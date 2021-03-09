Latidomusic

Anitta Posts Bikini Photo After Arcángel Says Women Should Cover Up

By March 9, 2021 at 6:28 pm
ARCANGEL / ANITTA / INSTAGRAM

Anitta hit back at a misogynistic post by Puerto Rican rapper Arcángel. After he said on International Women’s Day that women should act like ladies by not showing their bodies on social media, the Brazilian superstar posted a picture in her bikini with a powerful message.

What a machista message to send.

In a post in his Instagram stories, Arcángel felt the need to let out this ignorant message. On a day that was meant to empower women, he did the exact opposite with his antiquated views.

“They want to be respected as women… bla bla bla!” Arcángel wrote in Spanish. “But they’re showing their butts on social media for likes. Women who behave are distinguished, and are classified as ladies.”

Anitta was not having it.

Anitta collaborated with Arcángel last year for her song “Tócame.” After she saw his post that was demeaning women, she unfollowed him on Instagram and posted a photo of herself. “This is me showing my butt on Instagram,” she wrote in the message. Anitta continued in her post about the double-standards women face where men are allowed to degrade them yet women are shamed for embracing their bodies.

“You can use a woman’s butt in your videos and explicit lyrics to get views,” Anitta wrote. “But at the same time you say women who own their BUTTS on social media do not deserve respect? I am confused. Happy Women’s Day. [Women] deserve respect with or without their butt out, be it on Instagram or in the music videos of men who think there must be one type of woman to exploit for what suits them and another type of woman to be yours. Peace, love, and consistency.”  

Other women in Latin music applauded Anitta’s post. Jennifer Lopez wrote a laughing face emoji. Natti Natasha, Lali, Cazzu, and Danna Paola offered messages of support. Karol G hit like on the post. Men like Ozuna, Diplo, Carlos Rivera, and C. Tangana also showed their support for Anitta in the comments.

Someone take away Arcángel’s phone.

After seeing Anitta’s post, Arcángel did a fail of an apology to women and to singer in his Instagram stories. “Anitta, I love you,” he said. “There’s no one who is a bigger fan of your butt than me. I always hit like on your photos and on your butt.” Insert face palm here.

Anitta and Arcángel talked it out.

In her Instagram stories, Anitta said that she refollowed Arcángel on Instagram and talked to him on the phone. She adds that he was open to listening and learning from her.

“[A message like] this changes the life of women in general,” Anitta said. “Especially from a person who has influence over the opinion of a lot of people, including young men. To all the men in the industry: Women need to be free to do what they want to do with their bodies and their lives.”

Read: Farina Dances for Arcángel in a Martini Glass in “La Boca” Music Video

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Wisin and Myke Towers Align with Anitta and Maluma in “Mi Niña” Remix Video

Latidomusic

Wisin and Myke Towers Align with Anitta and Maluma in “Mi Niña” Remix Video

By March 4, 2021 at 12:45 pm
BY  | March 4, 2021 AT 12:45 pm
LA BASE

Puerto Rican icon Wisin and rising Boricua star Myke Towers updated their hit “Mi Niña” with a stellar remix. The duo teams up with Colombian pop star Maluma and Brazilian singer Anitta in the new, feel-good music video.

Wisin and Towers turned the original version into a hit.

Wisin, who is most known as one half of Wisin y Yandel, and Towers first released “Mi Niña” back in September. The song was later included on Wisin’s collaborative album Los Legendarios with La Base Music Group. “Mi Niña” is already certified Platinum in the U.S.

How did this song exist before without Anitta?

To keep the momentum for “Mi Niña” going, Maluma and Anitta join Wisin and Towers for the new remix. It’s hard to believe that this song existed without Anitta because she gives it a much-needed feminine touch. All the artists sing the chorus, but her take on it sounds the sweetest. Maluma adds his signature flirty flow to the track. Each artist shines as they align for this irresistible all-star remix.

The music video for the “Mi Niña” remix was shot by director Charlie Nelson. He filmed Wisin, Towers, Anitta, and Maluma in the streets of Miami. All the guys look great, but Anitta is the one that steals the show in her sparkling green bodysuit.

You should definitely check out the rest of the Los Legendarios album.

Wisin’s Los Legendarios album with La Base Music Group is pretty legendary actually. The 19-track LP features mind-blowing collaborations with stars like Nicky Jam, Sech, Jhay Cortez, Ozuna, Lunay, and Rauw Alejandro. That’s not even all the featured acts.

Impressively all the artists on the “Mi Niña” remix are nominated for April’s Latin American Music Awards. Maluma leads the remix squad with four nominations.

Read: J Balvin and Karol G Lead 2021 Latin American Music Awards Nominations, Bad Bunny Follows

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
AnittaMalumamyke towersWisin

Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” is Becoming a Global Hit Thanks to TikTok

Latidomusic

Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” is Becoming a Global Hit Thanks to TikTok

By February 24, 2021 at 1:27 pm
BY  | February 24, 2021 AT 1:27 pm
PHOTO: JORA FRANTZIS

Through the power of TikTok, telepatia kali uchis is going to the top. The Colombian-American singer is sitting comfortably in the top 10 of Spotify’s Top 200 chart in the U.S. thanks to a TikTok trend.

This isn’t the first time that TikTok brought new fame to songs.

TikTok has proven to be quite the catalyst for today’s top hits. The app assisted in getting Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” to the top of Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it remains. TikTok also reinvigorated interest in Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” last year thanks to Doggface’s viral video. Now Uchis is getting her long overdue shine with “Telepatía.”

“Telepatía” is becoming a global hit thanks to the same phenomenon.

At No. 7 on the Spotify U.S. chart, “Telepatía” is the highest-charting Latin song in the country. Bad Bunny’s “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez is the next closest Latin song at No. 14. “Telepatía” is also making waves across the globe where the song is charting on Spotify’s Viral Charts in 66 countries and in the Top Songs Charts of 32 countries.

There’s also plenty of “Telepatía” memes.

Uchis is turning the viral song’s success into strong sales and streaming. On this week’s Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, “Telepatía” debuts at No. 10, marking her first top 10 hit on the chart. There are also memes circulating on other social media apps that are contributing to the song’s virality.

“Telepatía” is one of the key cuts on Uchis’ debut Latin album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). It’s the best example of her translating that alternative soul music that she’s known for into Spanish. The song is notably in Spanglish as Uchis sings about keeping a love connection alive from a distance. It’s timely considering this era of social distancing that we’re in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uchis is currently nominated for a Grammy Award. She’s up for Best Dance Recording for her feature on Kaytranada’s “10%” song.

Read: You Have To Hear Kali Uchis Slay This Classic Latino Song

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Kali UchisMusicSongTiktok