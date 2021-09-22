Sephora’s New Foundation Guide Is The Perfect Tool For All The Shades Of Latinidad

With the start of Latino Heritage Month, it’s time to celebrate all the qualities that make our community vibrant, remarkable, and beautiful – that includes nosotros mismos! One of the unique qualities of Latinidad is that we are a communidad made of a spectacular spectrum of colores, from freckles to piel morena and every shade in between.

So it’s a major bummer when mismatched foundations mar our flawless appearances. Thankfully for our complexions, Sephora has launched their new Foundation Guide, an online guide with four incredible tools designed to help you find your perfect foundation match.

Their new In-store Shade Matching service uses scanning technology to evaluate your skin and suggest the right shade for you. The Online Shade Finder expands your foundation possibilities by finding your favorite shade in other brands. If you’re looking for suggestions for your entire makeup regime, try the online Complexion Routine Builder quiz to get a personalized product lineup. And if you’re just totally new to foundation, Sephora has you covered with a Foundation Quiz that will match you with something you’ll love. Oh, and all of these tools are entirely gratis to use!

To pay homage to Latina beauty, we asked our mitú staff to share why they love the skin they’re in and how it reflects their heritage. And recommendations of their favorite foundations that embrace the many shades of the Latindad while keeping their complexions muy flawless.

Here are their suggestions and what they had to say:

1. “I’ve always struggled with finding foundations that match my skin tone. Then, Reyna Riri came through with her line and the rest is her-story!” — Vane.

Long-wearing, full coverage, and vegan, FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna: Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation gives skin an instantly smooth, pore-diffused, shine-free finish with a range of 50 shades for your truest match.

2. “I’m really pale so my go-to’s are foundations that also protect me from the Sol. ” — Vicky.

An all-in-one foundation, IT Cosmetics: CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ provides long-lasting protection from UV rays while also being a full-coverage cream with a natural finish.

3. “When you have beautiful, brown skin, it makes you want to do a double-take whenever you’re near a mirror.” — Renee.

With 50 different shades to choose from, SEPHORA COLLECTION: Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation offers buildable coverage with a natural finish.

4. “My beauty tip: confidence. BUT, wearing the right foundation also helps” — Wendy.

The Amazonian clay in this foundation offers long-lasting coverage with a matte finish that doesn’t cake or crease. tarte: Amazonian Clay 16-Hour Full Coverage Foundation vegan formula is also free of parabens, mineral oil, and sulfates.

5. “I want my skin to feel as hydrated as tres leches so I always go for a moisturizing foundation.” — Esme.

A fan favorite, bareMinerals: COMPLEXION RESCUE™ Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30 combines hydrating skincare benefits with SPF 30. Its sheer-to-light weight coverage leaves your skin with a dewy, natural finish.

6. “A light finish that improves my skin is truly a gift.” — Tee.

NARS: Soft Matte Complete Foundation hydrates your skin with every wear and will stay put and stay brilliant for up to 16 hours.

7. “It takes work for my make-up to look this natural” — Arri.

Laura Mercier: Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 has a new and improved formula that promises light, long-wearing natural finish with 24-hour hydration and SPF 30.

8. “My forever beauty goal is to always feel comfortable in my skin” — Bea.

A truly layerable formula, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez: Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation combines the light feel of a serum with buildable coverage.

9. “My one rule when I look for a foundation is the less I have to retouch, the better.” — Jai.

Lancôme: Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation is oil-free and lightweight with 50 different transfer-resistant shades.

10. “When all else fails, my light coverage foundation always comes through” — Sam.

Providing simply undetectable coverage, Too Faced: Born This Way Foundation provides long-wear medium coverage with a natural finish.

With Sephora Foundation Guide finding the shade of foundation that’s right for you, es así de fácil. So try it out for yourselves, and let me know how it goes!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com