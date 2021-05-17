Frito-Lay Disputes Story That Richard Montañez Created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Culture

We’ve all heard the story several times that Richard Montañez was a janitor who invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It made him a household name in the Latino community and there is even a movie being done about his story. However, Frito-Lay now says it never happened.

Frito-Lay is officially denying that Richard Montañez invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

frito-lay admits the flamin’ hot cheetos guy richard montanez, a janitor who says he rose to executive after inventing the flavor, is a fraud. he has a memoir coming out june 15 and eva longoria already purchased the rights to adapt it into a movie https://t.co/OJavYN5Rgm — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 16, 2021

For years, Richard Montañez told the rags-to-riches story of how he created one of the most iconic snacks in the world: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The spicy snack has made millions of fingers red as people all over have come to love the famous treat. Yet, after years of making money off of this iconic story, the LA Times has found that it is not what it seems.

“None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin’ Hot test market,” Frito-Lay wrote in a statement to The LA Times. “We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity in the test market.

The story has left Flamin’ Hot Cheetos fans shook.

Better yet for Flamin’ Hot truthers: Why didn’t Richard Montañez comment to LA Times? He had multiple opportunities to comment, yet chose to not take a single one. In our world, if someone doesn’t wanna talk about something, it’s because they have something to hide https://t.co/MVBQzuyurb — Col. Gustavo Arellano (@GustavoArellano) May 17, 2021

Eva Longoria recently bought the rights to Montañez’s story of creating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and is set to direct a biopic based on the incredible moment. Now, with so much doubt on the origins of the famous snack, what is to come of this project and the upcoming memoir based on the story. Montañez did not participate in The LA Times’ story.

According to The LA Times, Fred Lindsay, a former salesman from Chicago, claims to have been the person who got Frito-Lay into the Flamin’ Hot game.

“The funny thing is, I heard maybe a year ago that some guy from California was taking credit for developing hot Cheetos, which is crazy,” Lindsay told The LA Times. “I’m not trying to take credit; I’m just trying to set the record straight.”

People are angry that The LA Times spent time investigating the origins of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The more time I spend thinking about how the LA Times spent a year to try to discredit the man who inverted Hot Cheetos, Richard Montanez, the more upset I get. They just can’t stand us winning, so now that he’s got a book and a movie they are looking under rocks. 😡. — Julissa Natzely Arce Raya (@julissaarce) May 17, 2021

Montañez responded to the claims from Frito-Lay in an article with Variety. While he is not disputing the claims, Montañez is sticking to his story without physical evidence that would support his claims. According to Montañez, he did not go through the more official channels when creating the recipe for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

“Frito-Lay had something called the method-improvement program, looking for ideas. That kind of inspired me, so I always had these ideas for different flavors and products,” Montañez told Variety. “The only difference in what I did, is I made the product, instead of just writing the idea on a piece of paper and sending it. They would forward over those products to the appropriate people and I didn’t know, because I was just a frontline worker.”

Montañez is not backing down from his claims that he did invent the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Everyone today learning that Richard Montañez is not the creator of Flaming Hot Cheetos like he claimed to be according to the LA Times. pic.twitter.com/cE4712VIXM — Memo Torres (@el_tragon_de_LA) May 17, 2021

Montañez stands behind his story that he created the recipe for the spicy snack that is recognized around the world. Yet, he adds the caveat that he did not go through the proper channels, hence the lack of a paper trail.

“When we created our seasoning, it wasn’t at the plant. It was in my kitchen, in my garage. Then we sent it to headquarters,” Montañez told Variety. “When headquarters did a new product development, they sent a whole team. With me, they sent one scientist. By this time, they already had seasoning, because they’re not going to use something that made someone sick. We made 2,000 cases. We shipped it to the zones, to the warehouses where they were going to test market. By this time, they had pushed me out.”

As The LA Times story continues to circulate, people are more and more disappointed in the perceived takedown of a Latino role model.

For the record: What’s most upsetting to me about Richard Montañez not being the inventor of Hot Cheetos is that LA Times committed a business journalist for more than a year to take down a local Latino hero when there’s so much more corruption to be investigated. #bagofchips — Memo Torres (@el_tragon_de_LA) May 17, 2021

There is a lot of anger from people in our community over the story. Montañez has been an influential and inspirational part of our community and the claims from Frito-Lay have stirred an emotional response from many Latinos on social media. Montañez told Variety that he is not concerned about Frito-Lay’s claims harming the chances of making the biopic about the creation.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com