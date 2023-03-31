Man Accepts Flower From Stranger After Hearing Most Men Don’t Get Them Until Their Funeral

wearemitu

A new viral TikTok is making our hearts swell. In the 23-second clip, a TikToker who goes by @robxfilms captured a video of him handing a flower to a random man in what appears to be a department store. The TikToker created the video as a reminder that men’s mental health does matter.

The short but impactful video shows the TikToker reaching out to a stranger with a rose in his tattooed hand. He then asks the man if he wants the flower. The man immediately starts questioning the TikToker’s motives but ultimately accepts the rose after @robxfilms says something truly impactful.

Loading the player...

This TikToker’s flower comes with some words to remember

“Most men don’t get their first flowers until their funeral,” he says. The man looks taken aback by these words and takes the rose, thanking the TikToker as he walks away. It’s clear the man never considered this throughout his life and the impact of it is written all over his face.

The video, with more than 5 million views, has commenters celebrating the TikToker for making a small gesture really count. Some of them couldn’t help but comment on the man’s reactions, too.

“He like, ‘Damn I did not expect it to get real at Costco,'” one person wrote. Another, however, appreciated the man’s reaction, writing, “Him realizing he never received a flower before.”

Others focused on the less-than-fun fact the TikToker mentions each time he hands out a flower. “That line settles the deal everytime. As much as our pride and ego tells us to act different, the reality of things are that we are all human. We all feel,” one person wrote.

Judging from his profile, @robxfilms does this on a daily basis

This is definitely not the only video of this TikToker handing roses to total strangers. In fact, it seems like he does this on a daily basis. Scrolling through his page, you can see a ton of videos of this TikToker visiting various stores and giving roses to different men.

We love this one because the man who receives the flower says he does the exact same thing for other people:

Here, @robxfilms is in a Target handing out roses to, as his caption says, “random bros.”

It’s interesting to see the different reactions from each recipient. Some of the men take the flower without any hesitation, while others look like they’re waiting for a camera crew to pop out. Almost like they’re on some prank show or something.

It really speaks to how little men expect acts of kindness like this. The fact that some men didn’t even want the flowers at first is pretty heartbreaking. Men have favorite flowers, too! It’s okay!

Looking online, giving flowers to random men is a pretty common practice. In this video, it’s a woman who hands out flowers to men on the street:

Although not all of the videos focus on men, specifically, there are plenty of “giving flowers to strangers” videos on the internet if you ever need a pick-me-up.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com