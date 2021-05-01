Selena Gomez Launches ‘Mental Health 101’ Campaign, Wants Schools To Provide Mental Health Services To Students

On Thursday, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram page to reveal a new project she’s working on. And while Selena has been busy working on her Spanish-language album and makeup brand this year, this project is a little bit different. This project will be focused on a cause near and dear to Selena Gomez’s heart: mental health.
The initiative is called Mental Health 101. The campaign is meant to spark conversation with the question: What if mental health education was taught in school?”
Gomez posted a powerful short essay to her Instagram feed about how important mental health services have been to her. It read:
Today, I’m so grateful that we get to launch Mental Health 101. This campaign is so close to my heart because of my own struggles with mental health. I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age. If I had learned about my mental health earlier on – been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects – my journey could have looked very different.
The world needs to know that mental health matters. It’s just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could acknowledged that, not just in words but through our actions.
For anyone who is hurting right now, I hope you know that you are not alone. I’m a believer in seeking help. Getting support and educating myself on mental health has changed my life, and it can change yours, too.
Gomez asked her followers to join her mental health initiative by doing three things: signing her change.org petition, donating to the Rare Impact fund, and spreading her message via social media.
Gomez’s Rare Impact fund has the goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years to help connect people in underserved communities with mental health care. The fund will also be matching donations up to $200,000. You can donate here.
On the change.org petition, Selena Gomez wrote that it is “absolutely essential to offer mental health services in schools, and for the philanthropy community to prioritize this issue.”
The goal of Gomez’s change.org petition is to raise awareness amongst the philanthropy community about how important this issue is for you people.
She also wasn’t afraid to get candid. “Mental Health is personal for me,” she wrote. “Figuring out how to manage my own mental health hasn’t always been easy, but it’s something I am constantly working on. I hope I can help others work on it, too. I wish more people talked about mental health when I was younger, so I could have learned and understood what was going on with my own health earlier on.”
In his new video for “7/24,” Kris Floyd sings about working hard every day that he doesn’t have time for anything else. That reflects the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter’s real-life as reggaeton’s secret pop weapon. This year, he’s written for J Balvin and Selena Gomez on top of creating his own music with Boricua hit-maker Tainy. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Floyd talked about working with Tainy, the hits he’s written, and representing the next wave of reggaeton artists.
Kris is part of Tainy’s NEON16 collective.
“When I write for myself, I’m thinking more about what I’ve lived,” Floyd tells mitú. “When I’m writing for another artist, I’m 100 percent putting myself in their situation. I say things that other artists wouldn’t say.”
Floyd is a rising star in Tainy’s NEON16 collective. Through a mutual friend, Floyd got to know Marco “Tainy” Masís in Puerto Rico. They struck up a friendship and in Miami is where the two bonded more over music. Tainy signed him to NEON16 as a songwriter and artist.
“Not everyone has the No. 1 producer working with you,” Floyd says. “All the days we spend in the studio, it’s a blessing. It’s super to work hands-on with someone who is not only a great producer but who is also a great person.”
Kris wrote on a majority of Selena Gomez’s Spanish EP.
When Gomez trusted Tainy to guide her through her first Latin EP, Revelación, he enlisted Floyd as one of the songwriters for the project. Kris wrote on a majority of the project, including the hit singles like “De Una Vez,” “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro, and “Selfish Love” with France’s DJ Snake.
“That was an experience that I’m equally blessed and thankful for,” Floyd says. “Working with a great team felt good. The process in general was awesome. Working between two worlds with Selena and supporting her first time singing in Spanish with great music, I enjoyed that process so much.”
Revelación debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart. Gomez’s Latinx fans in the U.S. really connected with the singles, sending both “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” to No. 4 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.
“Selena has such a big reach,” Floyd says. “To know there’s a lot of her fans singing those lyrics that we helped write, there are no words that can 100 percent explain that feeling. It’s something that I didn’t expect in my career.”
Kris wrote with J Balvin for the Colombian superstar’s new album.
More of Floyd’s recent co-writes include Mexican pop icon Thalía’s “La Luz” with Myke Towers and Chilean-American singer Paloma Mami’s “Religiosa.” He also had a hand in writing Colombian reggaetonero J Balvin’s recent hit “Tu Veneno.”
“We wrote that at a writing camp in Miami,” Floyd says. “[J Balvin] was there and between everyone, he was very involved. We were collaborating. That’s what I’m seeing more of in this genre, that people are more open to collaborating and working with different writers and receiving new ideas. It’s like creating a painting where everyone adds a different color to it. Working with Balvin was super duro.”
Kris has also released his own music through NEON16.
With Tainy and the NEON16 collective, Floyd spent 2020 releasing his own songs. His breakthrough was the hypnotic “Malos Habitos” with Tainy for The Kids That Grew Up on Reggaeton mixtape. He also featured on Tainy’s alluring “Falta” with Dominican-American singer DaniLeigh. Floyd’s flow can float like a butterfly with sensual touch or sting like a bee on his swaggering cuts.
“That’s what I like,” Floyd says about his dynamic flow. “I’m a fan of all kinds of music. I don’t just listen to trap or just listen to romantic songs. I listen to everything and that’s reflected in the music I make.”
“7/24” reflects Floyd’s grind as both an artist and songwriter.
In “7/24,” Floyd harnesses both of those sides to his advantage. He lets a lover down gently with the enchanting trap track. Floyd is working 24-7 to keep up his lavish lifestyle at the expense of everything else, but he hints there’s always time for a quick fling. “Pa’ mi es perfecto, babe,” he sings.
“That happens to me when I’m fully dedicated to the music,” Floyd says. “When you don’t have time for things like relationships. That’s what I was feeling. Right now it’s more about work.”
As Floyd’s first single of 2021, he’s stepping more into the spotlight with “7/24.” While his past videos were dark with the singers in the shadows, Floyd is more up-close and personal in this colorful visual. In a Bogotá mansion, he can be seen walking on a treadmill and flexing in the bathroom mirror.
With Floyd as a fresh face of reggaeton, the future of the genre is in good hands.
Floyd lists Puerto Rican OG Arcángel as someone he would like to work with next. He also mentions J Balvin again but in an artist-with-artist capacity.
“Like [Balvin], I want to work with artists who want to grow and who are hungry. Wherever my path takes me, I’ll work with whoever wants to work with me.”
Floyd promises that there’s more music and collaborations on the way. He wants to continue to generate a buzz with his own songs.
“I want to first put my music in the streets so that people can see what I’m doing and understand my vision,” Floyd says. “When someone connects and identifies with the two or three minutes of my songs, that’s something that’s super duro for me. I want my music to have a positive effect on people.”
As a new face and voice in reggaeton, Floyd is keeping the genre fresh. He sees a bright future for reggaeton despite the naysayers.
“There’s always people saying that reggaeton is coming to end and we’re showing that it’s here to stay,” Floyd says. “I think the genre is only getting stronger. It’s everywhere. Reggaeton is cultural now.”
Users on Reddit are speaking about their own sperm donation stories and the answers are pretty surprising.
Check them out below!
“So, I’m not the dad, but a kid. So my bio-dad donated sperm and gave permission to be identified. Didn’t even have to be after 18. In counting (because we’re not sure if we’ve found all of us yet) there are 53 half-siblings, all his kids. My full sister and I didn’t know we were donor babies until I was a freshman in college, and her a junior in high school. It was a few more years before we found out the scope of our family. As such, I never got to meet the man as he passed away in 2018, but I’ve been getting to know my half siblings and I’m sad to have missed him. He apparently engaged in annual reunions and was interested in getting to know all of the kids if they (and their families) were open to it. We all support each other basically by default even though we didn’t grow up together. What’s even wilder about him is that he got national news coverage for something besides his giant flock of kids. The guy got married to a woman the day he met her as a competition to be his bride in the Mall of America. It was apparently a heartfelt story and the two of them had a 20 something year marriage with 4 kids that they raised themselves. The Mall of America even has a plaque with his name on it now, so you can go find him if you really try. The man was a weirdo, but in the best way. He was kind and generous with his time and really seemed to care about *all* of his kids, or at least the ones he knew about.”-SilverRock75
“Oh hey, I can answer this! I’m not a donor, but I was donor conceived, along with my sister (same donor). I had a great dad and never had any desire to find out who my donor was, but I was always curious about siblings, especially when I learned there’s no legal limit on how many children you can father when you donate sperm in the US.
Well, one 23andMe test later, and the first result on the top of the list is a half sister in Texas. We get in contact, realize we have a TON in common, and it sparked a fire in her to find more siblings. She took an Ancestry DNA test and the top of that list was a man in California, listed as father.
She got in touch with him right away, turns out he’s a fantastic guy. He was adopted himself and also got in contact with his birth mom as an adult, so he had been on our side of the situation and was very open and willing to talk. His wife has been super supportive of us meeting too. He has three, uh, organically made kids of his own (I was especially ecstatic to learn that I’m a big sister), plus we’ve since found three more half siblings who’ve all been very cool and excited to find each other. At this point, I’ve met all but one of them in person, and I got to meet my biological grandmother too.” – racecarart
“A guy I know in his 70s got a call from a guy in his 50s saying ‘hey, I’m your son, oh and I just learned I have a genetic disease so your other kids should probably get tested’”- daxelkurtz
“Totally not an answer but my gf and I were just wondering about whether there were any protocols for how much of one donor’s sperm is allowed to be distributed within a given area.
Like, what could prevent 2 moms from having the donor’s offspring in the same area and having those kids grow up and meet as teens/adults, start a relationship and realize they’re related?”- MightyMaus1
“Some clinics will put a cap on number of families, but there are manh cases of people have dozens, even up to 40, 80, 100 half siblings. It brings up the ethics around this, and many donor conceived people are vehemently against this and believe there needs to be a limit in place.”- TheTinyOne23
“I donated for six months in university. Twice a week. I gave consent to be contacted. That was close to 20 years ago now.
I did call and ask once, my sperm resulted in 24 successful pregnancies. That was all the office could tell me.
I have not done 23andme or anything like that.”- ciroryder
“That’s quite crazy. You have 24 children as far as the spiralling coil DNA goes. They’ve all got half or full siblings they don’t know about (well, the full ones will surely know). That’s really crazy. In 1000 years, you might be the Ghengis Khan where your dna is traced to like 1 in 3 people on mars or something. The dna analysis will just show you, not the fact that your a donor.”- The_Queef_of_England
“My aunts had to get a donor for both children, and he happened to live in the same neighborhood (can’t remember if that was a coincidence or not). But he is a close family friend now! He comes over for their birthdays and other family events. They don’t refer to him as their dad really, only as a joke, but he is very close with our family.”-anniecakes22
“I was donor-conceived. I took a DNA test, his natural-born daughter took a DNA test. So really neither of us ‘gave permission’. There are 28 siblings so far. It was quite a shock. I wasn’t expecting it and didn’t know. I was 38.
I’ve met the donor and most of the half siblings. He’s a cool guy. I think it is eerie how I see many of my mannerisms in him and the other siblings. I know there is a wide range of emotions for people who experience this sort of thing, but for me it was generally positive.”-mynuname
“It is incredible how the similarities are passed down. My father-in-law had a daughter that was the result of a one-night stand and was adopted by a wonderful family. The adoption agency had a registration of birth parents and kids, who could each (blind to the other) give permission to be contacted, and only if both parties did, they’d put them in contact. So this happens in her early 20’s, and they make arrangements for her to fly to meet her birth family, including my wife and her brother (her half-siblings). My wife goes to pick her up at the airport since the parents live out of town. There were no arrangements, no pictures, nothing (this was pre-Facebook) – my wife saw her come out the doors, knew without question it was her, and she knew the same, they had a huge tearful hug without even any words. They just knew, by looks, by mannerisms, whatever.
The incredible thing is, I’ve shown pictures of the half-sister, with or without her birthfather and half-sister, and everyone agrees she doesn’t actually look much like them. But there’s something about the looks and how they act that is so similar between all of them, it really is incredible.
Edit – one more detail. We found out years later that the father and daughter contacted the agency to open themselves up to contact…within 24 hours of each other. A complete coincidence. The agency actually didn’t do it for a couple weeks because they were trying to contact the daughter’s adoptive parents (who had passed away, hence the delay) because they just assumed there had been contact since they were in touch so impossibly close together.”- mrdannyg21
“My step-mom was an early donation conceived baby. She’s done 23&Me and Ancestry. Last I heard she was up to 23 (!!) half-siblings. Their donor father died in the late 1980s and seems to have been a good man.”-MyMelancholyBaby
“My younger bro donated multiple times unbeknownst to me. Years later my wife and I did Ancestry.com to get an idea of how diverse our backgrounds were and wham! Started getting contacted by lots of people (over a dozen) saying we were close relatives. At first I was confused and asked the early ones about their parentage – they all had a similar stories. Single mom went to a sperm bank. Didn’t take long to guess what happened. Call my brothers and asked. Younger one fessed up and said yes – he went multiple times. In fact they told him he had to stop donating because there was a statistical probability his progeny could meet and date (at least they seemed ethical). I asked if it was okay if I gave them his contact – he was fine with it. The weird thing is that they all had his face – like one look at them and it was obvious who their father was. Anyway, this went on for a couple of years and they all connected with each other. Seems there is over 20 now, probably more. He has met a couple of them but it was all casual. The whole thing is super weird to the rest of family to have all these “close” relatives who somehow are part of the family but then again not really.”- ezagreb