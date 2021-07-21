2-Year-Old Joselyn Maritza Méndez Died After Her ‘Distracted’ Caretaker Left Her In a Hot Car For 7 Hours

Things That Matter

On Friday, Florida woman Elbia Mendez-Ramirez got a phone call that is every parent’s worst nightmare. Her 2-year-old daughter, Joselyn Maritza Méndez, was dead. The call came from the girl’s caretaker, a 43-year-old woman named Juana Perez-Domingo.

Juana Perez-Domingo said that she forgot about Joselyn and accidentally left her in a hot minivan for seven hours.

Woman Charged After Girl, 2, Dies in Hot Car, but Husband Says Child's Death Was Tragedy, Not Crime https://t.co/RYBk5E9aAE — People (@people) July 21, 2021

According to the arrest report, Joselyn’s mother paid Perez-Domingo $40 a week to drive her daughter to daycare. On Friday morning, Perez-Domingo picked up Joselyn at 6:30am. Since the daycare doesn’t open until 8am, Perez-Domingo brought Joselyn back to her own home and brought her inside for around an hour. She then took Joselyn back out and buckled her in the backseat.

Perez-Domingo then says she went back inside and became “distracted”. She went back to the car at 3:15pm to find Joselyn dead. Instead of calling 911, Perez-Domingo instead drove Joselyn’s body over to Mendez-Ramirez’s house. It was then that the girl’s mother called 911.

Over the weekend, police arrested Juana Perez-Domingo on charges of aggravated manslaughter.

Girl, 2, dies after being left in hot car for 7 hours after woman 'got distracted'https://t.co/w0nL6hDSqF — Daily Star (@dailystar) July 17, 2021

According to police, Juana Perez-Domingo does not have a driver’s license. Authorities also note that there was no car seat for the 2-year-old in Perez-Domingo’s minivan. Perez-Domingo alleges that she didn’t call the authorities immediately upon finding Joselyn Maritza Méndez because she was afraid they would deport her.

Local news station WPLG reports that both Perez-Domingo’s husband as well as her friends claim that the girl’s death was a tragic accident. “She forgot, or, I don’t know, the only one who knows is her,” he told WPLG. “All she said to me was, ‘Goodbye my love.’”

“It was a tragedy, it wasn’t intentional,” her husband continued. “We don’t really know what happened. The law here is blaming her, claiming murder, but it wasn’t like that.”

“She forgot,” says the husband of the 43-year-old woman who is accused of leaving a 2-year-old girl to die in a hot car in Homestead. Juana Perez-Domingo, who was paid to take the girl to daycare, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.https://t.co/9oMy8cqF9I — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) July 19, 2021

As of now, Perez-Domingo posted her $50,000 and is now under house arrest. She cannot drive any children except her own.

