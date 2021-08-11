Bad Bunny, Shakira + J Balvin Up For MTV Video Music Awards’ Best Latin Category

Latidomusic

The nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were announced today, and Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is nominated twice in the best Latin category. He faces heavy-hitters from Colombia like J Balvin, Shakira, and Karol G as well as Spanish pop star Rosalía, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa.

Bad Bunny hasn’t taken home the Best Latin award.

Shockingly, Bad Bunny has yet to win Best Latin at the MTV VMAs but this year he has two chances. Among the music videos nominated, the biggest global hit is “Dákiti” with Boricua singer Jhay Cortez, which reached No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Bad Bunny is nominated a second time for Best Latin thanks to his participation in Tainy’s crossover smash “Un Día (One Day).” The Puerto Rican producer assembled Benito, J Balvin, and Dua Lipa for the Grammy-nominated hit. J Balvin has won the Best Latin category for the past three consecutive years.

Colombianas Karol G and Shakira are also nominated for Best Latin.

Karol G faces her idol Shakira in the Best Latin category. Karol G’s empowering anthem “Bichota” is up against Shakira’s viral hit “Girl Like Me” with the Black Eyed Peas. Neither of the Colombianas have taken home Best Latin yet.

The “Hawái” remix with The Weeknd should’ve been nominated.

Maluma claimed the Best Latin award last year with J Balvin for their collaboration on “Qué Pena.” This year, the global smash nominated for Best Latin is Maluma’s “Hawái” music video. Although the VMAs had a chance to nominate the remix video featuring The Weeknd, they didn’t.

Billie Eilish has a chance to win Best Latin with Rosalía.

Curiously, Rosalía is nominated for Best Latin with Billie Eilish with their music video “Lo Vas A Olvidar” up for the award. The MTV VMAs faced controversy in 2019 when Rosalía won in the category for “Con Altura” with J Balvin and El Guincho. The issue people raised was that she’s not Latina, she’s European. This new nomination with Eilish appears to be MTV doubling-down on the stance it took last time with Rosalía.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is up for Video of the Year.

The most-nominated artist at the VMAs this year is Justin Bieber with seven nominations. He’s followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nominations. Her cultural phenonemon “WAP” with Cardi B is nominated for Video of the Year. Fans can vote for their favorite nominees here. The VMAs will air on Sunday, Sept. 12 on MTV.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com