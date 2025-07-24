Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA-42) is the Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee, one of the most powerful committees. Rep. Garcia already used his position, and his wits, to help Democrats push forward key votes. In a surprising 8-2 vote, an Oversight subcommittee voted to subpoena the Department of Justice for the full Epstein files. Here’s how Rep. Garcia and Democrats forced the committee to hold the vote.

The vote came in the final hours of the House of Representatives’ working hours. The Oversight Committee met, and Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA-12), the lead Democrat on the subcommittee, introduced a motion to subpoena the Department of Justice (DOJ). The subpoena seeks the release of the Epstein files to both parties.

Republicans on the committee pushed back and introduced an amendment to the subpoena to include communications by Biden administration officials and the DOJ. This includes Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales.

Video of the vote shows chair of the subcommittee, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA-03), calling a recess before the vote could happen on the motion. That is when Rep. Garcia spoke up and kept up the pressure to have the vote since the motion was made. Rep. Higgins attempted to delay that vote, but the pressure from the subcommittee was too great for the delay.

“Mr. Chair, we need to take the vote on the motion,” Rep. Garcia tells Rep. Higgins after calling a recess.

Rep. Higgins maintained that the subcommittee was in recess until the chair, he, decided they weren’t. Rep. Higgins clarified, saying that he hoped that the vote would be able to take place on the same day.

“Sir,” Rep. Garcia said. “When are we back in session for this subcommittee, after votes?”

A majority of the subcommittee refused to stand down and forced a vote on the motion

House Oversight Panel votes 8-2 on a motion from Rep. Summer Lee to subpoena Epstein documents. pic.twitter.com/cVWnzY42QF — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2025

Rep. Higgins reconvened the meeting, and the subcommittee held a vote on the motion, with the Republican amendment. At first, the subcommittee did a voice vote. Rep. Lee told Rep. Higgins that it seemed the “ayes” had it. Rep. Higgins said the “nos” had it in his opinion. So, Rep. Garcia called for a roll call vote, which meant that all members present had to vote individually when called upon.

Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting to release the files, a strong rebuke of Republican leadership. They are Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC-01), Scott Perry (R-PA-10), and Brian Jack (R-GA-03).

“Today, Oversight Democrats fought for transparency and accountability on the Epstein files and won. House Republicans didn’t make it easy, but the motion was finally passed to force the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files,” Garcia told ABC News.

Republicans tried to sneak their way out of DC to avoid voting to release the Epstein files.



We forced—and passed—the vote anyway.



The people are tired of watching the powerful be protected. pic.twitter.com/LpkGZviyB4 — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) July 24, 2025

With the vote, Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY-01) will sign a subpoena to the DOJ. Upon receipt of the subpoena, the DOJ will be compelled to release the information in the Epstein files to the Federal Law Enforcement subcommittee. According to Rep. Lee, they asked for the complete, unredacted files.