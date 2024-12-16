Americans love drama and science fiction. And what could be better than the potential of foreign drones flying over New Jersey? Recent sightings of drones over the Garden State have raised concerns and led to demands from federal agencies to investigate and give the people answers. The speculation and drummed-up fear are giving us Independence Day vibes because nothing is scarier than the unknown. Here is what we know so far.

The drones are being spotted all over but are heavily concentrated over New Jersey

🚨 The Sheriff of Ocean County, NJ tells NewsNation one of his officers saw 50 DRONES coming in from the ocean



The Coast Guard was called and they spotted 13 drones off the coast from their boat, estimating wingspans of 8 feet.



They outrun other drones.

pic.twitter.com/Ou65aqY7SA — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News🥜 (@unhealthytruth) December 14, 2024

Over the past month, drone sightings have been reported from several states on the East Coast, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The drones, which witnesses described as drones and manned aircrafts, have been spotted over airports, sensitive infrastructure, military bases, and President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The federal government has not provided a clear and definitive answer about who is commanding the drones. Yet, the Department of Homeland Security has said that it does not believe that the drones spotted pose a risk to public or national security.

Klingon Bird of Prey has decloaked to bring you this important message regarding the drones in New Jersey: pic.twitter.com/v5dH0r868z — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) December 16, 2024

“If there is any reason for concern, if we identify any foreign involvement or criminal activity, we will communicate with the American public accordingly,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told BBC.

Secretary Mayorkas also told reporters that he knows of no foreign involvement when it comes to the drone activity.

It’s now confirmed that drones have been spotted in Washington, DC. Let’s be clear and honest, nothing enters DC airspace without government authorization. These are 100% US drones. If this isn’t some sort of strategic ploy, the real question we should all be asking is: What are… pic.twitter.com/Q0cavVyX8B — The FAM (@JamesTheFAM) December 15, 2024

Some conspiracy theorists think they have solved the identity of the aircrafts and believe they are American. Now, this is just some random person on social media, and we should all remember that not everything you read is true. Additionally, not everyone is on social media to spread the truth. Clout chasers and like hunters are a real problem with the disinformation we have seen spread like wildfire.

Social media users are doing what they do best and cracking jokes about the sightings

Social media users are known for having approximately zero chill. When anything happens in the world, the people who make our social media consumption so magical always find their way back into our feeds.

Omg, I just spotted about a dozen mysterious drones over Miami Beach! pic.twitter.com/AAFj4Cn8Yr — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) December 16, 2024

Have you ever heard of the satirical conspiracy theory Birds Aren’t Real? Well, what if it wasn’t satire at all? What if the birds in the video above are actually very serious foreign drones trying to capture important information over *checks notes* Miami?

Drone #spotted at laguardia airport. will monitor for anymore deep state activity i see here pic.twitter.com/XbOxQKL22Y — kelly (@BoyYeetsWorld) December 16, 2024

The drones are just another thing to add to the list of unidentified things in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/WUhdY3MPS7 — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) December 16, 2024

Perhaps the real drones are the airplanes we use for travel, even if that is their real purpose!! Since no concrete information is available about who is operating the drones, what they are doing, or how they got here, we can only use our own research to inform our opinions.

🚨OMG! Drone spotted in Houston, Texas. They’re here! 👽 pic.twitter.com/oGicFVC9Eh — Save America 🇺🇸 (@LNMBUSA) December 16, 2024

Bro they sent a bunch of drones on a reconnaissance mission to find your swag in New Jersey. No luck so far — Blank (@ShipNoSail) December 16, 2024

It has been said before, but it should be said again: Social media is so unserious. We just can’t seem to take anything seriously when we have these little computers in our hands and an audience of people looking for cheap laughs. Never change social media.