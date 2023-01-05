Sinaloa Cartel Retaliates Against Mexican Government After El Chapo’s Son is Captured

Things That Matter

Ovidio Guzman, son of El Chapo and capo in the Sinaloa Cartel, is in custody today following an arrest by Mexican authorities. The kingpin’s son is one of the highest-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel. This latest arrest follows another in 2019, leading the Sinaloa Cartel to occupy the state’s capital, Culiacán, and demand his release.

Now, Mexican officials are making another attempt at keeping Guzman in custody. However, the Sinaloa Cartel has responded even more severely, occupying multiple cities, establishing blockades, and engaging in shootouts with authorities.

⏯️ #Video | El 17 de octubre de 2019, por primera vez, detuvieron a Ovidio Guzmán López, alias “El Ratón”, pero 4 horas y 15 minutos después fue liberado.



La @SEDENAmx compartió estas imágenes 13 días después de los hechos. pic.twitter.com/JXJw58jLLw — Reporte Índigo (@Reporte_Indigo) January 5, 2023

President Obrador had to let Guzman free

Initially, Guzman’s release in 2019 was a direct order from Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The president did so in an effort to mitigate collateral damage.

This time around, the Mexican government is encouraging citizens of the occupied cities to remain in their homes. Additionally, there is no word yet on Obrador’s plan to de-escalate the current situation.

Even still, the damage to the occupied cities is already significant. A harrowing video posted to social media shows a 737 aircraft full of passengers crouching beneath their seats as the cartel shoots the plane during takeoff. Additionally, there are currently no flights into or out of Sinaloa with all planes grounded.

Passengers on an Aeroméxico attempt to take cover on the floor due to gunfire near the Culiacán Airport in Sinaloa State, Mexico



Not an ideal backdrop for Biden’s planned meeting with Mexican President Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City next weekpic.twitter.com/rrLqqHMSLg — OPSEC? (@GuinieZoo_Intel) January 5, 2023

Sinaloa has already become a battleground

The Sinaloa Cartel continues to have major control over the region. Consequently, there is little information on the motivations behind this most recent arrest. However, the timing coincides with an upcoming meeting between President Obrador and President Biden. The US and Mexican presidents are set to renegotiate the terms of their agreement regarding Title 42 during the North American Leaders’ Summit.

Also known as the Three Amigos Summit, the NALS sees Canadian, Mexican, and US heads of state meet to discuss upcoming plans for continent-level security measures. Originally, the NALS operated with regard to the Security and Prosperity Partnership of North America (SPP). However, that partnership officially ended in 2009.

Multiple videos posted online give viewers a good look at the chaos that has descended upon the state of Sinaloa.

URGENTE: Quema de vehículos, balaceras y bloqueos, así se vive la situación en Culiacán, #Sinaloa, tras la detención de #OvidioGuzmán, uno de los principales productores y distribuidores de fentanilo y uno de los líderes del Cártel de Sinaloa. pic.twitter.com/YPzKJjK4dM — Sivar News (@SivarNewsSV) January 5, 2023

#ÚltimaHora 🚨

Se registran al menos cuatro narcobloqueos en #Culiacán, Sinaloa. Recomienda el secretario de Seguridad Pública, Cristóbal Castañeda, no salir de casa. pic.twitter.com/acQnKlnFdM — Adela Micha (@Adela_Micha) January 5, 2023

#ULTIMAHORA

Impactantes imágenes de hombres armados disparando hacia helicópteros de la Fuerza Aérea Mexicana en Culiacán #Sinaloa con un $Barret Calibre 50mm. Hechos registrados tras la captura de #OvidioGuzmán pic.twitter.com/EzRm9hVFf4 — Enrique BurgosV (@enriqueburgosv) January 5, 2023

https://twitter.com/SoundsnColor/status/1611063699242090496

🇲🇽 INAUDITO | Este video muestra como niños que forman parte del Cartel de Sinaloa participan en la represalia por la detención de Ovidio Guzmán pic.twitter.com/MUdXA1vqo5 — Breaking News en Español (@newsbreakingesp) January 5, 2023

