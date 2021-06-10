Selena Gomez Talks Body Image and Feeling At Peace At Any Weight: ‘I Fluctuate a Lot’

Fierce

Selena Gomez has always been refreshingly honest about her struggles. From her mental health challenges to her body image, the singer-actress has never shied away from difficult subjects.

Recently, Selena Gomez opened up about a topic that so many women struggle with: thoughts about their weight.

The conversation happened when Gomez was discussing previous memorable fashion looks of hers in a sit-down with Vogue. One of the looks was of her in a gorgeous, white Vera Wang gown with white flowers in her hair at the 2015 Met Gala. The flowers, it should ne noted, were a nod to her Mexican heritage*.

When Gomez got to that photo of herself, she got candid. “I fluctuate a lot with my weight,” she said, “and I remember this night specifically I didn’t feel good about my body.”

“So what was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body,” she said. “I had such a beautiful time shaping this dress. I think that we came together and built something really beautiful and something that fit me really well.”

She went on to describe how collaborating with Vera Wang on a dress that flattered her body shape helped her love her body the way it is. “That was one of the moments where I was like, I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore because I’m not,” she said.

As she browsed through her other previous fashion moments, Gomez, again, got honest with her fans. The next picture she discussed was her outfit at the premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die” in 2019.

“This was also a moment in my life where I had fluctuated in weight, and I’m very honest with the people on my team, so I didn’t want to wear anything tight,” she said. “And then I tried this dress on and I felt so beautiful. And it definitely highlighted [my chest] a lot. But I felt like a Barbie doll.”

We love that Selena Gomez is speaking up about weight fluctuations–a normal and common aspect of many women’s lives. We also love how Gomez talks about having fun with your clothes no matter your size. As women, we’re taught to believe we can only enjoy fashion if we have the perfect body. But the truth is, every person deserves to feel beautiful in the clothes they wear–no matter what size is on the label.

