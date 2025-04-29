Immigration officials deported three children this weekend. They are all United States citizens. The sudden removal of the children, one is currently receiving treatment for stage 4 cancer, is alarming legal experts. Trump administration officials are attempting to rewrite the narrative. Here’s what we know so far about the children. Legal representatives are sounding the alarm about the lack of due process in the deportations.

The Trump administration deported three children despite being U.S. citizens

ICE just deported three children who are US citizens and denied their families access to their attorneys. One of the children has a rare form of cancer, and despite ICE being notified, the child was deported without their medication or access to their doctor.



This is unlawful,… https://t.co/rZfh91lHbu — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) April 26, 2025

Immigration officials deported three U.S. citizens, who are children, to Honduras. It is the latest in a terrifying escalation of sweeping deportations. Two families and their attorneys are searching for answers with little information. According to a news release from the American Civil Liberties Union, the New Orleans Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office deported two mothers and their young children. The women were reporting to routine meetings as part of the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP).

CNN reported that immigration officials detained the 2-year-old, V.M.L., with her mother during the meeting. The other family, a woman with her two children who are 4 and 7 years old, was also arrested during a similar meeting. Attorneys for the families are sounding the alarm after they were denied access to the families.

“ICE’s actions show a blatant violation of due process and basic human rights,” Teresa Reyes-Flores, Southeast Dignity not Detention Coalition (SEDND), says in the ACLU statement. “The families were disappeared, cut off from their lawyers and loved ones, and rushed to be deported, stripping their parents of the chance to protect their U.S. citizen children.”

Immigration officials are working overtime to reframe the deportations

A federal judge is raising alarms that the Trump administration deported a two-year-old U.S. citizen to Honduras with “no meaningful process,” even as the child’s father was frantically petitioning the courts to keep her in the country. https://t.co/xEQouKZGxk pic.twitter.com/YqsW5adM22 — David DeWitt (@DC_DeWitt) April 26, 2025

According to court documents, the father of 2-year-old V.M.L. petitioned the court. The father cited his daughter’s citizenship to stop her deportation. Court documents show that immigration officials threatened the father with detention if he tried to pick up his child. The father said there was someone ready and willing to care for the child. An attorney representing the 2-year-old filed a petition to prevent the deportation of V.M.L.

BREAKING: Trump has illegally removed a 4-year-old American child — who is suffering from a rare form of cancer — and the 7-year-old American child to Honduras within a day of them being arrested with their mother.



For the record you can’t “deport” a citizen.



It is called… pic.twitter.com/ymlnsoowdy April 27, 2025

The patient’s physician was not consulted, and they were deported without access to medications. ICE became aware of the child’s emergency medical needs but did not take steps to safeguard the child’s health.

According to Gracie Willis, a lawyer and the raids response coordinator at the National Immigration Project, neither woman requested the children to be deported with them. Sec. Rubio alleges that the mother of V.M.L. wrote a note by hand asking for the child to stay with her.

“If someone’s in this country unlawfully, illegally, that person gets deported. If that person is with a 2-year-old child, or has a 2-year-old child and says, ‘I want to take my child … with me,’ well then … you have two choices,” Rubio claimed on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The brazen deportation of U.S. citizen children is queuing up another legal battle

When Trump said he would consider deporting US citizens, he wasn’t joking.



And he’s starting with American babies.



If he can deport a single citizen without due process, he can do it to anyone.



And if he comes for your baby, it won’t matter if you voted for him or not. https://t.co/rDVkdSiO4z — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 27, 2025

U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana scheduled a hearing for May 19. The upcoming hearing will demand answers and information about the deportation of U.S. citizen children. It is illegal to deport a U.S. citizen, which is why Secretary of State Marco Rubio is working overtime to reframe the deportations.

The U.S. government is rushing deportations and seemingly denying people due process. Due process is a cornerstone of the U.S. Constitution and a right offered to everyone. Without due process, the federal government does not need to prove anything to arrest, detain, or deport people. Due process allows everyone to go before a judge and have a fair day in court for their case to be heard. Without this central tenet of American democracy, every person is subject to unlawful arrests.