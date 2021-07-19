Anitta’s Fans Crediting Her With Latin Grammys Recognizing Baile Funk As Genre

Latidomusic

Brazilian superstar Anitta is being celebrated for helping globalize baile funk music. Over the weekend, it was revealed that the Latin Grammy Awards are recognizing the genre at the next ceremony. Anitta’s fans are crediting for that breakthrough.

Pedro Sampaio congratulated Anitta with the Latin Grammys news.

"You made it happen" — Pedro Sampaio about recognition of funk in the main categories of the Latin Grammy's.



VOCÊ VENCEU ANITTA pic.twitter.com/qCkBjiTxVu — Anitta Crave 😈 (@AnittaCrave) July 18, 2021

Things kicked off over the weekend when Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio posted a photo of the Latin Grammys recognizing baile funk, or Brazilian funk, as a genre. Tagging Anitta, he wrote, “You made it happen.”

The Latin Grammys are recognizing baile funk as a sub-genre of música urbana.

Graças a Anitta o Grammy Latino reconheceu o Funk como parte das categorias urbanas da premiação

VOCÊ VENCEU ANITTA🇧🇷❤@Anitta pic.twitter.com/93aB5GARTq — Enzo Fazzani (@enzofazzani) July 18, 2021

The Latin Recording Academy is not recognizing baile funk in its own category, but they are expanding the definition of “música urbana” to include the Brazilian genre. For a genre that was created by Black Brazilians in the favelas, that’s definitely a win in itself. In the Urban categories, the Latin Recording Academy is breaking that down into sub-genres to include baile funk, rap, reggaeton, hip-hop, R&B, trap, and dancehall music.

Anitta charted the first baile funk song on Billboard last year.

Anitta has definitely been an ambassador for baile funk music, especially in the past year. For her upcoming bilingual album Girl From Rio, she put the genre on the global stage with last year’s “Me Gusta” featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers. When the song peaked at No. 91 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, it became the first baile funk entry. Pabllo Vittar is another Brazilian proponent of baile funk music.

“Urbana” needs to stop being used a genre in Latin music.

NEWS• The Latin Recording Academy (Latin GRAMMYs) now recognizes Brazilian funk as urban music, which means that funk songs are now eligible for Urban categories at the award.



— @Anitta is the only artist who got nominated with Brazilian funk songs in the award. pic.twitter.com/leUskQlxr9 — Anitta News (@AnittaNewsG) July 18, 2021

Recognizing baile funk in the fine print of the categories is a step in the right direction for the Latin Recording Academy in expanding the definition of what constitutes Latin music. For the Latin Grammys to still be using “urbana” as a genre is antiquated as the Grammys have dropped “urban” as a category due to its racist connotations. Just call these genres as they are and move them from the fine print into their own categories.

