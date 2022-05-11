Ex-Garibaldi Ricardo Crespo Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing His Daughter

Things That Matter

In horrifying news that Mexican pop music fans can barely believe, ex-Garibaldi band member Ricardo Crespo, 46, was just sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexually abusing his own 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Crespo. The abuse occurred from the time Valentina was just 5 years old all the way to 14 years old, and finally came to light after the victim came forward to her mother.

Former Garibaldi Ricardo Crespo was sentenced to 19 years in prison for abusing his daughter https://t.co/v3IyUR5S0z — Fouzichetouane (@fouzichetouane) May 10, 2022

The actor and singer rose to fame as a member of the band Garibaldi, which incorporated charro costumes and put modern spins on traditional Mexican songs. He has also acted in several telenovelas, including “De pocas, pocas pulgas” and “La candidata.”

María Angélica Rodriguez, the mother of the victim and Crespo’s ex-wife of 16 years, found out about the abuse in 2020 along with the victim’s grandmother. Rodriguez pressed charges against Crespo that same year, leading up to the musician’s sentencing on May 3, 2022.

Per RPCR Abogados, the law firm representing Valentina, the Garibaldi singer was sentenced to 19 years for “the crime of aggravated sexual abuse, committed continuously towards his daughter… from 5 to 14 years old.”

En exclusiva. 👉 https://t.co/9DfQ0LcWdA

Sergio Mayer y la mamá de Valentina Crespo, María Angélica Rodríguez, hablan en EXCLUSIVA de la denuncia por abuso contra Ricardo 'N'. #Ventaneando 📺 — Ventaneando (@VentaneandoUno) March 23, 2021

The law firm also stated, “We know it is impossible for victims of sexual violence to obtain absolute compensation for the violation of their human rights,” but they hope Crespo’s sentence may lead to a “full life” for the victim and her family.

¡CULPABLE! Así fue sentenciado el día de ayer el ex Garibaldi y actor RICARDO CRESPO. Por haber ABUSADO SEXUALMENTE de su hija VALENTINA de los 5 a los 14 años, el actor pasará 19 AÑOS EN PRISIÓN y se encuentra abandonado. Aseguran que los presos ya lo han violado repetidamente. pic.twitter.com/v24IKlDgD5 — Doña Carmelita (@CarLon_2020) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Valentina posted a video detailing the abuse, which was obtained by Noticias Telemundo.

In the video, the victim states: “I lived sexual abuse from 5 years old from my father,” explaining she first spoke out to her mother, grandmother and brother. She asked them not to do anything for the time being, but eventually decided to press charges against Crespo.

Valentina said that even though she had to talk “for 12 hours” about the abuse to prosecutors, she thinks it is “the best decision she’s ever made in her life.”

