9 Latinx-Owned Back-to-College Items You’ll Want to Grab ASAP

Back-to-school season is in full swing! Although we hate to say goodbye to summer break, this is the perfect excuse to shop for essentials from Latinx-owned businesses. For first-generation students, the right supplies can bring excitement to your new chapter. Plus, it’s a cute nod to your culture while you’re getting your degree, and it’ll keep you motivated to do your best.

Whether you’re looking for a pencil pouch, a meal-planning system, or you don’t even know where to get started, we got you covered. Here are nine must-have items to start your year on the right foot.

Courtesy of Hija De Tu Madre

The “Poco A Poco” Undated Planner ($40) from Hija De Tu Madre will be your companion for college lectures, club meetings, and study sessions. It also includes monthly mindfulness pages, with space for monthly intentions, gratitude, and more.

Blue Light Blockers

Courtesy of eyegotyou

Protect your eyesight from the harmful blue light emitted by our screens with these glasses ($23 USD/$30 CAD) from eyegotyou, a Latina-owned brand from Canada. Their blue light blockers come in several styles and colors, so you can easily pick a pair that matches your vibe.

Meal Planning Notepad

College is a new life adjustment, and you’ll want to make sure you’re ready to tackle anything, starting with balanced meals. Quiero Prints’ “Hay Comida En La Casa” Meal Planner Notepad ($14.99) is a two-in-one meal planner and grocery list.

Washi Tape

These little rolls of washi tape ($3-$4.25) from Custom Boutique Jewelry by Lorena are great for adding some flair to your notes, planner, or journal. Additionally, you can use it to stick posters and photos without harming dorm walls, for organizing or color coding, or for writing letters to friends and family back home.

Spiral Notebook

Courtesy of Studio Longoria

If you prefer handwritten notes, check out this Papel Picado Spiral Notebook ($12) from Studio Longoria. It comes with 120 pages and was designed by Texas-based designer and illustrator Stephanie Longoria.

To-Do List Notepad

This Barbie is going to have the best school year ever, thanks to this adorable Bonita Notepad ($10) from Que Rico T-Shirt Co. Use it for all your listing needs; for example, an essay checklist or a grocery list.

Circle Sticky Notes

Courtesy of Papel & Co.

Minimalist stationery brand Papel & Co.’s Circle Sticky Notes ($7) come in a stylish and matte neutral color palette. The three pads vary in size, and the largest one features a grid pattern, which is particularly ideal for any math or science classes.

Glittery Pens

Courtesy of JZD

We can’t guarantee your college assignments will write themselves with JZD’s Magic Glitter Pens ($18), but at least you’ll feel cute doing them! The 2-pack of orange pens have black ink, with “Latina Power” and “Si Se Puede” printed in white.

Pencil Pouch

Courtesy of GRL Collective

Finally, store all your note-taking goodies in this black velvet embroidered pouch from GRL Collective. The Magical Things Pouch ($22) is hand-sewn and embroidered in a cursive chain stitch by female artisans. Toss your pens, sticky notes, and highlighters in, zip up the brass zipper, and you’re good to go this school year!

