" Music Video

Myke Towers Makes it Rain Money in "Cuenta" Music Video

Myke Towers has his mind on his money in his new single “Cuenta.” The Puerto Rican superstar is filthy rich in the music video.

Towers is on the rise thanks to his recent hit “Bandido.”

Towers is having a breakthrough 2021 thanks to his recent hit “Bandido” with fellow Boricua artist Juhn. The bubbly collaboration is currently No. 19 on the Spotify’s Top 200 Global Songs list. Considering that reggaeton and trap music were created by Black artists, it’s refreshing to see an Afro-Latino rapper like Towers finally getting his shine in the industry.

This year, Towers has been featured in a number of collaborations like Jhay Cortez’s “Los Bo” and Wisin and Los Legendarios’ “Mi Niña.” The song was recently updated to add Colombian singer Maluma and Brazilian superstar Anitta to the mix.

Towers has so much money in the “Cuenta” music video.

“Cuenta” is rumored to be on Towers’ next album. He co-wrote the song with hit-makers DJ Luian and the Mambo Kingz, who both worked on the global smash “Sensualidad” with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Prince Royce. Backed by a hard-hitting trap beat, Towers unleashes his smooth flow in “Cuenta.” Since the title means “realize” and “bank account” in Spanish, he masterfully plays up that wordplay throughout the song. Towers is definitely one to watch for in Latin hip-hop.

The music video for “Cuenta” was directed by Charlie Nelson. Towers has more money than he knows what to do with in the stylish visual. Big bills are flying everywhere as he sits comfortably in front of a mountain of cash.

Towers’ next album, Lyke Myke, is expected to be released later this year. The hotly-anticipated LP follows last December’s Para Mi Ex EP.

People Have Strong Opinions About Bad Bunny’s Word Choice During Recent WWE Performance

People Have Strong Opinions About Bad Bunny’s Word Choice During Recent WWE Performance

He started off 2020 taking over the music industry around the globe, dropping hit after hit among his three albums from 2020 alone. Now, in 2021, Bad Bunny seems to be taking over the wrestling ring as he’s been a common feature at WWE’s wrestling events.

However, with his latest performance, Bad Bunny is in the spotlight for what many are calling a poor choice of words when battling against a fellow wrestler with many accusing the apparently ‘woke’ reggaetonero of homophobia.

Bad Bunny used a Puerto Rican slang word that many people find offensive.

San Benito has been a regular feature on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) recently and this past Monday’s Raw was an eventful episode for him. Not only did he trade his WWE 24/7 Title Championship to R-Truth for some Steve Austin merchandise but he also got physical with a team of wrestlers.

During the altercation, Benito was hit by a guitar and fell to the floor in apparent agony. Even though the scene was pretty intense and featured plenty of action, it’s what Bad Bunny said that seems to be getting the most headlines.

It has now been exposed by Twitter user @NYCDemonDiva that while Bunny was selling the guitar shot and being checked on by Priest, he actually used an offensive Puerto Rican curse word to describe The Miz. The term was “mamabicho,” which means “cocksucker” in English. 

The word “mamabicho” is frequently used to target gay men on the island.

The world is a Puerto Rican insult that can be used to describe a man who acts femininely or is out as gay. With Puerto Rico recently declaring a state of emergency due to the staggering level of violence against the island’s trans community, Bad Bunny should know better than to promote this type of language.

While the WWE probably won’t be happy with Bad Bunny using such language on Raw, it’s unlikely he’ll suffer any repercussions. He has brought the company a lot of mainstream publicity, even appearing with the 24/7 Championship during multiple appearances. He is also featured prominently on WWE’s promotional material for WrestleMania, where he is expected to team with Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison.

