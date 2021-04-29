Cardi B Files Trademark For ‘Bardi Beauty’ After Hinting That She Wants to Launch Her Own Makeup Line

Fierce

Cardi B doesn’t stop hustling. Recently, the Bronx-born rapper filed legal documents to trademark the phrase “Bardi Beauty”. That means that Cardi B is thinking of getting into the makeup and beauty game.

According to the legal documents, “Bardi Beauty”‘s trademark covers “cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, nail enamel.”

So, in essence, Cardi B is planning a full takeover of the beauty industry. And we can’t wait! Cardi B’s past red carpet and photoshoot looks have practically broken the internet with their creativity and innovation.

This trademark filing comes to no surprise to fans who have been closely following the rapper’s business life. Cardi B has been teasing the idea of releasing a beauty line for years. Just last month, Cardi claimed that she wanted to start a haircare line for Afro-Latinas.

Earlier this year, Cardi announced on Instagram: “This year I will be coming out with a hair[care] line that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughter’s.”

“Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long, don’t make your skin light, or don’t make your face features slim, [e]specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands,” she further explained on Twitter. “DNA [has] something to do with your hair, not your nationality.

“Bardi Beauty” would be one of many business spin-offs that Cardi would commit her time to. It was only a matter of time before she went the beauty route with Bardi Beauty.

The Grammy-winning rapper already has had massive success collaborating with brands like Reebok, Steve Madden, and Fashion Nova.

Fellow music jefas Rihanna and Selena Gomez have created lucrative beauty brands like Fenty Beauty and Rare Beauty to great fanfare. In fact, creating a beauty brand to go along with her music brand seems like a natural thing for Cardi B to do.

Let’s hope that Bardi Beauty will take the Fenty Beauty route and create products for people of different races, ethnicities, and skin colors.

