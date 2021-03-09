Latidomusic

2021 Grammy Awards: Bad Bunny and Cardi B to Perform

By March 9, 2021 at 12:15 pm
The performers were announced for this year’s Grammy Awards. Among the artists slated to perform are Bad Bunny, Cardi B, and Taylor Swift.

It’s going to be a refreshing Grammy Awards with Bad Bunny and BTS performing.

As of right now, Bad Bunny is the sole Latin music artist among the performers. The Puerto Rican superstar is nominated for two Grammy Awards. He’s up for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his feature on Tainy’s “Un Día (One Day)” with Dua Lipa and J Balvin.

Benito’s collaborator Dua Lipa is slated to perform as well. In the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, they’re up against K-Pop boyband BTS for their hit “Dynamite.” The guys are also confirmed as performers. With Bad Bunny and BTS there, it will be nice to see music represented from around the world that’s not only in English.

Will Cardi B bring out Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP”?

Even though Cardi B removed her hit “WAP” from consideration at this year’s Grammy Awards, she will perform at the show. There’s a chance Megan Thee Stallion, who is confirmed to perform, will join her for “WAP” or maybe Bardi might opt for her latest single “UP.”

Other artists performing include Swift, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Roddy Rich, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, HAIM, and Mickey Guyton. The Grammy Awards will air Sunday, March 14, on CBS.

There will also be a Grammy pre-show with more performances.

Don’t miss the 2021 Grammy Premiere Ceremony, which will be streamed live on Grammy.com at 3 p.m. EST. Jhené Aiko is set to host the special pre-show that will include performances by Canadian-Colombian singer Lido Pimienta and Colombian pop star Camilo. Both performers are Grammy nominees.

Latidomusic

The nominations for this year’s Latin American Music Awards have just been released. The most-nominated artists are Colombia’s J Balvin and Karol G with nine nominations each. Right behind them is Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny with eight nominations.

The Latin AMAs are recognizing the power of la “Tusa.”

Undoubtedly, 2020 was a big year in Karol G’s career thanks to her monster smash “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj. She’s the only woman in the Artist of the Year category alongside heavy-hitters like J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Maluma, and Ozuna. “Tusa” is up for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, which also grants Minaj a few Latin AMAs nominations.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin face-off in most of the major categories.

Thanks to his feature another one of last year’s big hits, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” with the Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin is tied with Karol G. It’s also up for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. Balvin’s Colores faces off with Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG in the Album of the Year category. Benito is up for Song of the Year as well for his perreo-de-résistance “Yo Perreo Sola.”

The Latin AMAs are also recognizing the rising regional Mexican music stars.

Ozuna follows Bad Bunny with seven nominations. Colombian pop star Camilo and Karol G’s fiancé Anuel AA hold six nominations each. The Latin American Music Awards also has genre-based categories, allowing for rising Mexican acts like Natanael Cano, Christian Nodal, and Eslabon Armado to be among the night’s most-nominated acts with five nominations each.

Thanks to the recent phenomenon of pop stars teaming up with Latin music artists, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Carrie Underwood are among the interesting nominees. Fans can vote for their favorites now and see the full nominations list at LatinAMAs.com/vota. The Latin AMAs will air live on Telemundo on April 15.

Camilo's New Album 'Mis Manos' is Coming Next Month

Camilo’s New Album ‘Mis Manos’ is Coming Next Month

By February 24, 2021 at 11:40 am
BY  | February 24, 2021 AT 11:40 am
Camilo announced the release date for his next album and it’s coming sooner than you think. The Colombian singer-songwriter’s Mis Manos album will be released at the top of next month.

Camilo says this album will be a gift to fans since he can’t tour right now.

“My album Mis Manos will be in your hands on March 5,” Camilo wrote in a post on Instagram. “If everything had happened according to my plans, at this moment I would be on tour, singing face to face with all of you. But the reality is different. I hope that Mis Manos is a flag of hope and joy in these moments when we need it the most.”

Mis Manos will most likely feature Camilo’s latest hits that have gone viral on TikTok, the cumbia-influenced “Vida de Rico” and the polarizing “Ropa Cara.” The latter has gone viral thanks to the booty-shaking dance challenge that Camilo started on TikTok. The pseudo perreo song has lodged itself into people’s minds, for better or worse, thanks to the challenge. Camilo is the most followed Latin music artist on TikTok with 21.9 million followers.

@camilo

Me babeo con mi esposa. Delicia! Guapa! Churro! ROPA CARA! 🛍💰👘

♬ Ropa Cara – Camilo

Another song that will most likely make the cut is Camilo’s “Bebé,” his bachata song with Dominican artist El Alfa. The two performed it for the first time at last week’s Premio Lo Nuestro. Camilo also joined his family, his wife Evaluna Montaner, his father-in-law Ricardo Montaner, and his brothers-in-law Mau y Ricky, to sing their hit “Amén.”

Camilo is currently nominated for a Grammy Award for his last album, Por Primera Vez. He faces competition like Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and Kany García’s Mesa Para Dos in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category.

