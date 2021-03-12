Will Bad Bunny Win His First Grammy Award This Weekend?

Latidomusic

There’s a good chance that Bad Bunny could win his first Anglo Grammy this weekend. The Puerto Rican superstar is nominated twice this year and his top-selling YHLQMDLG album might win it for him.

Bad Bunny was first nominated for a Grammy in 2019.

Bad Bunny is no stranger to the Grammy Awards. He received his first nomination in 2019 in the main Record of the Year category. This was thanks to his feature on Cardi B’s global smash “I Like It” with Colombian reggaetonero J Balvin. Last year, Benito was nominated twice in the strangely-titled Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album. He was up for his debut album x 100pre and his joint LP Oasis with J Balvin. Spanish singer Rosalía won for her El Mal Querer album.

YHLQMDLG might be what wins it for him this year.

This year that crowded aforementioned category was split into two categories. Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG, the top-selling Latin LP of 2020, is nominated for the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category. The album famously peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. Benito then became the first artist to top the chart with an all-Spanish album when El Último Tour Del Mundo dropped last November.

In the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category, Bad Bunny faces competition from longtime Grammy favorites and fellow Puerto Ricans Ricky Martin and Kany García. He’s also up against 2020’s breakthrough Colombian pop star Camilo and rising Costa Rican singer Debi Nova. The heavy media campaigns behind Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour Del Mundo might be what won over his colleagues at the Recording Academy.

He has a chance to win a Grammy with Dua Lipa, too.

The Grammys expanded on what pop music means in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Interestingly Tainy’s bilingual bop “Un Día (One Day)” featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Dua Lipa was included in this category. Kudos to Recording Academy for not generalizing this as a Latin release. Korean boyband BTS’ “Dynamite” was also nominated in a historic first for a K-Pop music recording.

In the aforementioned category, Tainy’s song is one of Lipa’s six Grammy nominations this year. She’s a favorite and might be what pulls the win for the “Un Día” squad. They still face stiff competition from BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and the Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande “Rain on Me” collaboration.

We’ll find out on Sunday night if Bad Bunny is able to add a Grammy to his trophy shelf that already includes a few Latin Grammys. The Grammy Awards will air on CBS. Bad Bunny is scheduled to perform with his “Dákiti” collaborator Jhay Cortez.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com