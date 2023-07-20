Mexican Fishermen Rescue Australian Sailor and Dog Adrift at Sea for Three Months

News

An Australian sailor‘s nightmare ended favorably when a group of Mexican fishermen rescued him from the middle of the ocean on July 12.

Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, a 54-year-old sailor, embarked on a journey from La Paz, Mexico, to French Polynesia on his catamaran, accompanied by his dog, Bella.

A few weeks after sailing in April, a storm damaged his boat and electronics, leaving him stranded without communication, reported 9News in Australia.

A heroic team of Mexican fishermen rescued him when all hope seemed lost, turning his maritime misfortune into a remarkable tale of survival and adventure.

Help came when a helicopter accompanying the tuna boat, Maria Delia, sighted the catamaran off the coast of Mexico and organized the rescue.

Shaddock seemed confused and emotionless until he was safely on board and broke into tears, according to Orlando Zepeda’s interview with El País.

Este fue el momento en que el náufrago australiano Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock fue rescatado por pescadores mexicanos en el Pacíficopic.twitter.com/2XByrDDRuz — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) July 20, 2023

Raw fish, rainwater and hope kept Shaddock and his loyal dog alive

Like something out of a Hollywood movie, this duo survived the severe weather and lack of food against all odds. Shaddock used his fishing gear to catch food from the sea; he and his dog ate raw fish and collected rainwater for hydration.

“I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea. I’m just needing rest and good food because I’ve been alone at sea a long time,” he told the Australian news station after being rescued.

Despite losing weight, disorientation and sunburns, the medical examiner favored him: “I’m just so grateful”. Adding, “I’m alive. I’m feeling alright. I’m feeling a lot better than I was, I can tell you. Thanks so much.”

Bella has a new home, meanwhile the Australian sailor assures his love for the sea will never die

Shaddock said he found the dog in Mexico and tried to find her a home three times with no luck. However, after the rescue, he chose one of the crew members, Genaro Rosales, to adopt her on one condition: taking good care of her.

“Bella sort of found me in the middle of Mexico. She’s Mexican. She’s the spirit of the middle of the country and she wouldn’t let me go. I tried to find a home for her three times and she just kept following me into the water. She’s a lot braver than I am, that’s for sure,” he expressed.

He plans to return to Australia and see his family. When asked if he would return to sea, he explained his love for nature will always live in his heart.

“I’ll always be in the water. I don’t know how far out in the ocean again I’ll be. I just love nature,” he said.

Their incredible story moved social media users

Several elements, such as the captured rescue moment, the happy ending and the dog’s charming journey have made this tale a global sensation.

Some point to the connection between dogs and humans.

“Bella proved her absolute loyalty to Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock. And he reaffirmed to all of us that a dog is the best company and a selfless love,” someone Tweeted.

#Bella demostró su lealtad absoluta al náufrago Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock



Y a tod@s nosotr@s nos reafirmó que un 🐕 es la #MejorCompañia y un #AmorDesinteresado



Gracias @GalindoCartones por tan hermoso cartón que publicas @El_Universal_Mx #AdoptaNoCompres pic.twitter.com/mmLZHNm30b — Lety Varela (@LetyVarela) July 20, 2023

Others honored the Mexican rescuers. A Twitter user congratulated the crew for rescuing Shaddock and Bella dog in open waters.

Muchas felicitaciones a toda la tripulación por el rescate de la persona y su perro, y darle gracias a dios por ese milagro de poderlos ver en ese mar tan inmenso. — Alejandro Araujo Gonzalez (@alearaujotab) July 20, 2023

On Instagram, some shared how this story can become an incredible book: “This would make an amazing novel.”

