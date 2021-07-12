SOSCuba Trends On Social Media As Mass Protests Erupt On Cuba’s Streets

Things That Matter

Over the weekend, the hashtag #SOSCuba trended on social media. The hashtag was in reference to the unprecedented protests that took place in Cuba over the weekend.

“It is the most massive popular demonstration to protest the government that we have experienced in Cuba since ’59,” said Cuban activist Carolina Barrero to The New York Times. “What has happened is enormous.”

Cubans took to the streets to protest the country’s economic crisis–a crisis that has gotten much worse with the COVID-19 pandemic.

I have been covering Cuba since the 1994 rafter crisis. I have never ever seen anything like the protests today. https://t.co/h8Ukuvpfp3 — Frances Robles (@FrancesRobles) July 11, 2021

Many Cubans are angry at the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Some are frustrated at the constant power outages. Others are angry at the long lines at government-run grocery stores. Many of those stores only accept foreign currency that many don’t have access to. Others, still, are angry that they don’t have access to jobs that they were working before. Hospitality and tourism jobs have all but disappeared due to COVID-19.

“They are protesting the crisis, that there is no food or medicine, that you have to buy everything at the foreign currency stores, and on and on the list goes,” said a woman named Claudia Perez to Reuters.

In the streets of San Antonio de los Baños, Palma Soriano, and Havana, thousands of Cubans gathered, chanting “Freedom!”.

🇨🇺 DÍA HISTÓRICO | Camagüey se suma a las protestas masivas en #Cuba pidiendo LIBERTAD. #SOSCUBA pic.twitter.com/YThu1QiEYx — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) July 11, 2021

“This is no longer a question of freedom of expression; it’s a question of hunger,” said Adonis Milán to the New York Times. “People are hitting the street. They are asking for an end to this government, to one-party rule, to repression and the misery we have lived through for 60 years.”

While there was a large police presence in Havana, reports reveal that there were few arrests and only a few “scuffles”.

The Cuban government has responded to the mass protests by blaming the unrest on provocations from the United States.

The Cuban government blames the U.S. for crippling their economy through trade embargoes and by limiting tourism. They also say that the U.S. is manipulating Cubans through anti-communism social media campaigns.

“Cubans know perfectly well that the government of the United States is principally responsible for Cuba’s current situation,” wrote Cuba’s foreign ministry on Twitter. “Cuba and its streets belong to the revolutionaries.”

In a nationally televised address on Sunday afternoon, President Miguel Díaz-Canel implied that the protesters were either paid-off or manipulated by the American media.

for those who prefer to hear about the issue through video format, this is an excellent explanation of what’s going on in cuba right now! please spread anything you see on cuba. the people need help, and those risking their lives protesting should not be silenced. #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/5F0DVS6Yiq — hannah | check pinned 🇨🇺 (@hanreadspages) July 12, 2021

He called on supporters of communism to take to the streets to counter-protest. “We are calling on all the revolutionaries in the country, all the Communists, to hit the streets wherever there is an effort to produce these provocations,” Diaz-Canel said. “Over our dead bodies. We are prepared to do anything.”

According to the New York Times, the Cuban government has now arrested key agitators–including prominent artists who “demanded airtime on national television.” The government has also allegedly cut off the internet and deployed anti-riot squads.

