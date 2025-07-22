Unless you have been in a total media blackout, you’ve heard about the conspiracy theory once again gripping the country. The Jeffrey Epstein saga continues with renewed interest as people are calling for the Epstein Files to be released. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA4) sent representatives home early for summer break. The move blocked any more votes on releasing the Epstein Files. The House will be on break until September, so Republicans and Democrats will have to wait to try again.

Before the recent focus on the Epstein Files, Jeffrey Epstein’s former house manager Alfredo Rodríguez allegedly withheld a little black book with victims’ information. In April of 2012, Rodríguez was sentenced to 18 months in prison for withholding the documents when requested. Now, with the Trump administration embroiled in a scandal around the Epstein Files, the information comes into sharper focus. Here’s what we know about the little black book and what is happening now with the Epstein Files.

A little black book of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims allegedly exists

It’s especially revolting when you remember that Alfredo Rodriguez, the house manager who stole the book from Epstein, tried to sell it too which landed him in jail serving more time than Epstein did pic.twitter.com/oad8jkq1Dh — bwp (@bpleasies) March 20, 2025

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Jeffry Epstein’s little black book—a detailed collection of names and addresses—first appeared thanks to Alfredo Rodríguez. The Florida resident, who worked as Epstein’s house manager and lived in the financier’s house in Palm Beach, got ahold of the document. This happened the same year the house was raided. It isn’t clear if he was fired by Ghislaine Maxwell before or after the home was raided. Epstein’s home was raided in October 2005.



After being fired, Rodríguez, who lived on the property, packed up his things and left. In 2007, he was interviewed by the FBI as they investigated Epstein for sex trafficking crimes. FBI agents asked Rodríguez to turn over any information he had that would help in the investigation.

Two years later, Rodríguez was interviewed again by attorneys representing alleged victims. The attorneys were working on civil lawsuits. However, again, Rodríguez didn’t divulge that he had any information to help in the legal battles.

After these interviews, Rodríguez reached out to one of the attorneys and offered to sell the book for $50,000. The attorney attempted to persuade Rodríguez to surrender the list voluntarily, but he refused to do so.

According to an investigative report by Mother Jones, the book contained more than just victims. The document that Rodríguez held onto as an alleged insurance policy against Epstein contained information about powerful figures around the world.

In the end, Rodríguez went to prison for withholding the book

But one 2011 civil court filing pointed to the Little Black Book, which was snatched from Epstein’s home by his former house manager Alfredo Rodriguez, as evidence that Epstein might have molested underage girls in places across the country.



Rodriguez “took a journal from… pic.twitter.com/7u2efPdZAs — MichiganAnon93 (@T_Lawler93) January 24, 2025

Rodríguez faced federal criminal charges for obstructing an investigation by withholding the book as Epstein faced his own legal battle. By hiding the evidence, a federal judge asserted that Epstein’s sentence could have been significantly affected. Mother Jones reports that the book contained President Trump’s name and contact information. While his name is indeed circled, there is no information about why some names are circled and others aren’t.

The Epstein Files have turned into a political scandal that is fully engulfing the Trump administration. After years claiming that Democrats were hiding the client list, the Trump administration tried arguing that it doesn’t exist. Then President Trump himself claimed on social media that Democratic officials fabricated the list.

Rodríguez’s attorney argued that it wasn’t known when his client realized he had possession of the book. It seems like the story surrounding the book is that it might have accidentally taken when Rodríguez packed up his stuff to leave the house.

The constant attention on the Epstein Files is clearly getting under President Trump’s skin

President Trump melted down on Truth Social, claiming that the Epstein files are “bullsh*t” and berating his own supporters as “weaklings” for asking about them.



“I don’t want their support anymore!”



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/q4OGkEoa6M — AF Post (@AFpost) July 16, 2025

He recently took to social media to admonish his supporters who are calling for the release of the documents. President Trump claimed that the Epstein Files are a hoax and that the people who want them released are “weaklings.”

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success-starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” President Trump wrote on social media. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

Recently, President Trump has attempted to wash his hands of the scandal and place the blame on Attorney General Pam Bondi. It does seem like the Trump administration can’t get a hold of the scandal that they created around the Epstein Files. The narrative from the administration keeps changing as officials try to distance themselves from the files.

However, in the end, the mere possibility of a little black book’s existence seemingly negates claims from the Trump administration that such a list doesn’t exist.

Republican leadership seems determined to keep the files from the American public. There was a failed vote to release the Epstein Files this month. The House is going home early because of growing pressure in the House of Representatives to release the files. It is unsure what is going to happen and if the files will eventually be released for the American public to read.