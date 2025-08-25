The U.S.-Mexico border wall is about to change color. The Trump administration confirmed this week that the entire structure will be painted black in an attempt to make it too hot for migrants to climb. Officials argue it is a matter of deterrence and preservation. Critics say it is inhumane and a massive waste of taxpayer money.

DHS says painting the border wall was Trump’s idea

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stood in front of a section of the wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on August 19 to make the announcement.

“Too high to climb. Too narrow to squeeze through. And now, at the President’s direction, it will be painted black – so hot to the touch that criminal illegal aliens won’t even try,” Noem said in a post on X.

Noem explained the order came “specifically at the request of the president, who understands that with the high temperatures here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will be even harder for people to climb.”

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks added that black paint would also help prevent rust.

Trump praises the “untouchable” border wall

President Trump applauded the decision days later at the White House. According to Fox News, he said:

“So, I turn on last night, and I see Kristi is painting the wall. And it looked beautiful, by the way, when that paint went on. It’s beautiful,” he said. “It’s hot. If it’s white, it’s not hot. If it’s black, it’s going to be very hard to climb that sucker.”

Trump also called the wall “untouchable” and described the construction as “the same wall that the Border Patrol asked me to build,” reinforced with steel and concrete.

How much will painting the border wall cost?

The price tag is unclear. Noem did not reveal a figure, but El País reported that Trump had already considered painting the wall black during his first term, when federal estimates placed the cost between $500 million and $3 billion, depending on materials.

A new round of funding approved by Congress in July allocated $46.5 billion for the completion of the wall as part of what Trump called his “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” According to BBC News, the administration is currently building about half a mile of barrier each day.

Border crossings are already at historic lows

The decision comes at a time when unauthorized crossings have plummeted. According to El País, July recorded just 4,601 detentions at the southern border, a 92 percent drop compared to July 2024 under Biden. BBC News also reported that June saw just over 6,000 apprehensions, the lowest in decades.

Despite these figures, the administration is pouring resources into border enforcement. CBS News reported that Trump has also authorized military personnel to control strips of land along the border, making entry into those areas the same as stepping onto a military base.

Critics call the move wasteful and cruel

While the administration highlights deterrence and steel preservation, immigration advocates see it differently. Reason reported that painting the wall could cost upwards of $500 million and called it one of Trump’s most expensive “vanity projects.”

The human impact is also central to the criticism. Painting the wall black means temperatures on the surface could reach levels that burn skin within seconds, raising concerns that the government is weaponizing heat against migrants already risking their lives in the desert.