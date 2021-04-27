The Croquettes In Cuba Are Literally Exploding In People’s Faces

Culture

It’s the case of the exploding croquettes.

We’ve all been at least halfway there. So eager to get our hands on a freshly fried croquette whose smell of jamón is just too tasty to pass up. We get a little too eager and then a little burned. But in the case of dozens of Cubans on the little island, circumstances are much more sinister. Cubans have complained about experiencing severe burns from croquettes for months. Photos posted to social media sites show people with severe burns all of their faces, on their eyes, hands, and torsos.

Cubans are pointing their fingers at Prodal, a state company based in Havana saying they’re the ones to blame.

Yet another glorious achievement of communist Cuba's socialist revolution: Exploding croquetas.



Several Cubans burned by exploding croquettes sold in state-owned stores – https://t.co/WC3wQgcXKt pic.twitter.com/PylDBjnpoV — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) April 23, 2021

In a recent report by NBC, the exploding croquettes are being described as “tragicomedy” of strange proportions on the Caribbean island that “imports 60 percent to 70 percent of its food, according to official figures, because national production can’t meet the needs of its 11 million inhabitants.”

Prodal is a state company based in Havana that is being blamed for the incidents which have been cited on social media. In response, the company posted instructions on how to fry the croquettes to avoid “violent” incidents on Twitter.

According to NBC, Prodal produced 20,000 tons of food last year, which was largely made up of sausages and croquettes. The products are sold in government stores.

Cuba’s Ministry of Domestic Trade told NBC that it has yet to investigate the complaints, saying the complaints “must be presented formally,” not through social media.

Es un error común al freírlas.

El aceite debe estar a unos 180°, la croqueta debe de estar a temperatura ambiente y no freír muchas a la vez.

En el caso de la Croqueta Criolla al tener una masa más densa se abren con más "violencia".

Gracias por comucar sus preocupaciones — Prodal (@Prodal_Cuba) March 31, 2021

“We are investigating an incident with croquettes, but not with those of that company,” an official told NBC.

The bizarre incidents highlight how little guarantee Cubans have of the quality of the food that they purchase from government establishments. It also underlines the little efforts the government does to ensure citizens are compensated for buying food that is defective.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com