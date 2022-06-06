Latino Dads Struggle Saying ‘I Love You’, but Here’s How They Say ‘I Love You’ Without Actually Saying It

Father's Day

For Father’s Day, we’re thinking about Latino dads and the ways they show (or don’t show) affection to their family, aka their heart and soul. Don’t get us wrong: we love our dads more than arroz pegao’, micheladas and pupusas combined. But Hispanic dads aren’t exactly the most communicative when it comes to showing their love for us — for many, it’s just a fact. Still, we all know la familia is the most important thing in the world for them, so we know they mean well!

Even if Latino dads go very easy on the “I love you’s,” they still show they care in several other ways. Ahead, we’ve compiled the top nine ways Latino fathers show affection to us without having to say a word — and we love them all the more for it!

1. Latino dads say “I love you” by playing the iconic “Estoy Enamorada” by Yolanda Perez and Don Cheto in the car. Cue singing, “Estoy enamorada y mi padre no lo entiende” at the top of your lungs.

latino dads LOVE playing this song for their daughters bruh my dad would dedicate this to me on every long car ride pic.twitter.com/CwzehSlDUe — anders (@ANDERSBUTONDERS) April 27, 2020

2. They always say, “Maneja con cuidado” before you leave home.

"Maneja con cuidado loca" -My dad, every time I leave the house lol — kat (@KatherineeXo_) August 17, 2016

3. Latino dads tear up at your big achievements — and now we’re crying, too.

https://twitter.com/L_Gramajo/status/1116524005144649728

4. Latino fathers are all about helping you fix something, whether changing a lightbulb or getting your laptop working before your next midterm.

I love Latino parents 😭 I remember sophomore year my computer crashed in the middle of midterms so I called my dad at night crying & the next morning I woke up to a text saying I’m outside w breakfast let’s go fix it. He woke up at 5 am to drive to SB so I wouldn’t stress🥺 https://t.co/QMrJRfjebR — Jackie (@Jacquelineco__) May 9, 2020

5. You know a Latino dad loves their family when they cook arroz con pollo for the dog they “never wanted.”

the love a Latino dad has for a dog he didn’t want be like pic.twitter.com/hUTeT8iCze — gabriella; (@gabriellahdez_) August 26, 2021

A Latino dad once he falls in love with the dog he never wanted https://t.co/Z4lFXwCJfZ — ev (@_eliaanaav) May 8, 2019

6. Dads show love through food — at least by cutting up some fruit for you when you’re studying (extra points for some Tajín).

very convinced every latino dad’s love language is bringing people fruit cut up on a little plate pic.twitter.com/r40JatNpV4 — kali uchihas (@spanishpeaches) June 18, 2021

7. Sometimes Latino dads reply to “I love you” with “thank you,” but it actually means “I love you, too.”

Did your dad ever answer your “I love you” with “thanks” or you didn’t have a Latino dad? — A Venezuelan Chick (@AVenezuelan19) June 22, 2020

8. Even if they don’t tell you “I love you” point blank, they’ll get excited about fun things you do together, like fireworks on Nochevieja.

I have never met a Latino dad who didn't fucking love fireworks. Watching your dad turn into a mischievous little kid twice a year (New Years too) was half the fun. — 💀 Chris 🦄 🌮 (@CoTexican) July 5, 2021

9. And for reasons yet to be explained, Latino fathers love to prank their kids. It is what it is!

Why do Latino dads love doing this 😭 my dad found out my nephew was scared of chucky and went and got a chucky doll to prank him https://t.co/eMk9cA5KY0 — Destiny (@_chismosa_) May 30, 2019

