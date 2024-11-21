The Los Angeles City Council has officially designated Los Angeles as a sanctuary city. This comes as a direct response to President-elect Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations once he returns to the White House in January.

The ordinance, approved on Tuesday with a unanimous 13-0 vote, bars city resources from being used to support federal immigration enforcement. This includes prohibiting city employees from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents or sharing data on undocumented individuals.

Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez made the city’s stance clear. “We’re going to send a very clear message that the city of Los Angeles will not cooperate with ICE in any way,” he said. He added that the law aims to ensure residents feel protected and supported by their local government.

Despite the new law, federal authorities still have the power to carry out deportations in LA. The city’s ordinance acts more as a symbolic shield for its large immigrant population. “We are hardening our defenses,” said Councilmember Bob Blumenfield.

Today, Council unanimously voted to establish the City of Los Angeles as a “Sanctuary City,” effectively prohibiting any City resources, including property or personnel, from being utilized for any immigration enforcement. (🧵) pic.twitter.com/xJkSutUB9B — Councilmember Nithya Raman (@cd4losangeles) November 19, 2024

The Impact of Sanctuary City Policies in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has long been known for its resistance to federal immigration crackdowns. The new law enshrines policies that have been in place for decades. The Los Angeles Police Department, for example, has prohibited officers from inquiring about immigration status since 1979.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez emphasized the importance of making these protections permanent. “It’s going to be enshrined permanently, and that’s important,” she said. “Because it means it can’t just change from one administration to another without a significant amount of work.”

The ordinance also builds on California’s statewide protections. In 2017, the state declared itself a sanctuary state, limiting local law enforcement’s involvement in federal immigration activities.

However, critics argue that these measures ignore voter concerns. Ira Mehlman, spokesperson for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, claimed the council is “ignoring a very clear message from the voters” by continuing to resist federal immigration policies.

🚨HUGE WIN FOR IMMIGRANT FAMILIES🚨



Today, the LA City Council voted unanimously to approve and adopt a sanctuary ordinance to establish the City of Angels as a sanctuary city! 🦋 Thank you to the LA City Council for voting to protect ALL Angelenos! ✊🏽 #SanctuaryNow #IceOutOfLA pic.twitter.com/nfuCvAgXw3 — CHIRLA (@CHIRLA) November 20, 2024

Los Angeles Unified School District Takes Action

In addition to the city council’s decision, the Los Angeles Unified School District passed resolutions declaring itself a sanctuary for immigrant families and LGBTQ students. The school district aims to create a safe environment where students and families can engage with schools without fear of deportation.

School board President Jackie Goldberg addressed the urgency of these protections. “We know what’s coming. They’ve said what’s coming,” she said, referencing Trump’s immigration policies.

Teachers and staff will also receive training on how to handle interactions with immigration authorities to ensure student safety.

Today, the City Council voted unanimously to make Los Angeles a Sanctuary City!



No one deserves to live in fear of their family being ripped apart, and every family in Los Angeles deserves dignity and safety and being able to access critical government services. pic.twitter.com/tOFKPqaJdK — Hugo Soto-Martínez (@HugoForCD13) November 19, 2024

Critics and Challenges Ahead

While Los Angeles celebrates the sanctuary city designation, it also faces significant challenges. Trump’s incoming administration has made it clear that sanctuary cities will not stop federal enforcement. Tom Homan, Trump’s designated “border czar,” said, “If sanctuary cities don’t want to help us, then get the hell out of the way. Because we’re coming.”

During Trump’s first term, the administration attempted to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities, including Los Angeles. Similar clashes are expected in the coming months.

Despite these threats, Mayor Karen Bass reaffirmed the city’s commitment to its immigrant population. “Los Angeles will always stand together, especially with our immigrant community,” she said in a statement.