Breaking Down Diabetes Barriers: A Latino’s Handbook to Affordable Healthcare

Did you know that diabetes is out here, affecting 1 in 10 people? And guess what? Latinos are even more at risk for Type 2 diabetes.

For Latinos in the United States, diabetes is a serious concern. According to GoodRx, although diabetes affects 1 in 10 people, Latinos have a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes than other communities.

In fact, statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health state that Latino adults are 70 percent more likely than non-Latino white adults to be diagnosed with diabetes by physicians.

Genetics, economic disparity, and lifestyle can contribute to a diabetes diagnosis for Latinos

Many factors contribute to a diabetes diagnosis, and although there are ways to prevent it, some lifestyle factors can still make certain people more prone to getting it.

Some components that can raise the likelihood of a diabetes diagnosis include having prediabetes, genetics, being 45 years or older, lack of physical activity, and high blood pressure or cholesterol levels.

For Latinos, some of the highest contributing factors may include a lack of physical activity and limited access to resources. Companies such as GoodRx offer access to affordable prescriptions, including discounts on medications such as insulin, testing strips, and continuous glucose monitors (CGM). They even have a partnership with Sanofi to make a 30-day, $35 supply of Lantus more accessible.

That’s why we’re helping you with these nine ways to manage diabetes prevention and treatment.

1. Stay physically active

Aside from helping you with overall physical and mental health, physical activity such as walking, lifting weights, or dancing can help prevent diabetes. Even just 30 minutes of light exercise can help lower your risk.

2. Prepare healthy meals

Eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is an excellent way to lower your diabetes risk. GoodRx Health content includes articles on how to prepare healthy meals, including a plating method to manage blood sugar and focusing on nutrient-rich foods, non-starchy vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and vegetables.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

According to the CDC, maintaining a healthy weight can have several positive outcomes on your health — particularly when it comes to diabetes. Studies show that too much belly fat can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. With a combination of exercise and nutrition, however, weight can be managed.

4. Drink more water instead of fruit juices and sodas

It may seem like common sense, but decreasing consumption of processed sugars is important when reducing the risk of diabetes. Opt for drinking more water to keep your kidneys healthy and to remain hydrated. Also, drinking more water helps flush out toxins, regulate hormones, and balance nutrients in our bodies.

5. Lower alcohol consumption

If you’re at risk for diabetes or already have it, then cutting alcohol consumption is recommended. As stated by the American Diabetes Association, drinking can lead to hypoglycemia or low blood glucose, which can lead to other complications if mixed with medications to treat diabetes.

6. Take a prediabetes test

One of the best tools available is the prediabetes test. Prediabetes means your blood sugar levels are higher than usual, but not yet considered type 2 diabetes. Knowing you have prediabetes can help you take proper steps to prevent it from advancing. More information on the test is available here from GoodRx, including whether or not you should ask your doctor if the test is right for you.

7. Monitor your sugar levels regularly

Monitoring your sugar levels can be a good indicator of your progress both in prevention and treatment, and you should work with your doctor to measure them every year. If you already have diabetes, then monitoring your blood sugar daily is highly recommended. If you are insulin-dependent, you can use a CGM to prevent finger pricks and monitor blood sugar in real time.

8. Find trusted diabetes resources in Spanish and stay informed

For Latinos, language barriers can keep them from seeking proper diabetes treatment. However, finding providers, groups, and organizations that have resources in Spanish is key. GoodRx Health is one of the leading health resources and offers articles in Spanish about managing diabetes while offering savings, reliable healthcare information, and affordable solutions.

9. Compare prices for diabetes treatments and opt for great savings

A recent report from GoodRx shows that individuals pay anywhere from $3-4,000 yearly on out-of-pocket costs, even with insurance.

Cost can be a significant barrier for diabetes patients, but it doesn’t have to be. Staying informed on treatment options, pricing, and more can help you make better healthcare decisions. Companies such as GoodRx offer access to affordable treatment options, including discounts on medications such as insulin. The GoodRx Diabetes Resource Center is one tool users can access for savings and information. Additionally, GoodRx is accepted at more than 70 thousand pharmacies across the U.S., offering savings of up to 80% on retail prescription medications.

Check out GoodRx’s Diabetes Resource Center and learn more!

