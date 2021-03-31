Fierce

Cardi B Says She’s Planning on Releasing a Line of Hair-Care Products For Afro-Latinas

By March 31, 2021 at 10:54 pm
Looks like Cardi B is following in Rihanna’s footsteps and getting into the beauty game! According to a recent Instagram post, the Bronx-born rapper is going to be releasing a line of hair-care products for Afro-Latinas this year.

“This year I will be coming out with a hair[care] line that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughter’s,” Cardi announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

She explained that the decision to make hair-care products for Afro-Latinas was inspired by her realization that it’s “time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race and ethnicity.”

“Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long, don’t make your skin light, or don’t make your face features slim, [e]specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands,” she explained further. “DNA [has] something to do with your hair, not your nationality.”

As many Latinos know, many non-Latinos are uneducated about the diversity of Latinidad. People expect all Latinos to look like Eva Longoria or Salma Hayek. But as we know, Latino is an ethnicity, not a race. Latinos come in all different shades, with vastly different features.

The comments on Cardi’s post were elated at the news that she would be releasing hair-care products for Afro-Latinas.

“Thank you!!! I’m Panamanian and they act like we don’t exist!” wrote one fan.

“Hair doesn’t have ethnicity. It has texture. It’s not black hair or white hair. It’s curly hair or straight hair. Kinky hairy or curly. 4a or 4c. People just generalize it and don’t understand,” wrote another.

On Twitter, another fan wrote: “Ok fav let’s talk about the hair care line you talking about so I can buy it and I won’t have to keep making the mask, forget everything else.”

Cardi’s decision to make hair-care products for Afro-Latinas came from (what else?) a Twitter argument.

When a Twitter user decided to challenge Cardi’s Blackness (again). The argument started when a Twitter user was claiming that Cardi’s hair pattern disqualifies her from being considered “Black.” So Cardi took it upon herself to educate her followers about the existence of Afro-Latinos. She also gave her followers a history lesson on the Dominican Republic.

The conversation got so frustrating that Cardi tweeted: “I think I’m going to do a video of different Hispanic people or Latin people or w.e. the correct term is nowadays. Cause people be thinking that every Hispanic is Mexican or something and must have the same hair texture, color, and features.”

Cardi B has always been passionate about hair-care. Last year, she shared a DIY hair mask recipe that she uses on her and Kulture’s rizos.

The hair mask consisted of argan oil, castor oil, olive oil, and mayonnaise. Since then, the at-home hair mask has gained a small but vocal fan club online.

If her hair mask recipe is a preview for things to come, we can’t wait to buy Cardi B’s hair-care products for Afro-Latinas.

Cardi B and Candace Owens Reignite Their Feud on Twitter After Owens Calls Cardi a ‘Cancer’ on Black Culture

Entertainment

Cardi B and Candace Owens Reignite Their Feud on Twitter After Owens Calls Cardi a ‘Cancer’ on Black Culture

Cardi B and Candace Owens have a long and storied history together. The two outspoken women haven’t exactly been the best of friends over the years. The conservative media personality has often gone after Cardi’s hypersexual music and persona.

Cardi B and Candace Owens’ rivalry started last year when Candace Owens called Cardi an “illiterate rapper“. Since then, there has been no love lost between the two women.

On the heels of Cardi B’s raunchy Grammys performance, Candace Owens took to Fox News to complain about the effect that Cardi’s music is having on America’s culture.

“Virtually what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television,” Owens told host Tucker Carlson. “And this is considered feminist.”

Owens went on to describe Cardi B’s performance as a “destruction of American values and American principles.”

And she didn’t end there. She continued: “You’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque,” she said. “We are celebrating perversity in America.”

Owens hammered it home by saying that parents should be “terrified” that I his is the direction that our society is heading towards.”

Well, if Candace Owens thought that the criticism would hurt Cardi’s feelings, she was dead wrong. The next day, Cardi took to Twitter to celebrate the fact that she “made Fox news”.

As part of her thank you speech, Cardi B thanked Candace Owens (whom she calls “Candy”) for “put[ting] my performance on Fox News, giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales.”

Owens quickly hit back, Tweeting: “I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success. I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity. Men typically treat women how they treat themselves. You know that.”

Presumably, Owens was referring to the fact that Offset has cheated on Cardi in the past.

And just like Cardi, she wouldn’t take Candace Owens’ clapback lying down. Instead, she brought Melania Trump into the ring.

“No! Candy, men treat women on how a woman allows a man to treat them,” she wrote. “I mean look at Melania, she was a porn star. However, she didn’t allow Trump to treat her as [such] or shame her for her past. And [he] made her into a First Lady & the mother of his child,” she wrote.

And to top it off, she accompanied this tweet with a nude photo of Melania Trump from her modeling days (one that we will not post here). She followed that post up with a Tweet saying that “W.A.P.” was “inspired by our former First Lady”.

In response, Owens accused Cardi of being “obsessed” with the Trump family while saying that Melania Trump has “evolved” while Cardi has not.

Then the escalated and became heated and incredibly personal. Owens called Cardi a “cancer” on Black culture, and added that there’s “no person in America who can look you in the face and honestly say they wish they’re daughters turned out like you.”

In response, Cardi posted a video of Candace Owens bragging about making a sandwich for her husband. “I’m making my husband a sandwich, of course. Because that’s what a woman should do. Be making her husband a sandwich when she’d nine months pregnant and barefoot.”

At this point, the gloves were obviously off. Cardi B asked Candace: “And black women should be more like you?”

It was around this time that onlookers saw that Cardi B and Candace were actually truly heated.

“If you think making your husband a sandwich is a sin, but popping your vagina into another woman’s vagina in front of the world is power— you are a lost soul,” wrote Candace Owens.

Cardi B hit back: “It’s not a sin, but claiming ‘That’s what a woman supposed to do’ set us women, Black or white, to hundreds of years back. You have your own show and voice because women fought for years for us to be free to do what we please. NOT to be in a kitchen being submissive to a man.”

As of now, the feud doesn’t seem like it will be ending anytime soon. Head over to the rapper’s Twitter page to see the full feud between Cardi B and Candace Owens.

Cardi B Doesn’t Want Selena Gomez to Retire From Music “She Needs One More Era”

Latidomusic

Cardi B Doesn’t Want Selena Gomez to Retire From Music “She Needs One More Era”

By March 15, 2021 at 11:02 am
BY  | March 15, 2021 AT 11:02 am
iamcardib / Instagram

Cardi B is not OKURR with Selena Gomez retiring from music. Gomez told Vogue that she was considering retiring from music and #WeLoveYouSelena started trending on Twitter.

For her Vogue Magazine interview, Selena Gomez revealed her frustrations with her music career: “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough.”

While Selena is thankful for her fans and their support, “I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Cardi B, took to Twitter to defend Selena Gomez and praise her fellow “Taki Taki” singer in a series of tweets.

Women supporting women. Love to see it!

Selena Gomez’s new Spanish EP Revelación is finally here and it has features with Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, and DJ Snake.

While doing promo for Revelación, Selena Gomez also revealed to Rolling Stone India that she would love to work with Cardi B again, and honestly, we all need another Cardilena collab in our lives.

