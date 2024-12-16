Drones Over Jersey? The Sci-Fi Plot We Didn’t Know We Were In
Americans love drama and science fiction. And what could be better than the potential of foreign drones flying over New Jersey? Recent sightings of drones over the Garden State have raised concerns and led to demands from federal agencies to investigate and give the people answers. The speculation and drummed-up fear are giving us Independence Day vibes because nothing is scarier than the unknown. Here is what we know so far.
The drones are being spotted all over but are heavily concentrated over New Jersey
Over the past month, drone sightings have been reported from several states on the East Coast, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The drones, which witnesses described as drones and manned aircrafts, have been spotted over airports, sensitive infrastructure, military bases, and President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The federal government has not provided a clear and definitive answer about who is commanding the drones. Yet, the Department of Homeland Security has said that it does not believe that the drones spotted pose a risk to public or national security.
“If there is any reason for concern, if we identify any foreign involvement or criminal activity, we will communicate with the American public accordingly,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told BBC.
Secretary Mayorkas also told reporters that he knows of no foreign involvement when it comes to the drone activity.
Some conspiracy theorists think they have solved the identity of the aircrafts and believe they are American. Now, this is just some random person on social media, and we should all remember that not everything you read is true. Additionally, not everyone is on social media to spread the truth. Clout chasers and like hunters are a real problem with the disinformation we have seen spread like wildfire.
Social media users are doing what they do best and cracking jokes about the sightings
Social media users are known for having approximately zero chill. When anything happens in the world, the people who make our social media consumption so magical always find their way back into our feeds.
Have you ever heard of the satirical conspiracy theory Birds Aren’t Real? Well, what if it wasn’t satire at all? What if the birds in the video above are actually very serious foreign drones trying to capture important information over *checks notes* Miami?
Perhaps the real drones are the airplanes we use for travel, even if that is their real purpose!! Since no concrete information is available about who is operating the drones, what they are doing, or how they got here, we can only use our own research to inform our opinions.
It has been said before, but it should be said again: Social media is so unserious. We just can’t seem to take anything seriously when we have these little computers in our hands and an audience of people looking for cheap laughs. Never change social media.