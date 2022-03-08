Estrella Jalisco Will Grant $100K to One Lucky Person Who Wants To Chase Their Dreams – And All You Have To Do Is Write One Sentence

You’ve probably been hearing about The Great Resignation lately — a massive global movement in which people are leaving their jobs en masse because — you guessed it — they’re unhappy.

The pandemic forced people to reevaluate what was important in their lives. And for many, job satisfaction proved to be one of the things they actually had control over changing.

And now, Estrella Jalisco is on a mission to help Latinos follow their bliss, professionally. On March 3, the Mexican beer brand, in partnership with the non-profit Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE), announced that they would be launching the Vive Tu Estrella campaign in which they will give one lucky person a $100,000 grant in order to pursue their dream job.

Courtesy of Estrella Jalisco

“We’re thrilled to take part in Estrella Jalisco’s ‘Vive Tu Estrella’ grant, as we celebrate our 40th Anniversary,” said Kimberly Gutierrez, Director of Leadership Programs at HACE, in a statement. “Our mission has always been to propel the advancement of current and aspiring Latino professionals, so we love the idea of empowering someone with the means to chase their true passion and career goals like leadership coaching.”

According to the Pew Research Center, at an 80% employment rate, U.S. Hispanics (especially first-generation Mexican-Americans) are among the most likely to hold a job.

But despite their high employment rate, Latinos sit on the ethnic group that is most likely to hold a low-skilled job according to the Urban Institute. And according to the Pew Research Center, low-skilled jobs correlate with lower overall job satisfaction. The bottom line is, having a job you are passionate about makes you a happier person. Who would have thought?!

Additionally, according to the American Staffing Association, 50% of Hispanics in the U.S. are planning on leaving their job in the next year, meaning Estrella Jalisco and HACE will be stepping in at the perfect time for one lucky recipient.

In order to apply, follow @EstrellaJalisco on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and, in one sentence, explain what dream you would pursue with $100,000 accompanied by the hashtag #ViveTuEstrella and #Contest.

Already, people are flooding Estrella Jalisco’s social pages to share their most heartfelt dreams with the world. One Instagram user shared that their dream would be a “ranch that would be a Community Center, while being a Animal Sanctuary.” Another wrote: “My dream is to open my own shave ice shop somewhere in Hawaii or Texas.” Others share dreams of writing novels, creating fashion lines, and creating their own cooking channel on YouTube.

But make sure you hurry to enter! The deadline to enter is March 18, 2022.