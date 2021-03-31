Cardi B Says She’s Planning on Releasing a Line of Hair-Care Products For Afro-Latinas

Fierce

Photo via Getty Images

Looks like Cardi B is following in Rihanna’s footsteps and getting into the beauty game! According to a recent Instagram post, the Bronx-born rapper is going to be releasing a line of hair-care products for Afro-Latinas this year.

“This year I will be coming out with a hair[care] line that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughter’s,” Cardi announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

She explained that the decision to make hair-care products for Afro-Latinas was inspired by her realization that it’s “time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race and ethnicity.”

“Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long, don’t make your skin light, or don’t make your face features slim, [e]specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands,” she explained further. “DNA [has] something to do with your hair, not your nationality.”

As many Latinos know, many non-Latinos are uneducated about the diversity of Latinidad. People expect all Latinos to look like Eva Longoria or Salma Hayek. But as we know, Latino is an ethnicity, not a race. Latinos come in all different shades, with vastly different features.

“Thank you!!! I’m Panamanian and they act like we don’t exist!” wrote one fan.

“Hair doesn’t have ethnicity. It has texture. It’s not black hair or white hair. It’s curly hair or straight hair. Kinky hairy or curly. 4a or 4c. People just generalize it and don’t understand,” wrote another.

On Twitter, another fan wrote: “Ok fav let’s talk about the hair care line you talking about so I can buy it and I won’t have to keep making the mask, forget everything else.”

Cardi’s decision to make hair-care products for Afro-Latinas came from (what else?) a Twitter argument.

When a Twitter user decided to challenge Cardi’s Blackness (again). The argument started when a Twitter user was claiming that Cardi’s hair pattern disqualifies her from being considered “Black.” So Cardi took it upon herself to educate her followers about the existence of Afro-Latinos. She also gave her followers a history lesson on the Dominican Republic.

The conversation got so frustrating that Cardi tweeted: “I think I’m going to do a video of different Hispanic people or Latin people or w.e. the correct term is nowadays. Cause people be thinking that every Hispanic is Mexican or something and must have the same hair texture, color, and features.”

Cardi B has always been passionate about hair-care. Last year, she shared a DIY hair mask recipe that she uses on her and Kulture’s rizos.

The hair mask consisted of argan oil, castor oil, olive oil, and mayonnaise. Since then, the at-home hair mask has gained a small but vocal fan club online.

If her hair mask recipe is a preview for things to come, we can’t wait to buy Cardi B’s hair-care products for Afro-Latinas.

