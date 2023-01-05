Sinaloa Cartel Retaliates Against Mexican Government After El Chapo’s Son is Captured
Ovidio Guzman, son of El Chapo and capo in the Sinaloa Cartel, is in custody today following an arrest by Mexican authorities. The kingpin’s son is one of the highest-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel. This latest arrest follows another in 2019, leading the Sinaloa Cartel to occupy the state’s capital, Culiacán, and demand his release.
Now, Mexican officials are making another attempt at keeping Guzman in custody. However, the Sinaloa Cartel has responded even more severely, occupying multiple cities, establishing blockades, and engaging in shootouts with authorities.
President Obrador had to let Guzman free
Initially, Guzman’s release in 2019 was a direct order from Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The president did so in an effort to mitigate collateral damage.
This time around, the Mexican government is encouraging citizens of the occupied cities to remain in their homes. Additionally, there is no word yet on Obrador’s plan to de-escalate the current situation.
Even still, the damage to the occupied cities is already significant. A harrowing video posted to social media shows a 737 aircraft full of passengers crouching beneath their seats as the cartel shoots the plane during takeoff. Additionally, there are currently no flights into or out of Sinaloa with all planes grounded.
Sinaloa has already become a battleground
The Sinaloa Cartel continues to have major control over the region. Consequently, there is little information on the motivations behind this most recent arrest. However, the timing coincides with an upcoming meeting between President Obrador and President Biden. The US and Mexican presidents are set to renegotiate the terms of their agreement regarding Title 42 during the North American Leaders’ Summit.
Also known as the Three Amigos Summit, the NALS sees Canadian, Mexican, and US heads of state meet to discuss upcoming plans for continent-level security measures. Originally, the NALS operated with regard to the Security and Prosperity Partnership of North America (SPP). However, that partnership officially ended in 2009.
Multiple videos posted online give viewers a good look at the chaos that has descended upon the state of Sinaloa.
