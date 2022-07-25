84 Year-Old Mexican Grandmother Checks Off Life Goal: To Graduate High School

wearemitu

An 84-year-old woman from Cadereyta Jiménez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, named Irma Gloria Esquivel has fulfilled her lifelong dream of graduating from high school after studying at the Centro Bachillerato Tecnológico Agropecuario (CBTA).

Esquivel accepted her diploma surrounded by family members and supporters and even received a commendation from the local mayor, Cosme Leal, reports California 18.

“Many congratulations to Mrs. Irma Gloria Esquivel, because at 84 years old she finished high school, in the CBTA 74 of Tepehuaje,” Leal said, adding, “All efforts have a reward and this graduation is an example that motivates us not to make excuses for education, because there is no age to fulfill our dreams, my admiration for Mrs. Irma, for being an example for all.”

🎓 #HISTORIA | La señora Irma Gloria Esquivel, de Cadereyta Jiménez, en #NuevoLeón, se ha hecho #viral tras una publicación en #Facebook con su toga y birrete por haberse graduado del bachillerato en un Centro Bachillerato Tecnológico Agropecuario.#OnceNoticias 🔻 pic.twitter.com/4GIRWFXXCM — Once Noticias (@OnceNoticiasTV) July 16, 2022

Esquivel’s granddaughter, Albis Davila, posted a picture of her grandmother dressed in a cap and gown, standing in front of grey, gold and black balloons, holding her diploma and a bouquet of flowers.

At the graduation, Davila said, “We are very proud of her, she was able to fulfill one more of her goals, and we are happy that we were able to be there to see her. She is an example to follow to never give up on her goals,” according to El Tiempo.

Metro Ecuador posted an additional photo of Esquivel at the graduation ceremony, surrounded by her much younger classmates and teachers, as well as Mayor Leal.

One user commented on a picture of Esquivel, posted by Mayor Leal, that reads, “This is a true example to life itself, an example for all current youth, congratulations is an indescribable emotion even when I do not have the pleasure of meeting you…”

“Congratulations to this brave and persistent woman. I want to be like her,” reads another comment on Facebook, under a photo posted by Esquivel’s granddaughter. “A favor tell her that a fan congratulates and that God allows you to fulfill all your goals, many blessings,” says the same Facebook user in a different comment.

There’s no word yet on what Esquivel plans to do with her diploma, or if she has her sights set on continuing her education in college, but she truly is a testament to what’s possible if you put the work in, regardless of your age.

