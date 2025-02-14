Elon Musk is making his way through the federal government bringing with him some destruction and chaos. A federal judge blocked Musk and his group from accessing payment systems through the Department of Treasury.

Some members of Congress are starting to speak out against the unelected official. One of them is Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), and his most recent takedown of Musk is going viral. Here’s what went down.

Rep. Robert Garcia shared a “d-ck pic” during a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee meeting

Garcia: I find it ironic that Marjorie Taylor Greene is in charge of running this committee. In the last congress she literally showed a dick pick in an oversight hearing so I thought I would bring one as well. Now this, of course, we know is President Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/u6SC8YAkE1 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 12, 2025

During the meeting, Rep. Garcia called out the Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. He pointed to her frankly bizarre antics during the last Congress. Using props, Rep Garcia had questions about the chairwoman’s position. He also just had time to make some points about what he is witnessing from the federal government. Greene is the head of the DOGE subcommittee.

“Now, I find it ironic, of course, that our chairwoman, Congresswoman Greene, is in charge of running this committee,” Rep. Garcia said as he set up his punchline. “In the last Congress, Chairwoman Greene literally showed a dick pic in our oversight congressional hearing, so I thought I’d bring one as well. Now, this, of course, we know is President Elon Musk. He’s also the world’s richest man. He was the largest political donor during the last election.”

Rep. Garcia continued to explain how the unelected Musk is working to seize power. He did say that President Donald Trump is implicit in Musk’s actions. Obviously, Rep. Garica adds that politicians like Rep. Greene are also facilitating the “power grab.”

Rep. Garcia stood by his language against “President Elon Musk” in an interview with media after the meeting

Brianna Keilar: Do you think that calling Elon Musk a dick is effective messaging?



Congressman Robert Garcia: Well, he is a dick. pic.twitter.com/5pO6FmZPjr February 12, 2025

In all honesty, this kind of shock at rhetoric only goes one way. Rarely are Republican politicians asked to justify what they say, and even rarer are they asked if they think it is appropriate. Yet, when a Democratic lawmaker takes a page out of their playbook, there is more scrutiny and pearl-crushing.

In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Kailer, Rep. Garcia was asked if his comment was effective messaging. Particularly, the question was framed around the potentially “irreversible transformation of the U.S. government.”

In response, Rep. Garcia simply said, “Well, he is a dick.”

He continued saying: “And I think he is harming the American public in an enormous way. And what I think is really important and what the American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country, and it’s important to push back against the chairperson of this committee.”

Democratic voters are desperate to see this kind of fighting back

There is a huge disconnect between Democratic leaders and Democratic voters. Democratic voters want their party to fight but the leaders shrug https://t.co/gw1LqQ1WUF — Drew Savicki ⛄️❄️☃️ (@DrewSav) February 10, 2025

Democratic voters have made it known to election officials that they want to see the party fight back. According to the Independent, Democratic lawmakers are feeling the pressure from constituents to fight back against the Trump administration. The calls grew louder as Americans watched the Trump administration and Musk attack institutions and agencies.

Rep. Garcia is the latest in a list of young elected officials of color who are starting to speak up and fight back. The unapologetic posture of some elected Democratic officials is pleasing to Democratic voters.