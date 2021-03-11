Daddy Yankee Debuts “Problema” Live on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Daddy Yankee shut down traffic for the live debut of his new single “Problema.” The Puerto Rican icon performed the song during Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Daddy Yankee performed the song outside of downtown Miami.
Daddy Yankee performed “Problema” live from Miami. With a marching band and a team of dancers, he took over a freeway bridge leading into the city. That could’ve been a problema for local drivers, but the reggaeton music pioneer put on one heck of a spectacular show.
As if DY fans did not get enough of “Problema,” he also performed the song on Tuesday during Good Morning America. His marching band and dancers joined him for a live rendition of the hit during the daytime.
“Problema” is going viral on TikTok.
“Problema” is Daddy Yankee’s first taste of new music in 2021. He wrote it with Boricua singer Justin Quiles and the song’s producers, Dímelo Flow, BK, and Snow Mike. On the slinky track, he raps about a woman that’s giving him a hard time. DY can’t get her out of his head. The perreo breakdown at the end of “Problema” makes it one of the more exciting reggaeton releases this year.
“Problema” is going viral on TikTok thanks to the dance challenge associated to the song. Daddy Yankee’s music going from dance videos actually predates TikTok. He experienced similar success with his past hits “Con Calma” and “Dura.”
During last month’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards, Daddy Yankee gave the first live performance of his hit “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta” with Marc Anthony. That was one of the show’s highlights as he did a one-two step alongside the salsa music giant.
The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards have finally come and gone after being postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. So many of us were anticipating the night asa chance to escape from all the worldwide drama – even if only for one night. And the awards show definitely delivered.
Going into the night, Bad Bunny and Ozuna were expected to win big with 14 nominations each including Artist of the Year. But it was Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee who went home with seven awards each. And when the awards weren’t being handed out, Pitbull, Paulina Rubio and Ozuna, along with many others artists, delivered stunning performances.
Much of the show’s success is owed to Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino who served as the show’s host with help from Nicaraguan co-host Nastassja Bolivar.
Reggaetón artists stole the show at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards and we couldn’t be more proud.
Although reggaetón artists were expected to win big this year, many were still surprised at just how well some of the biggest artists ended up doing. Both Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee triumphed with seven trophies each at last night’s Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Of course, the night was about celebrating all the incredible music these artists have brought us this year – perhaps a git more important than ever as we all struggle amid a pandemic and other global issues. But so many artists shined a light on front-line workers, victims of Covid-19 and violence against women – it was a very powerful evening.
One of the first groups to speak out was Wisin y Yandel. The duo sent a powerful message through their acceptance speech, with Yandel ending it with a resounding “no more abuse against women.” Wisin urged Latinos to get out and vote on Nov. 3 with his second message. “Go out and vote because we’re voting for our future. And vote for that person that will actually care about our community.”
And to top it all off, Maluma accepted the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, in honor of his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños, which protects youth in pursuit of their dreams.
Bad Bunny is our reigning Artist of the Year.
After last night’s award ceremony, we have a new reigning Top Artist of the Year in Bad Bunny. Although the reggaetónero didn’t attend the award ceremony, he was definitely a highlight of the night.
San Benito took home seven awards (from his 14 nominations) including the top honor, as well as top Latin Album for “X 100PRE” and Songwriter of the Year.
Daddy Yankee, Karol G and several other top artists won big as well.
Daddy Yankee won six of his awards for his hit “Con Calma,” which featured the 1990s artist Snow. His honors included the hot Latin song “Aware.” During his acceptance speech, he acknowledged these have been tough times and dedicated his award to those who have lost their loved ones due to COVID-19.
“These have been challenging times and I want to share this award with those who have been perseverant and those who have lost a loved one. Music continues to be the best medicine,” he said.
Karol G also won big with prizes for Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female, and Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female.
Ozuna gave us two incredible live performances.
About an hour into the show, Ozuna and the Black Eyed Peas heated up the stage with their smash hit “Mamacita.” Practicing social distancing, Ozuna sang from one stage while Taboo, apl.de.ap and J. Rey Soul danced away to the catchy tune and will.i.am was in another stage delivering the catchy hook “Mamacita, Mamacita, que bonita.”
In his second performance of the night, Ozuna returned to the stage for an intimate performance of “Gracias.” Surrounded by candles and dressed in angelic white, a thankful Ozuna slowed things down for this stripped-down acoustic track. Making the performance even more special and personal, the superstar’s kids joined him onstage. By far one of the most beautiful performances of the night. “Let’s take care of our families,” Ozuna said. “Let’s take care of women. There are too many femicides around the world and they are the ones who gave us life.”
Another standout moment was the special tribute in honor of Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero.
Artists Pablo Alborán, Luis Fonsi, Jesús Navarro (Reik) and Joy (Jesse & Joy) sang a medley of Manzanero classics including “Contigo Aprendí” and “No Sé Tu.”
“I have no words to express what my heart is feeling right now after singing with this new generation of artists that is so grand, strong and talented in a special stage like this one,” Manzanero said following his performance.
Meanwhile, the ear worm “Despacito” was named Song of the Decade.
It seems we can’t escape this 2017 hit featuring Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. We won’t mention the other version that also had an appearance by Justin Bieber – although I guess I just did.
But it was inducted into Billboard Latin Music history as it took home the evenings Song of the Decade award – marking another win for Daddy Yankee.
Did you watch the awards show? What did you think?
There is something so fun about learning what musicians are listening to. We all know that we love our own musical finds but who are our favorites are listening to. Daddy Yankee is giving us a look into his own musical loves just in time for the COVID-19 shutdown.
Daddy Yankee is giving all of us self-isolated music fans a playlist of music he recommends.
The reggaetonero is known for his own music. Daddy Yankee has been rocking our worlds for over a decade and we all are better off for it. His music is one of the most consistent things we have had since we were all in high school. Who doesn’t remember dancing the weekends away to “Gasolina”?
The playlist has 29 songs performed by Daddy Yankee, of course, and other artists we all know and love.
Natty Natasha, Bad Bunny, and Wisin & Yandel are just some of the artists you will see featured on this playlist. The list is one of the most fun playlists of Spanish-language music you might be able to find right now. Plus, there is something so nice about musicians creating playlists because you know that they are the experts so you are in for a good ride.
Fans are super excited to get this playlist in their ears.
Who else has listened to this playlist? Does anyone have any issues with it?