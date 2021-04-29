Fierce

Cardi B Files Trademark For ‘Bardi Beauty’ After Hinting That She Wants to Launch Her Own Makeup Line

By April 29, 2021 at 11:03 am
Getty Images; Marcho Verch/Creative Commons

Cardi B doesn’t stop hustling. Recently, the Bronx-born rapper filed legal documents to trademark the phrase “Bardi Beauty”. That means that Cardi B is thinking of getting into the makeup and beauty game.

So, in essence, Cardi B is planning a full takeover of the beauty industry. And we can’t wait! Cardi B’s past red carpet and photoshoot looks have practically broken the internet with their creativity and innovation.

This trademark filing comes to no surprise to fans who have been closely following the rapper’s business life. Cardi B has been teasing the idea of releasing a beauty line for years. Just last month, Cardi claimed that she wanted to start a haircare line for Afro-Latinas.

Earlier this year, Cardi announced on Instagram: “This year I will be coming out with a hair[care] line that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughter’s.”

“Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long, don’t make your skin light, or don’t make your face features slim, [e]specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands,” she further explained on Twitter. “DNA [has] something to do with your hair, not your nationality.

“Bardi Beauty” would be one of many business spin-offs that Cardi would commit her time to. It was only a matter of time before she went the beauty route with Bardi Beauty.

The Grammy-winning rapper already has had massive success collaborating with brands like Reebok, Steve Madden, and Fashion Nova.

Fellow music jefas Rihanna and Selena Gomez have created lucrative beauty brands like Fenty Beauty and Rare Beauty to great fanfare. In fact, creating a beauty brand to go along with her music brand seems like a natural thing for Cardi B to do.

Let’s hope that Bardi Beauty will take the Fenty Beauty route and create products for people of different races, ethnicities, and skin colors.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Cardi B Calls Out Politician For Rehashing 'WAP' Grammy Performance Instead Of Police Brutality

Entertainment

Cardi B Calls Out Politician For Rehashing ‘WAP’ Grammy Performance Instead Of Police Brutality

By April 27, 2021 at 11:46 am
BY  | April 27, 2021 AT 11:46 am
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The nation is focused on racial injustice and police brutality while some politicians kept their heads in the sand. One of those politicians was Rep. Glenn Grothman.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) is still out here talking about Cardi B.

Cardi B performed her hit song “WAP” featuring Megan thee Stallion at this year’s Grammys. The rapper decided to take the song out of the running for awards but still delivered a showstopping performance. The Grammys were held on March 14, 2021 and some conservative politicians are discussing the performance more than a month later.

“I’ve received some complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys,” Rep. Grothman said on the House floor. “They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel this should be in living rooms across the nation. Wake up, FCC, and begin to do your job. The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency.”

Cardi B was having none of it.

The verdict in the Derek Chauvin case was announced on April 20, the same day that Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed by police. Yet, Rep. Grothman takes time to discuss a month-old musical performance. Cardi B was not having it and she made it known.

In her tweet, Cardi B calls out the politician blatantly bringing up a nonissue to distract from what was happening in the U.S. Instead, Rep. Grothman uses his constituents to distract from police brutality terrorizing the Black community.

She then used the moment to remind people of how important it is to go out and vote.

Cardi B has been a political voice for a few years and it surprised people when she first started to use her voice. She has interviewed presidential candidates and taken a strong stand on several hot button issues.

She used the moment to remind people that if they want to change this they have to vote. These people are elected by people and hold their positions of power because of voters who turn out. In order to change representation you do not like, you have to vote and organize people to vote.

A Democratic Wisconsin group asked for Cardi B to highlight the work they are doing.

You can’t really blame them for shooting their shot, right?

READ: Cardi B Tells Joe Biden to Get ‘Spicy’ in a Series of Videos Posted to Her Instagram

Cardi BMegan Thee StallionpoliticsWisconsin

Morphe and Lisa Frank Have Teamed Up For a Nostalgic Makeup Collection That Is Perfect For '90s Babies

Morphe and Lisa Frank Have Teamed Up For a Nostalgic Makeup Collection That Is Perfect For ’90s Babies

By April 8, 2021 at 11:28 pm
BY  | April 8, 2021 AT 11:28 pm
Courtesy Morphe

Good news for ’90s babies! The popular Morphe x Lisa Frank makeup collection is back in stock! The bright-colored school supplies brand and the budget-friendly makeup brand are, once again, teaming up for a collection to end all collections.

Last week, Morphe announced that they’re not only relaunching their Lisa Frank collection, but they were adding new products to the cult-favorite line.

Both makeup-lovers and Lisa Frank-lovers (and let’s be honest, there’s quite a bit of overlap here) can have fun with this team-up. The collection crossover originally debuted in November of last year to great fanfare.

At the time, the collab was everything millenials had been hoping for. “We hope the elevated packaging and iconic Lisa Frank spirit, combined with Morphe’s trusted formulas, will bring happiness and excitement as the consumer interacts with the collection from beginning to end,” Lisa Frank Inc. said.

While November’s launch was a three-piece collection, this release has the added bonus of a lip-crayon trio.

Last year, the Morphe x Lisa Frank collection consisted of a brush set, an eye shadow palette and a set of sponges–all created to look like the iconic Lisa Frank Inc. brand. This time around, they raised the stakes a bit and got into the lip-game.

While the lip crayons are packaged in Lisa Frank’s signature psychedelic colors, the lip pigments themselves are neutral. And, not to mention, gorgeous. Based off of the swatching, the colors will look good on all skin tones. The crayons’ shades are “Lifetime Fan”, “Kid at Heart”, and “Friends 4 Ever”.

Morphe’s iconic 35B palette was also Frankified to be brighter, bolder, and more playful.

The eyeshadow shades had names like “Playtime Kittens”, “Rainbow Chaser”, and “Prancing Unis”. Based off of those shade names, its safe to say that Morphe really dedicated itself to the Lisa Frank theme.

And as if the collab couldn’t get any better, the eyeshadow palette comes in three different covers: Zoomer & Zorbit, Forrest, and Prancing Unis.

So far, customers have been raving about the quality of the Morphe x Lisa Frank collection items.

“So so pretty and bright!” wrote one reviewer of the 35B palette. “Lots to play with & gives me nostalgia for when I was obsessed with Lisa.” (Weren’t we all??)

“I used to have a binder full of everything Lisa Frank so this palette was a NEED for me. I highly recommend it!” wrote another. “The shades aren’t patchy, they blend beautifully, and the color scheme is perfect.”

The collection is currently available at ULTA.com & Morphe.com and we can’t wait to try! Will you be checking it out?

brand collabortationsLisa Frankmakeup