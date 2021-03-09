Entertainment

Bad Bunny Teases Adidas Collection And Like Clock Work We’re All Losing It

By March 9, 2021 at 12:45 pm
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. So so so many of us wait on Bad Bunny’s every move with bated breath. Which is why the mere possibility that he teased his upcoming Adidas collarboartion sent the Internet into overdrive.

We don’t have to look too far back to understand why. Remember his Crocs collection? It literally sold out in minutes and they were reselling on other sites for hundreds of dollars in the days and weeks that followed.

So it makes sense that a teaser for Bad Bunny’s Adidas collaboration would grab people’s attention. Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Bad Bunny teases his collaboration with Adidas.

bad Bunny recently shared an Instagram story from Janthony Oliveras, someone who the New York Times described as Bad Bunny’s “right hand” in October 2020. The story teased the upcoming collaboration between Benito and Adidas, which so many fans had long been waiting for.

The series of videos and pictures unveiled all of the new pieces from the debut Bad Bunny x Adidas collection. First teased by the “Mia” musician himself in his “Yo Visto Así” music video last year, the collab stars a new take on the classic Adidas Forum basketball silhouette. The iteration sport a tan and beige color scheme contrasting by dark brown overlays with the musician’s signature eye logo on the tongue. The design also comes with the option of bright blue laces as well.

As seen in Oliveras’ post, the collection also entails a dual logo skateboard as well as a few other co-branded items with one resembling a bag of coffee grinds.

Although this isn’t our very first look. Remember his video for “Yo Visto Así”?

It was just back in November when fans got their first hint that a likely Bad Bunny x Adidas collaboration was in the world. In his video for “Yo Visto Así”, we can see him sporting unique looking Adidas sneakers, as he’s joined by other notable celebs including Ricky Martin, Sofia Vergara and Ruby Rose in the standout production. Bad Bunny himself opted for the blue laces and tucked the style over ribbed white crew socks.

This isn’t Bad Bunny’s first collab and likely won’t be his last.

Bad Bunny has been hard at work building a brand for himself, and this has included some pretty stellar collaborations. In September of 2020, Bad Bunny partnered with Crocs for their first-ever collaboration and the clogs came with a very special feature: they glow in the dark.

Those very popular Crocs launched in limited quantities on Crocs.com with a price tag of $60 but they sold out within minutes and are now available on resell sites for anything from between $189 and $350! So, it’s safe to say that if you want to get your hands on this upcoming Adidas collab, you better stay tuned for all the updates since neither Bad Bunny nor Adidas have confirmed a release date or pricing options.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

2021 Grammy Awards: Bad Bunny and Cardi B to Perform

Latidomusic

2021 Grammy Awards: Bad Bunny and Cardi B to Perform

By at 12:15 pm
BY  | March 9, 2021 AT 12:15 pm
BADBUNNYPR / IAMCARDIB / INSTAGRAM

The performers were announced for this year’s Grammy Awards. Among the artists slated to perform are Bad Bunny, Cardi B, and Taylor Swift.

It’s going to be a refreshing Grammy Awards with Bad Bunny and BTS performing.

As of right now, Bad Bunny is the sole Latin music artist among the performers. The Puerto Rican superstar is nominated for two Grammy Awards. He’s up for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his feature on Tainy’s “Un Día (One Day)” with Dua Lipa and J Balvin.

Benito’s collaborator Dua Lipa is slated to perform as well. In the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, they’re up against K-Pop boyband BTS for their hit “Dynamite.” The guys are also confirmed as performers. With Bad Bunny and BTS there, it will be nice to see music represented from around the world that’s not only in English.

Will Cardi B bring out Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP”?

Even though Cardi B removed her hit “WAP” from consideration at this year’s Grammy Awards, she will perform at the show. There’s a chance Megan Thee Stallion, who is confirmed to perform, will join her for “WAP” or maybe Bardi might opt for her latest single “UP.”

Other artists performing include Swift, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Roddy Rich, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, HAIM, and Mickey Guyton. The Grammy Awards will air Sunday, March 14, on CBS.

There will also be a Grammy pre-show with more performances.

Don’t miss the 2021 Grammy Premiere Ceremony, which will be streamed live on Grammy.com at 3 p.m. EST. Jhené Aiko is set to host the special pre-show that will include performances by Canadian-Colombian singer Lido Pimienta and Colombian pop star Camilo. Both performers are Grammy nominees.

Read: Music’s Biggest Night Is Officially Postponed As COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc On California

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Bad BunnyBTSCamiloCardi BGRAMMYslido pimienta

J Balvin and Karol G Lead 2021 Latin American Music Awards Nominations, Bad Bunny Follows

Latidomusic

J Balvin and Karol G Lead 2021 Latin American Music Awards Nominations, Bad Bunny Follows

By March 2, 2021 at 12:02 pm
BY  | March 2, 2021 AT 12:02 pm
KAROLG / INSTAGRAM

The nominations for this year’s Latin American Music Awards have just been released. The most-nominated artists are Colombia’s J Balvin and Karol G with nine nominations each. Right behind them is Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny with eight nominations.

The Latin AMAs are recognizing the power of la “Tusa.”

Undoubtedly, 2020 was a big year in Karol G’s career thanks to her monster smash “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj. She’s the only woman in the Artist of the Year category alongside heavy-hitters like J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Maluma, and Ozuna. “Tusa” is up for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, which also grants Minaj a few Latin AMAs nominations.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin face-off in most of the major categories.

Thanks to his feature another one of last year’s big hits, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” with the Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin is tied with Karol G. It’s also up for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. Balvin’s Colores faces off with Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG in the Album of the Year category. Benito is up for Song of the Year as well for his perreo-de-résistance “Yo Perreo Sola.”

The Latin AMAs are also recognizing the rising regional Mexican music stars.

Ozuna follows Bad Bunny with seven nominations. Colombian pop star Camilo and Karol G’s fiancé Anuel AA hold six nominations each. The Latin American Music Awards also has genre-based categories, allowing for rising Mexican acts like Natanael Cano, Christian Nodal, and Eslabon Armado to be among the night’s most-nominated acts with five nominations each.

Thanks to the recent phenomenon of pop stars teaming up with Latin music artists, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Carrie Underwood are among the interesting nominees. Fans can vote for their favorites now and see the full nominations list at LatinAMAs.com/vota. The Latin AMAs will air live on Telemundo on April 15.

Read: 10 Rising Latin Music Stars to Watch For in 2021

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Bad BunnyJ BalvinKarol Glatin american music awardsnatanael cano