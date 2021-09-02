Here’s How Country Is Dealing With The Unprecedented Flooding In The East Coast Due To Hurricane Ida

Things That Matter

Photo via Getty Images

Americans are suffering through another unprecedented natural disaster. After years of escalating fires, ice storms, and draughts, a massive hurricane is now pummeling the East Coast. Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana this past Sunday, where it caused significant damage to the city’s infrastructure.

It has since traveled through parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Delaware. It is now pummeling New York City, New Jersey, and part of Pennsylvania with floods the likes of which the area has never seen. At least 150,000 homes have lost power. As of the time of this publication, the death toll is at least 41 people.

When a disaster of this caliber strikes the country, we can’t help but wonder how the people affected by this extreme event are coping. Here is how the country is reacting to Hurricane Ida’s destruction.

From stores to small businesses to subway lines to homes, people have been documenting the unprecedented flooding on social media for the world to see.

President Joe Biden held a press conference addressing the emergency.

“The past few days of Hurricane Ida, and the wildfires in the West and the unprecedented flash floods in New York and New Jersey is yet another reminder that these extreme storms and the climate crisis are here,” Biden said https://t.co/LqoRWPPzro pic.twitter.com/T2JQlsVurg — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 2, 2021

“My message to everyone affected is: We’re all in this together. The nation is here to help,” Biden said in a speech. “That’s the message I’ve been making clear to the mayors, governors, energy and utility leaders in the region, who my administration has been working closely with over the past few days.”

“Working with governors in the area, even before Ida made landfall, I issued emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi to help us respond quickly.” Biden also brought attention to the role of climate change in the surge of natural disasters sweeping the country. He also thanked first responders for their heroic efforts during this time.

Other left-leaning politicians made it clear that the country needs to create a plan to combat climate change.

Experiencing all this flooding in NYC right now and thinking about all the politicians who told me that pursuing a Green New Deal to adapt our nat’l infrastructure to climate change is “unrealistic” & “too expensive.”



As if doing too little is the responsible, adult thing to do? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2021

Far-left politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders slammed Republicans for refusing to fund greener laws that could potentially curb so many natural disasters.

Good Samaritans have been stepping up to provide assistance to those afflicted.

‼️If you are a Hurricane Ida evacuee in Atlanta, we are located at 5131 W Fayetteville Rd. We have food, water, clothes, hygiene products, etc ‼️Please share! pic.twitter.com/7EwJCZeJSm — thai (@Thai_Hailey) September 2, 2021

As with any time of emergency, the kindness and generosity of strangers has been heartwarming to witness.

And in other related news, animals and other debris have been displaced in the oddest places…

WATCH: This cow was stuck in a tree in Louisiana days after Hurricane Ida caused severe flooding in the area. @StBGov officials said the cow was doing fine after rescuers managed to get it down on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2MJ53e7e89 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 2, 2021

…While some people decided to use the floods as an excuse to engage in water sports.

A midday float on the highway, as you do. Gotta love Philly. #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/nFO3Tde2nA — Kylie Cooper (@kylieacooper) September 2, 2021

This man was photographed floating on a flooded freeway in Philadelphia.

Of course, there are some people who are starting to panic and do irrational things.

I just waited in line for about 40 minutes to get gas. As I'm nearing the front of the line, I notice a couple filling at least 10 gas cans. Everyone is waiting for gas at this one station that has it. Why would you be so fvcking greedy? #HurricaneIda — 🐝Vote like Black women👏🏿 she/her🐝 #KHIVE (@LeciaMichelle11) September 2, 2021

Just like at the beginning of the pandemic, there are those selfish people who come out of the woodwork to hoard resources for themselves, leaving other needy people high and dry.

If you or anyone you know is being impacted by Hurricane Ida, know that there are resources for you.

If your home is uninhabitable, find a nearby shelter where you can keep safe. Download Red Cross’s shelter map here to see if there are any vacancies near you.

If you’re without food or water, find a food bank on Feeding America’s online database: https://www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank

Apply for disaster assistance from the federal government at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

Read up on post-storm safety at https://www.ready.gov/

