Top 5 Moments From 2021 MTV Video Music Awards With Camila Cabello, Anitta, Ozuna + More

The MTV Video Music Awards were live from Brooklyn last night (Sept. 12). Among the performers were a number of Latin artists, including Anitta, Ozuna, Tainy, and Camila Cabello. Here’s a five of the best and most interesting moments from the award show.

Anitta serves Larissa Machado

Brazilian pop star Anitta was a late addition to the 2021 VMAs line-up. With her inclusion in the show, she became the first artist to represent from Brazil. Her set was billed as a “special performance” because it was sponsored by Burger King. As part of the restaurant’s “Keep It Real” campaign, B.K. is offering the Larissa Machado Meal, which is Anitta’s real name. She served a bit of Larissa and Anitta during her cute performance of “Girl From Rio.”

Tainy and Shawn Mendes spread the “Love”

Puerto Rican hit-maker Marco “Tainy” Masís made his Video Music Awards debut with Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes. The two artists collaborated on the hypnotic single “Summer of Love.” They performed the song live together with Tainy on the keyboard and Mendes mesmerizing the audience.

Camila Cabello’s Technicolor performance

Camila Cabello hit the stage before her man Shawn and Tainy performed. The Cuban-Mexican singer performed a rousing rendition of her single “Don’t Go Yet.” For a retro vibe, the performance started out in black-and-white before going full Technicolor. Cabello served flamenco vibes throughout her set that also included a fierce dance break.

Ozuna’s cuddly debut of “La Funka”

Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna performed solo for the first time at the Video Music Awards. In 2019, he sang “Yo x Ti, Tú x Mi” with Rosalía. For the debut performance of his new single “La Funka,” Ozuna brought his teddy bear logo to life in a fun performance. He also represented his Puerto Rican and Dominican roots with both flags waving behind him. “La Funka” is from Ozuna’s next album Ozutochi. On the red carpet, he revealed there’s a song coming with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and Blackpink.

The curious case of the “Best Latin” award

Billie Eilish and Rosalia’s spanish collaboration “Lo Vas A Olvidar” won “Best Latin” at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/VPYKr7siP6 — Pop Crave (@BillieCraves) September 13, 2021

This is more like one of the most awkward moments and it didn’t even happen on-air. The category for Best Latin was not given out or mentioned during the telecast. The MTV website revealed that Spanish pop star Rosalía won Best Latin over artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, J Balvin, and Maluma. Her song “Lo Vas a Olvidar” with Billie Eilish, which features zero Latinas, won the award. Eilish was in attendance, but Rosalía was not, so it would’ve been strange for her to accept the Best Latin award on their behalf.

