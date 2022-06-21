Lawyer Camille Vasquez Says ‘It’s All Worth It’ if She Can Be an Inspiration to Other Latinas

Fierce

Camille Vasquez, The Colombian-Cuban lawyer, rose to fame as she served on Depp’s team throughout the defamation trial, taking Amber Heard’s lawyers head-on as she dominated the courtroom.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor won the case, Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband $15 million in damages, and Vasquez immediately became a worldwide sensation.

Vasquez immediately blew up on TikTok, with Depp’s fans posting several courtroom videos on the platform that escalated her fame as the fiercest lawyer in the game.

That said, the 37-year-old California native is using her newfound notoriety for good, explaining in a recent interview with HOLA! that “it’s all worth it” if she can serve as an inspiration for other Latinas.

The lawyer sat down with the outlet to talk about her upbringing, background, and what led her to become a partner at the renowned law firm Brown Rudnick. Vasquez explained how her mother left Cuba and her father left Colombia in order to give her and her younger sister “an opportunity for a better life.”

She also shared something her parents always told her growing up: “We’re not leaving you with much, but we’re leaving you with your education. And that’s something that no one can take away from you.”

Vasquez took that with her throughout her entire professional life, rising the ranks as a high-profile Hollywood lawyer as her sister became a doctor. She explained, “I think they never wanted us to have to rely on anyone.”

And as for Vasquez’s parents today? “They’re both just overwhelmed with excitement and happiness.”

While Vasquez was born in San Francisco, her sister was born in Los Angeles, making them both proudly first-generation. Other firsts for the family? The courtroom sensation explained that she is the first lawyer in the family, and always knew from the beginning that her mission in life was to defend others.

Graduating from the University of Southern California, she then obtained her Juris Doctor degree at Southwestern Law School.

Up until now, Camille Vasquez had led a pretty “normal” life.

As she describes to the outlet, her newfound fame is “surreal” and even “overwhelming” — in her words, she “was just doing [her] job.” While she was already a successful lawyer much before Depp v. Heard, Vasquez says her parents always taught her “to stay humble and be grateful.”

As many Latinos can attest to, the lawyer explains her parents taught her to have a rock-solid work ethic, and says “There will always be people and forces kind of working against you because of your last name or how you look.”

While Vasquez is proudly of Colombian-Cuban descent and speaks fluent Spanish, learning English and growing up in the U.S. is “testament to the fact” that she is American.

"They (my parents) always say, 'We're not leaving you with much, but we're leaving you with your education. And that's something that no one can take away from you." — Camille Vasquez, the first lawyer in her family 💖

Today, Vasquez knows she was “born to be an advocate,” and laser-focuses her passionate, driven nature into each case she takes on.

Always being told she talks “a lot,” the lawyer says life is all about “following your dreams, sticking to your guts, and not being afraid to be confident and do what’s right.”

