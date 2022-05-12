Here’s Where Some LA Mayoral Candidates Stand on the Topic of Abortion

Things That Matter

Earlier this week, LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso came under fire for his previous donations to anti-abortion politicians, along with the resurfacing of an interview from back in 2007 in which he opposed abortion.

In response, Caruso is now pledging to support Governor Newsom’s proposal for a constitutional amendment that protects a woman’s right to choose.

All other candidates in the race have similarly put forth statements supporting abortion rights, two in particular, with records to back them up.

Frontrunner Karen Bass has 100% ratings from both NARAL and Planned Parenthood. This means she’s always voted in favor of women’s reproductive rights. In the past, she has voted against banning federal health coverage including abortion. She’s also cosponsored the Women’s Health Protection Act which bans anti-abortion restrictions on abortion services.

Following the leak last week Bass tweeted “to be clear, this is an assault on women throughout our country, but especially low income women.”

Now more than ever we need leaders at every level of government to stand up and fight for women’s rights and the right to choose.https://t.co/Yoa1jvTbfc — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) May 3, 2022

Kevin De Leon, who is trekking along, has also received a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood for his voting record. He’s publicly opposed parental notification for abortions by minors and has also supported the public funding of abortions. Back in 2013, De Leon voted to allow nurses to perform non-surgical abortions.

While abortion is a hot topic in the country at the moment, it remains difficult to tell how much these discussions will sway voters in an election that is heavily focused on the homelessness crisis and public safety.

Mayors hold no legislative influence and can therefore neither vote for nor against propositions that’ll change the course of the abortion laws set in place in California.

Additionally, California is a state heavily led by Democratic legislators who are for protecting abortion rights. The panic isn’t so much being felt in California as it is in other states like Texas and Florida.

