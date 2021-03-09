2021 Grammy Awards: Bad Bunny and Cardi B to Perform

Latidomusic

The performers were announced for this year’s Grammy Awards. Among the artists slated to perform are Bad Bunny, Cardi B, and Taylor Swift.

It’s going to be a refreshing Grammy Awards with Bad Bunny and BTS performing.

As of right now, Bad Bunny is the sole Latin music artist among the performers. The Puerto Rican superstar is nominated for two Grammy Awards. He’s up for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his feature on Tainy’s “Un Día (One Day)” with Dua Lipa and J Balvin.

Benito’s collaborator Dua Lipa is slated to perform as well. In the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, they’re up against K-Pop boyband BTS for their hit “Dynamite.” The guys are also confirmed as performers. With Bad Bunny and BTS there, it will be nice to see music represented from around the world that’s not only in English.

Will Cardi B bring out Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP”?

Even though Cardi B removed her hit “WAP” from consideration at this year’s Grammy Awards, she will perform at the show. There’s a chance Megan Thee Stallion, who is confirmed to perform, will join her for “WAP” or maybe Bardi might opt for her latest single “UP.”

Other artists performing include Swift, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Roddy Rich, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, HAIM, and Mickey Guyton. The Grammy Awards will air Sunday, March 14, on CBS.

There will also be a Grammy pre-show with more performances.

Don’t miss the 2021 Grammy Premiere Ceremony, which will be streamed live on Grammy.com at 3 p.m. EST. Jhené Aiko is set to host the special pre-show that will include performances by Canadian-Colombian singer Lido Pimienta and Colombian pop star Camilo. Both performers are Grammy nominees.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com