Anitta Posts Bikini Photo After Arcángel Says Women Should Cover Up

Anitta hit back at a misogynistic post by Puerto Rican rapper Arcángel. After he said on International Women’s Day that women should act like ladies by not showing their bodies on social media, the Brazilian superstar posted a picture in her bikini with a powerful message.

What a machista message to send.

¿Escucharon las excusas estúpidas que dio Arcángel? Pues, básicamente dijo que él no se refería a las damas “finas”, sino a las que suben contenido a IG para prostituirse. Entonces, las trabajadoras sexuales no merecen respeto. Vea pues. pic.twitter.com/LCnhgYEDQf — Daniela (@condiminutivos) March 9, 2021

In a post in his Instagram stories, Arcángel felt the need to let out this ignorant message. On a day that was meant to empower women, he did the exact opposite with his antiquated views.

“They want to be respected as women… bla bla bla!” Arcángel wrote in Spanish. “But they’re showing their butts on social media for likes. Women who behave are distinguished, and are classified as ladies.”

Anitta was not having it.

Anitta collaborated with Arcángel last year for her song “Tócame.” After she saw his post that was demeaning women, she unfollowed him on Instagram and posted a photo of herself. “This is me showing my butt on Instagram,” she wrote in the message. Anitta continued in her post about the double-standards women face where men are allowed to degrade them yet women are shamed for embracing their bodies.

Esta soy yo, mostrando mi culo en mi twitter. pic.twitter.com/cn7MCrPBnI — Anitta (@Anitta) March 9, 2021

“You can use a woman’s butt in your videos and explicit lyrics to get views,” Anitta wrote. “But at the same time you say women who own their BUTTS on social media do not deserve respect? I am confused. Happy Women’s Day. [Women] deserve respect with or without their butt out, be it on Instagram or in the music videos of men who think there must be one type of woman to exploit for what suits them and another type of woman to be yours. Peace, love, and consistency.”

Other women in Latin music applauded Anitta’s post. Jennifer Lopez wrote a laughing face emoji. Natti Natasha, Lali, Cazzu, and Danna Paola offered messages of support. Karol G hit like on the post. Men like Ozuna, Diplo, Carlos Rivera, and C. Tangana also showed their support for Anitta in the comments.

Someone take away Arcángel’s phone.

arcangel really thought this was the appropriate response to anittas post pic.twitter.com/a6o4zNdX2r — We was naked in Africa.. (@wheresurthesis) March 9, 2021

After seeing Anitta’s post, Arcángel did a fail of an apology to women and to singer in his Instagram stories. “Anitta, I love you,” he said. “There’s no one who is a bigger fan of your butt than me. I always hit like on your photos and on your butt.” Insert face palm here.

Anitta and Arcángel talked it out.

In her Instagram stories, Anitta said that she refollowed Arcángel on Instagram and talked to him on the phone. She adds that he was open to listening and learning from her.

“[A message like] this changes the life of women in general,” Anitta said. “Especially from a person who has influence over the opinion of a lot of people, including young men. To all the men in the industry: Women need to be free to do what they want to do with their bodies and their lives.”

