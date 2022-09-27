Colorado Woman Is Hit by a Train While Locked in the Back of a Police Car After Being Arrested

wearemitu

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was struck by a train while sitting in the back of a police vehicle after being arrested by a Platteville police officer, New York Post reports.

According to the news outlet, the 20-year-old woman was arrested because of a road rage incident and was kept in a police car that was parked directly on the tracks.

According to 9 News, the woman was originally arrested for tailgating another car and pulling out a gun. After being pursued by authorities, Gonzalez was pulled over near the train tracks and was then transported to a nearby police vehicle in handcuffs.

As the officers searched her car, an incoming train hit the vehicle with Gonzalez still inside. Reports also shared police officers later found a gun in the center console of Gonzalez’s car when they resumed the investigation.

Footage of the incident has been released, showing how the officers notice the incoming train as it honks right before striking the vehicle. In the video, one of the officers is seen rushing toward the car to move it but stops himself after seeing how close the train was.

In an interview with CNN, Gonzalez’s attorney, Paul Wilkinson, noted that his client tried to get the officers’ attention when she saw the train barrelling toward her.

“When she was in the back of the car, she was able to see the train coming,” the attorney said. “She was frantically trying to escape, trying to open the doors, but she was handcuffed.” Gonzalez attempted to get out of the car herself, but she was handcuffed and locked in the backseat.

“I don’t know if they just couldn’t hear her or if they were too busy searching her car, but she saw it coming and prepared for the worst,” Wilkinson continued. “And as you can imagine, lost consciousness and woke up at the hospital. She’s obviously very upset.”

Gonzalez survived the crash with nine broken ribs, head trauma, broken teeth, and a broken arm.

According to The Independent, the officer who was driving the vehicle has been placed on paid administrative leave by Platteville Police Chief Carl Dwyer while the incident is investigated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

