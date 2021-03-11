Daddy Yankee Debuts “Problema” Live on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Entertainment

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards have finally come and gone after being postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. So many of us were anticipating the night asa chance to escape from all the worldwide drama – even if only for one night. And the awards show definitely delivered.

Going into the night, Bad Bunny and Ozuna were expected to win big with 14 nominations each including Artist of the Year. But it was Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee who went home with seven awards each. And when the awards weren’t being handed out, Pitbull, Paulina Rubio and Ozuna, along with many others artists, delivered stunning performances.

Much of the show’s success is owed to Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino who served as the show’s host with help from Nicaraguan co-host Nastassja Bolivar.

Reggaetón artists stole the show at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards and we couldn’t be more proud.

Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny were the ultimate winners Wednesday night at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, each taking home seven awards https://t.co/JbAHnrMkXh pic.twitter.com/G4rlv2gbDG — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 22, 2020

Although reggaetón artists were expected to win big this year, many were still surprised at just how well some of the biggest artists ended up doing. Both Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee triumphed with seven trophies each at last night’s Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Of course, the night was about celebrating all the incredible music these artists have brought us this year – perhaps a git more important than ever as we all struggle amid a pandemic and other global issues. But so many artists shined a light on front-line workers, victims of Covid-19 and violence against women – it was a very powerful evening.

One of the first groups to speak out was Wisin y Yandel. The duo sent a powerful message through their acceptance speech, with Yandel ending it with a resounding “no more abuse against women.” Wisin urged Latinos to get out and vote on Nov. 3 with his second message. “Go out and vote because we’re voting for our future. And vote for that person that will actually care about our community.”

And to top it all off, Maluma accepted the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, in honor of his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños, which protects youth in pursuit of their dreams.

Bad Bunny is our reigning Artist of the Year.

Bad Bunny won 7 awards at the #LatinBillboards 2020 in the following categories:



Artist of the year

Songwriter of the year

Latin rhythm artist

Hot latin songs male artist

Top latin album male artist

Top latin album — x100pre

Latin rhythm album — x100pre pic.twitter.com/XCGGrY9rHn — Bad Bunny Charts (@badbunnycharts_) October 22, 2020

After last night’s award ceremony, we have a new reigning Top Artist of the Year in Bad Bunny. Although the reggaetónero didn’t attend the award ceremony, he was definitely a highlight of the night.

San Benito took home seven awards (from his 14 nominations) including the top honor, as well as top Latin Album for “X 100PRE” and Songwriter of the Year.

Daddy Yankee, Karol G and several other top artists won big as well.

"Music remains medicine," said ⁦@daddy_yankee⁩ , who dedicated the first of his awards to those who had lost loved ones to COVID-19. https://t.co/puBooRUmtF — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) October 22, 2020

Daddy Yankee won six of his awards for his hit “Con Calma,” which featured the 1990s artist Snow. His honors included the hot Latin song “Aware.” During his acceptance speech, he acknowledged these have been tough times and dedicated his award to those who have lost their loved ones due to COVID-19.

“These have been challenging times and I want to share this award with those who have been perseverant and those who have lost a loved one. Music continues to be the best medicine,” he said.

Karol G also won big with prizes for Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female, and Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female.

Ozuna gave us two incredible live performances.

About an hour into the show, Ozuna and the Black Eyed Peas heated up the stage with their smash hit “Mamacita.” Practicing social distancing, Ozuna sang from one stage while Taboo, apl.de.ap and J. Rey Soul danced away to the catchy tune and will.i.am was in another stage delivering the catchy hook “Mamacita, Mamacita, que bonita.”

In his second performance of the night, Ozuna returned to the stage for an intimate performance of “Gracias.” Surrounded by candles and dressed in angelic white, a thankful Ozuna slowed things down for this stripped-down acoustic track. Making the performance even more special and personal, the superstar’s kids joined him onstage. By far one of the most beautiful performances of the night. “Let’s take care of our families,” Ozuna said. “Let’s take care of women. There are too many femicides around the world and they are the ones who gave us life.”

Another standout moment was the special tribute in honor of Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero.

Artists Pablo Alborán, Luis Fonsi, Jesús Navarro (Reik) and Joy (Jesse & Joy) sang a medley of Manzanero classics including “Contigo Aprendí” and “No Sé Tu.”

“I have no words to express what my heart is feeling right now after singing with this new generation of artists that is so grand, strong and talented in a special stage like this one,” Manzanero said following his performance.

Meanwhile, the ear worm “Despacito” was named Song of the Decade.

It seems we can’t escape this 2017 hit featuring Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. We won’t mention the other version that also had an appearance by Justin Bieber – although I guess I just did.

But it was inducted into Billboard Latin Music history as it took home the evenings Song of the Decade award – marking another win for Daddy Yankee.

Did you watch the awards show? What did you think?

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com