The Latin GRAMMY nominations are out, and you will totally believe who leads with nominations. The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will take place on Nov. 13, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. One of the most important nights in Latin music will bring together all of our faves from the year for a night filled with rhythm and culture. Here are the nominations for the 2025 Latin GRAMMYs.

Bad Bunny leads the Latin GRAMMY nominations

Bad Bunny's Latin Grammy Nominations.



-Album of the Year

-Record of the Year ("DtmF")

-Record of the Year ("Baile Inolvidable")

-Song of the Year ("DtmF")

-Song of the Year ("Baile Inolvidable")

-Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance ("DtmF")

Best Reggaeton Performance ("Voy…

Bad Bunny is coming off an incredible year with the release of “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” his historic residency in Puerto Rico, and that Calvin Klein ad. He can now add the most nominated artist for this year’s Latin GRAMMYs to his list. San Benito was recognized for his work this year with 12 nominations. His nominations include the most coveted Album of the Year with “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.” “BAILE INoLVIABLE” and “DtMF” are both nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Bad Bunny has received 52 nods from the academy including the 2025 Latin GRAMMY nominations. So far, the global superstar has won 12 Latin GRAMMYs but the top three awards are always just out of reach. Could this be the year that Bad Bunny sweeps Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year?

“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts for three consecutive weeks when it was released. It made history along with Fuerza Regida’s “111XPANTIA” as the first two Spanish-language albums to occupy the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the same week.

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso received well-deserved nods

In total, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso earned 12 Latin GRAMMY nominations with their latest album “PAPOTA.” The duo has been touring around the world, and their fast and meteoric rise in Latin music is like something out of a dream. The band started to make music professionally in 2018, and they immediately proved that they were going to be big.

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are nominated for Album of the Year with “PAPOTA.” Their songs “El Día Del Amigo” and “#Tetas” are both nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. They are facing tough competition with Bad Bunny’s multiple entries in the same award categories.

Natalia Lafourcade and Karol G are also in the mix

Karol G recibe 3 nominaciones a los Latin GRAMMYs 2025 por su éxito "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido", en destacadas categorías como: 'Canción del Año', 'Grabación del Año' y 'Mejor Canción Tropical'.

Lafourcade’s “Cancionera” is nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. The Mexican singer’s album brought her back down to the roots of traditional Mexican music while adding a modern fusion. The exploration of this artistic duality created an album that builds on and gives deep homage to tradition.

Karol G comes in with seven Latin GRAMMY nominations. The Colombian singer is also competing with Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, and Natalia Lafourcade for two of the biggest awards. Her song “Sí Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” is nominated for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The tropical hit kept fans vibing throughout the summer, bringing both good vibes and chill rhythms.

You can see the full 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nomination list here.