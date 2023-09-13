UFO Expert Presents ‘Alien Corpses’ to Mexico’s Congress

wearemitu

Journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan appeared in front of Mexico‘s Congress this week with two fascinating boxes. What did they house? Well, believe it or not, alleged “non-human alien corpses.”

As reported by The Independent, Maussan took to Congress in Mexico City yesterday to present the two glass boxes.

Officials set the hearing to debate UFO-related language, which could make Mexico the first country to acknowledge alien life forms on Earth.

“These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution,” the UFO enthusiast told Mexican politicians. “These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom mines, and were later fossilized.”

Continuing, “Whether they are aliens or not, we don’t know, but they were intelligent, and they lived with us,” he added.

Here’s everything to know about the alleged alien corpses, and their reported shocking DNA results.

Journalist Jaime Maussan presented the “alien corpses,” originally from Peru

Maussan presented the alleged alien corpses to Mexico’s Congress, saying under oath: “They are non-human beings.”

The journalist said that the Autonomous National University of Mexico conducted research on the two bodies. The researchers’ findings allegedly showed that the specimens are 1,000 years old. Look at the E.T.-like figures here — it’s pretty wild:

“[They] are not related to any species in the world,” Maussan noted.

As per the journalist’s description, the two specimens were found in Cusco, Peru. They were allegedly deep within Cusco’s mines, fossilized within diatomaceous earth.

Interestingly, Maussan said there is factual evidence that these two bodies are not human remains. He explained that Mexican researchers used radiocarbon dating to find that 30% of the specimens’ DNA is “unknown.”

He said that x-rays show that one specimen has “eggs” inside, and both have traces of Osmium, a rare metal.

“They should rewrite history.… We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality,” Maussan stated.

You can see more of what Maussan had to say about the reported extraterrestrial finding here:

As you can expect, people can’t stop reacting to the alleged extraterrestrials

Because social media is, well, social media — people can’t stop reacting to the news of the non-human lifeforms. May we present to you the latest extraterrestre meme that has us in a chokehold:

And while the possible aliens are, well, pretty meme-able— there are some mixed opinions about them, too. One X user hinted that the findings were “suspicious,” questioning, “Anyone else disappointed the aliens revealed in Mexico looks exactly like Hollywood predicted aliens would look like?”

Meanwhile, others are downright shocked by the news — which, hard relate. One X user took a different route, asking what “real dead alien bodies” could “mean for us”:

Far away from social media, though, how did the politicians who heard Maussan’s findings respond? Well, federal representative Sergio Gutierrez said at the hearing, “We are left with thoughts, with concerns, and with a plan to continue talking about this.”

“Let’s hope that this is the first of several events and that there will be discussions within the Legislative on the need or not to make proposals to modify the laws,” Gutierrez added.

As Maussan said in the hearing, “[This isn’t] a political topic, it’s a topic for humanity.” Still, it’s important to note that the journalist has debunked claims in the past. This includes presenting five “alien” findings from Peru back in 2017, which later turned out to be human remains.

And whether these are actual alien corpses, we’ll always have this guy:

