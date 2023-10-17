Topeka Offers $15,000 in Incentives For Latinos Who Want to Relocate

wearemitu

Topeka, Kansas is on a mission to enhance Latino presence in their community. The state capital, currently boasting a predominantly Caucasian population, is looking to diversify its demographics, and Latinos could benefit from new economic incentives.

The Choose Topeka program is a dynamic partnership with employers that lures professionals who want to move or open businesses in the city and the wider Shawnee County community.

Benefits of being chosen include up to $10,000 in funding for rental payments during the first year and up to $15,000 in purchasing a home.

Employers can also opt for a 50% match in their funds. After the inaugural year, GO Topeka/JEDO will even step in with a 50% reimbursement of the total relocation incentives.

Topeka also offers incredible incentives for students

Topeka is home to over 126,000 residents, with nearly 15% tracing their roots back to Latin America, reported Telemundo.

“I love the city. It is quiet, without traffic, the crime level is zero,” said Venezuelan Erick Bovell, a resident of Topeka. He claimed that after a month of buying a home, he received a check in the mail for $10,000.

And it’s not just financial incentives; education is on the table, too. Washburn University is extending scholarships to students from families with a combined income below $75,000 annually.

It’s important to highlight that Topeka’s incentives aren’t open to undocumented immigrants, as it’s not a sanctuary city.

The program has specific requirements: the new employer must be a part of the program, have a full-time residency in Topeka, purchase or rent a home in Shawnee County for a minimum of one year, have eligibility for employment, and complete a Choose Topeka survey after a year.

Military service members require proof of a minimum salary of $50,000, purchase a house in Shawnee County, and must apply before the permanent relocation.

Latinos on social media are sharing their own experiences living in Topeka, while others seek new jobs

On TikTok, some shared their life experiences living in the city, while others expressed their desire to move, asking potential employers for help.

“I’m a Colombian software developer engineer. I want to migrate to Topeka. What should I do?” inquired one user on Twitter.

Some heartwarming success stories emerged, like the one shared by a user: “A friend left some time ago after COVID; she nearly lived on the streets in California, and now she’s thriving and even bought a large house.”

Another person chimed in, “I live here, and it’s incredibly peaceful, with a high quality of life.”

Meanwhile, a few individuals pointed out that the weather might be a downside: “Kansas is a little dangerous. Tornadoes are baffling. I lived there for 3 years and everything’s so far”.

However, others understand that weather can’t be a deal-breaker when you’re aiming for a brighter future. “Many fear the cold, but they don’t realize that Kansas supports immigrants and anyone looking to secure their future,” another person asserted.

