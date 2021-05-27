Things That Matter

The Satanic Temple Is Suing Texas Over The New Restrictive Abortion Law

By May 27, 2021 at 1:07 pm
The Satanic Temple is taking a stand in favor of reproductive rights after Texas’s recently announced restrictive abortion law. The law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, signed into law a “heartbeat bill” aimed at restricting a woman’s right to safe and secure abortions.

The Satanic Temple is suing Texas to challenge its new abortion law.

Texas’s latest attempt to undercut women’s rights comes in the form of one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. According to the new law, abortions are banned for pregnancies after six weeks. This is before most women even know that they are pregnant making it nearly impossible for women, mainly low-income and women of color, from accessing safe, secure, and legal abortions.

People are grateful to see The Satanic Temple standing up for people’s rights.

The law sparked outrage across the country as several states continue to undermine women’s rights. It is the latest in a series of legal challenges trying to create laws that can stand up in court. It isn’t a coincidence that this law came into existence at this time.

Recently, the Supreme Court of the United States has agreed to take up a case about a 15-week abortion ban passed in Mississippi. The case is being considered the first step to undermine Roe v Wade and start to roll back reproductive rights for women across the country. The 15-week ban proposed by the Mississippi law is two months earlier than Roe, and other court decisions on abortion, allow.

This isn’t the first time that The Satanic Temple has taken a stand using religious freedom.

According to The Satanic Temple’s website, the religious group is fighting Texas based on religious freedom.

“The abortion ritual (1) requires an abortion; and (2) affirms her religious subscription to TST’s Third and Fifth Tenets. But before Ms. Doe can get her abortion–and therefore participate in the abortion ritual–the government has required that she get a sonogram… [ These ] requirements substantially interfere with Ms. Doe’s religious beliefs and practices for two reasons,” reads a statement from The Satanic Temple’s attorney on the site. “First, the requirements are a precondition to Ms. Doe’s ability to participate in a religious ceremony. It is a substantial interference per se for the state to place a regulatory hurdle–one that costs money–in front of a religious exercise. The state might as well tax and regulate Mass.”

This might actually help The Satanic Temple’s membership grow.

By using religious freedom laws against conservatives, The Satanic Temple is protecting the rights of various groups. This time, The Satanic Temple is trying to help women in Texas to their right to safe and legal abortions.

Five Migrant Girls Were Found Left Alone And Abandoned In The Texas Heat

Five Migrant Girls Were Found Left Alone And Abandoned In The Texas Heat

By May 12, 2021 at 1:49 pm
This past March, according to El Pais, migrants crossed the Rio Grande at an all-time high not seen in the past 15 years. US government reports underlined that a total of 171,000 people arrived at the southern border of the United States in March. Eleven percent were minors who made the journey by themselves.

Reports say that this vulnerable group will continue to grow in size with recent shifts in the Biden administration child immigration policies. Five migrants girls recently found by the river recently became part of this group.

An onion farmer in Quemado recently reported that he found five migrant girls on his land.

The girls were each under the age of seven, the youngest was too small to even walk. Three of the girls are thought to be from Honduras, the other two are believed to have come from Guatemala.​ Jimmy Hobbs, the farmer who found the girls, said that he called the Border Patrol gave the children aid by giving them water and food and putting them in the shade.

“I don’t think they would have made it if I hadn’t found them,” Hobbs told US Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-Texas) in a New York Post. “Because it got up to 103 yesterday.”

“My thoughts are that it needs to stop right now. There are going to be thousands. This is just five miles of the Rio Grande,” Hobbs’ wife added in their conversation with Gonzalez. “That’s a huge border. This is happening all up and down it. It can’t go on. It’s gonna be too hot. There’ll be a lot of deaths, a lot of suffering.” 

“It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere,” Chief Border Patrol Agent Austin Skero II explained of the situation in an interview with ABC 7 Eyewitness News. “Unfortunately this happens far too often now. If not for our community and law enforcement partners, these little girls could have faced the more than 100-degree temperatures with no help.”

According to reports, the Customs and Border Protection stated that the five girls​ ​will be processed and placed in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.​

Doctored Image Of Ted Cruz In BDSM Gear Is Going Viral

Doctored Image Of Ted Cruz In BDSM Gear Is Going Viral

By April 27, 2021 at 10:15 am
An altered image of Sen. Ted Cruz in full BDSM gear is popping up all over social media right now. The conservative senator has sparked outrage from the nation several times during his career as a politician. Who could forget him taking a vacation to Mexico as Texans died from power outages connected to extreme winter weather?

This image of Sen. Ted Cruz first showed up in San Antonio.

@satxchill

Where you been Ted?! #fledcruz #cancruz #satx

♬ love – lofi.samurai

The photo has gone viral on social media after being photographed in San Antonio. The doctored image put Sen. Cruz’s face on the half-naked body of a man wearing a leather chest harness, leather boots, small underwear, gloves, and holding a riding crop. The body has “PROUD BOYS” tattooed across the stomach.

Some are offended for the man whose body is used in the image.

The image has sparked a conversation about fat, slut, and queer-shaming. It is never okay to shame people for their bodies, their sexual orientation, or their sexuality. The acting of shaming these things creates humiliation and dangerous prejudices against people.

But, the use of this imagery has a very specific and pointed message.

Sen. Cruz has a long history of opposing Pride parades, marriage equality, and the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in nondiscrimination orders. The senator also made headlines during his campaign for president for hiring an adult entertainer in an attack ad against Marco Rubio.

One of Sen. Cruz’s ads featured Amy Lindsay, who had a history of appearing in softcore pornographic films. The Cruz campaign tapped her to act in the ad and pulled it just as quickly when Lindsay’s acting history came to light.

Sen. Cruz is up for reelection in 2024.

Seems safe to say that some Texans are already trying to launch their own campaigns to defeat Sen. Cruz. The 2018 race for his seat against Beto O’Rourke showed the potential for unseating the incumbent as the demographics continue to shift in the Lone Star State. The 2020 election also showed that Texas could turn blue sooner than most ever expected.

