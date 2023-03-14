Sonora Dinamita’s Vocalist, Heidy Infante, Violently Attacked While on Stage

wearemitu

For Heidy Infante, granddaughter of Pedro Infante, returning to the stage will not be easy. The singer of Sonora Dinamita told the media she fears for her life after she was attacked on stage during her concert in Iztapalapa last Saturday, March 4.

In a video that went viral on social media over the weekend, musician Yian López Semanat violently assaults Heidy Infante.

In the images, the singer is in the middle of a song when a man appears on stage. He is trying to touch the musicians accompanying the singer.

“He jumps on stage like that as if nothing, he starts singing; I get upset because I say ‘what’s going on.’ I see him very upset — you can tell when a person is drunk or addicted or something like that,” she explains. “I ask him to get off. He starts attacking me with how he sings and moves,” revealed Heidy in an interview with Azucena Uresti.

When she decides to make a gesture to ask him to leave the stage, Yian López responds with a sexual assault.

Infante defended herself, thus unleashing violence from the Cuban musician. She was left with an open head wound and neck injuries.

“I have hurt my neck, my ear is open, and I don’t hear very well,” said the singer in an interview with “Ventaneando.”

Similarly, Heidy Infante said the aggressor was released despite having filed a complaint.

“The public security arrives, and they take him away. When I go to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the policemen do not know how to tell me what is happening. He was not there (…) I want to see him behind bars. I do not know what the consequences will be, and I am afraid”, said Heidy Infante.

Who is Heidy Infante?

The 44-year-old singer from Mexico City has made a name for herself on the national stage.

Heidy Infante is the daughter of America Infante, the unrecognized daughter of singer Pedro Infante and Isabel Navarro. The actor only recognized five biological children, including Guadalupe, Graciela Margarita, Pedro, Guadalupe Torrentera, and Irma Infante.

Despite bearing the name of the Mexican music and film icon, Heidy Infante has made her own way. She has been a professional cumbia singer and is the frontwoman of the group Heidy Infante y la Nueva Sonora.

“I choose the cumbia genre because there is a very representative song by my grandfather. Pedro Infante is my inspiration. He was the boyfriend of all the women of Mexico. I think I can be the granddaughter of many women of Mexico,” said Heidy Infante in her video for the talent show “La Voz.”

Heidy Infante has also worked in film, radio, dubbing, television, and theater. She has been a backup singer for Lupita D’Alessio, José José, Lucero, Manuel Mijares, and Ricardo Arjona.

