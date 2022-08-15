9 Organizations DACA Students Can Look to for Financial Aid Resources

Things That Matter

DACA, DREAMers, the DREAM Act — all of these have been used interchangeably in the past, although there is definitely a difference between them. The term “DREAMers” refers to children of immigrants who came to the U.S. before the age of 16 and have continually studied here.

DACA, however, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, refers to the executive order signed by former President Barack Obama that provided DREAMers with work permits and temporary legal status. The DREAM Act is a proposed bill to make their legal status permanent.

I have #DACA, I'll be 39 soon.

This is DACA 10th year.



The #DreamAct was introduced in 2001.

The last legalization was in 1986.

We've waited TOO LONG!



We need a permanent solution for ALL immigrants pic.twitter.com/xHodr7nm1S — Areli E. Hernandez (@Areli_RLE) August 6, 2022

Of course, although the United States is viewed by many as the land of opportunity, it’s also the land of wildly expensive college tuition and resulting student debt.

DREAMers and DACA students have it exceptionally hard, as they are granted little access to federal and state aid, with many having to pay for college out of pocket. How are DREAMers expected to stand a chance when it seems like all the odds are stacked up against them?

Fortunately, there’s a number of organizations that want to help DREAMers turn their dreams into realities, offering financial aid, mentorship and even protection. If you’re a DREAMer, here are some resources you can turn to.

The Dream is the country’s largest program for higher education and career success for DACA students, advocating for the 1.8 million undocumented youths currently living in America.

They provide scholarships for up to $80,000, partnering with over 70 colleges across 19 states and Washington D.C. to help DREAMers complete their college education. The only requirement to apply is that the student must have arrived in the U.S. before 2016.

“These new scholarships, through this partnership with the Hispanic Alliance, are a symbol of Eastern’s continued commitment to helping students from all economic backgrounds afford a college degree,” @EasternCTStateU President Elsa Núñezhttps://t.co/7sbcChPi3t — TheDream.US (@thedream_us) August 12, 2022

Another great resource is the College Board’s BigFuture, which not only highlights scholarship opportunities but answers difficult questions about college for DREAMers. They encourage, “Your undocumented status might limit your choices — but college is still an option if you have a plan.”

NEW: 25 seniors have been awarded $40,000 #OpportunityScholarships! STAY TUNED for more about these amazing students next week. #40KtoCollege https://t.co/8FCidrhL70 — The College Board (@CollegeBoard) April 16, 2020

There’s also various organizations that award financial aid based on academic performance, including the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, which awards $500-5,000 annually to around 10,000 DACA students with 3.0 GPAs or higher.

The 2022-2023 HSF Scholarship Application opens next week on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Phase I of the app is designed to take less than an hour! Visit https://t.co/dLWsvDpEzt for more info, including eligibility requirements and application details. pic.twitter.com/p7w5wZhjvN — HSF (@HSFNews) December 26, 2021

Golden Door Scholars offers scholarships for high-achieving, high need undocumented students who would like to pursue a career path in the following fields: software engineering, nursing, data analytics, business analytics and digital marketing.

BIG NEWS – Golden Door Scholarship applications are open NOW for Fall 2023! The application deadline is October 23 at 11:59PM EST.⁠

⁠

Visit https://t.co/lmqILDJGu6 to apply and for more eligibility information! pic.twitter.com/8RXkKWcbLJ — Golden Door Scholars (@GoldenDoorSchol) August 9, 2022

QuestBridge’s mission is to match a qualifying student with a four-year scholarship to their college of choice from a pre-approved list. They prioritize students with strong academic profiles and work experience.

📢 The 2022 National College Match application is now open! High-achieving, low-income high school seniors can now apply for an opportunity to be admitted to a top college with a full four-year scholarship! Learn more and apply by September 27 ➡️ https://t.co/kKN3OYaXzG pic.twitter.com/kMLpGmmfcg — QuestBridge (@QuestBridge) August 2, 2022

Ascend Educational Fund awards scholarships based on similar criteria and is open to all immigrant students regardless of status in the five boroughs of New York City. They grant between $2,500-$20,000 in financial aid.

In the past five years we’ve awarded over $300,000 in college scholarships to immigrant students regardless of their immigration status. Help us @AscendFundNY award $100,000 in 2018. https://t.co/f8gwkLSLnU… pic.twitter.com/XOG1fnUgrC — Ascend Fund NY (@AscendFundNY) May 5, 2018

Additionally, My Undocumented Life provides a comprehensive overview of all the information relating to DACA students, including changes to policies, articles, job opportunities and open scholarship application windows.

"Our mission at My Undocumented Life is to provide up-to-date information and resources to undocumented students, their families, and allies."



To learn more, visit: https://t.co/OEmuD8idot

and for more resources for diverse identity communities, visit: https://t.co/xsR9ZwBRMH pic.twitter.com/P5SWegBZau — Duke Career Center (@DukeCareers) July 14, 2021

Similarly, the Dream Educational Empowerment Program offers a list of resources, making note of myriad scholarships that consider state, legal status, academic history, financial need and other factors.

The DREAM Educational Empowerment Program (DEEP) is a catalyst for educational justice and empowerment for immigrant students. #Undocupeers — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) October 7, 2015

Finally, Informed Immigrant helps undocumented students know their rights and spread awareness about every opportunity afforded to them, from learning to how renew DACA status to legal aid to financial aid.

Although DACA students and DREAMers have a longer road to success ahead of them than most, there is certainly light at the end of the tunnel. According to Inside Higher Ed, about 2% of college students are undocumented, and that’s a number we hope and expect to continue increasing.

